    After Previously Saying That Men Would Question Her Sexuality On Set, Reneé Rapp Spoke About Her Career Post "The Sex Lives Of College Girls"

    When talking about working with Tina Fey, Reneé said, "A lot of people talk about lifting women up and being a feminist. And behind the scenes, it’s really not that. I think that Tina is exactly as good of a person as she is hilarious and intelligent.”

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amid her new role as Regina George in the new Mean Girls musical movie, Reneé Rapp spoke about her career following her departure from the HBO series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

    Closeup of Reneé Rapp
    John Nacion / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    In March of 2023, Reneé appeared on Call Her Daddy and said that her first year of filming The Sex Lives of College Girls was "terrible" amid her own coming out process. "I'm on a show [where] there are a lot of men around," she recalled. "There are a lot of gay men around. There are a lot of straight men around. There are a lot of older men around me on set. So I'm going through set, doing these scenes, and I'm also having gay men come up to me and be like, 'So are you, like, really gay?' I was like, 'Ugh!' ... It really fucking pissed me off, and it made me second guess everything about myself."

    Reneé standing in from &quot;The Sex Lives of College Girls&quot;
    Courtesy of HBO Max

    In July, Reneé then released a statement confirming that she was leaving the show, thanking creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble for "believing" in her. She later told People that she did "definitely have feelings about it," but couldn't speak further due to the then-ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

    Twitter: @reneerapp

    As news hit that Reneé was leaving the show, Mindy wrote on her Instagram story, “We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye [to] Leighton Murray. But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour.”

    The cast of &quot;The Sex Lives of College girls&quot; on the red crpet
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    “The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person,” Reneé appeared to say of her exit in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "And I think that is a difference from things I’ve experienced in the past.”

    Closeup of Reneé Rapp at a media event
    Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

    She further said that she learnt that when she'd been cast in Mean Girls, which was announced in December 2022, she felt “jaded and really angry and sad and bullied. I was like, I hate the industry." She continued, "It was really exciting. I have a new start.”

    Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
    Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Speaking about working with Tina Fey, Reneé said, "A lot of people talk about lifting women up and being a fucking feminist. And behind the scenes, it’s really not that. And I think that Tina is exactly as good of a person as she is hilarious and intelligent.”

    The cast of &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
    Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    You can read the full interview with Reneé here.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Reneé's reps for comment. 