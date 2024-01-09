Amid her new role as Regina George in the new Mean Girls musical movie, Reneé Rapp spoke about her career following her departure from the HBO series The Sex Lives of College Girls.
In March of 2023, Reneé appeared on Call Her Daddy and said that her first year of filming The Sex Lives of College Girls was "terrible" amid her own coming out process. "I'm on a show [where] there are a lot of men around," she recalled. "There are a lot of gay men around. There are a lot of straight men around. There are a lot of older men around me on set. So I'm going through set, doing these scenes, and I'm also having gay men come up to me and be like, 'So are you, like, really gay?' I was like, 'Ugh!' ... It really fucking pissed me off, and it made me second guess everything about myself."
As news hit that Reneé was leaving the show, Mindy wrote on her Instagram story, “We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye [to] Leighton Murray. But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour.”
“The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person,” Reneé appeared to say of her exit in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "And I think that is a difference from things I’ve experienced in the past.”
She further said that she learnt that when she'd been cast in Mean Girls, which was announced in December 2022, she felt “jaded and really angry and sad and bullied. I was like, I hate the industry." She continued, "It was really exciting. I have a new start.”
Speaking about working with Tina Fey, Reneé said, "A lot of people talk about lifting women up and being a fucking feminist. And behind the scenes, it’s really not that. And I think that Tina is exactly as good of a person as she is hilarious and intelligent.”
You can read the full interview with Reneé here.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Reneé's reps for comment.