Prince William Had A Beyond Cringe Interaction With A BAFTA Winner This Weekend

At least try to read your briefing notes beforehand.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Warning: Brief discussion of rape.

Hey, remember when in class you'd pretend to have read the text you were discussing and just kind of vibe it out? Well, imagine that instead of high school, it's the BAFTAs. And instead of being a high schooler, you're the god damn Prince of England.

Prince William waving, dressed in a black tuxedo at a formal event
Yes, if you didn't know, Prince William has been the President of the British Academy Film Awards since 2010. That didn't mean that he actually watched the movies nominated for this weekend's awards show, however.

“I’ve done [watched] the fewest I’ve ever done before," he said at the event, citing his wife Kate Middleton, recent surgery as the reason why he hadn't seen films like Barbie, which came out last summer.

Person in a tuxedo laughing and gesturing with hands
He did watch the three hours of Oppenheimer

In a toe-curling clip, William met BAFTA Rising Star Award nominees Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce backstage.

Four women in elegant evening wear interact with a man in a tuxedo at a formal event
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on February 18, 2024 in London, England.

Mia had just won the award for her performance in How To Have Sex, which is a drama about a 16-year-old who is raped on vacation. Esquire called it a "Brits abroad Horror Story." Variety dubbed it "chillingly dark." It currently holds 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What did William say of the film when meeting Mia? He said, "Congratulations, amazing. I haven't yet watched your film. I think it looked like you had a lot of fun all the way through."

I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
Mia replied, "We did, we had a really, really, really good time. I'd recommend watching it."

When accepting her award, Mia said, "Thank you team How to Have Sex for giving me the chance to play Tara, for making me and so many other people feel seen with your film."

Woman in sparkling strapless gown taking a selfie with a BAFTA award
In short, perhaps not the best film to say was "a lot of fun all the way through."