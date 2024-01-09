After Previously Saying That Men Would Question Her Sexuality On Set, Reneé Rapp Spoke About Her Career Post "The Sex Lives Of College Girls"

When talking about working with Tina Fey, Reneé said, "A lot of people talk about lifting women up and being a feminist. And behind the scenes, it’s really not that. I think that Tina is exactly as good of a person as she is hilarious and intelligent.”