Prince William Had A Beyond Cringe Interaction With A BAFTA Winner This Weekend

Hey, remember when in class you'd pretend to have read the text you were discussing and just kind of vibe it out? Well, imagine that instead of high school, it's the BAFTAs. And instead of being a high schooler, you're the god damn Prince of England.
Yes, if you didn't know, Prince William has been the President of the British Academy Film Awards since 2010. That didn't mean that he actually watched the movies nominated for this weekend's awards show, however.
“I’ve done [watched] the fewest I’ve ever done before," he said at the event, citing his wife Kate Middleton, recent surgery as the reason why he hadn't seen films like Barbie, which came out last summer.
In a toe-curling clip, William met BAFTA Rising Star Award nominees Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce backstage.
Mia had just won the award for her performance in How To Have Sex, which is a drama about a 16-year-old who is raped on vacation. Esquire called it a "Brits abroad Horror Story." Variety dubbed it "chillingly dark." It currently holds 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.
What did William say of the film when meeting Mia? He said, "Congratulations, amazing. I haven't yet watched your film. I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through."
Mia replied, "We did, we had a really, really, really good time. I'd recommend watching it."
When accepting her award, Mia said, "Thank you team How to Have Sex for giving me the chance to play Tara, for making me and so many other people feel seen with your film."
In short, perhaps not the best film to say was "a lot of fun all the way through."