    We Have Another Age Gap Celeb Couple: Rami Malek And Emma Corrin Seemingly Confirmed Their Relationship

    "I know the eye contact in that house is unsettling as hell."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    What do you get when you cross two actors, both famed for their accurate portrayals of historical figures and very large eyes? Well, in the case of Rami Malek and Emma Corrin, apparently a relationship.

    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios, Karwai Tang / WireImage

    The Bohemian Rhapsody actor, 42, and The Crown alum, 27, were spotted kissing as they walked a dog in London on Thursday.

    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld, David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier

    However, the two were first spotted together back at a Bruce Springsteen concert in July, sparking romance rumors after they appeared...rather close to one another. Fast-forward a couple of reported dates, and they publicly attended the US Open together earlier this month.

    Gotham / GC Images

    Rami previously dated his Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton, 29, for a number of years. They generally kept their relationship quiet, but appear to have split sometime this year. Emma appears not to have been in a public relationship before.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    When speculation first emerged, a viral post on the website formerly known as Twitter quickly followed:

    Jordanbloked / Via Twitter: @Jordanbloked

    Over on Reddit, a handful of folks sparked a discussion over the 15-year age gap between the two:

    R/PopCultureChat / Via reddit.com

    We'll keep you posted if anything official emerges from the couple.