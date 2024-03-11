Skip To Content
Ariana Grande Attended The 2024 Oscars In A Pink Gown That's Giving Major "Wicked" Vibes

It's her first red carpet in four years.

Natasha Jokic
Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Ariana Grande rocked up to the Oscars wearing a look wholly reminiscent of her upcoming role in Wicked.

Ariana Grande in an elaborate pink dress sits within a transparent bubble in front of a fantastical palace background
Universal

Fresh off the success of her new album Eternal Sunshine, Ariana teased the look on her Instagram by saying she was stuck in traffic:

Ariana Grande wearing a pink ruffled outfit and a necklace with a large pendant
Ariana Grande / Via Instagram: @arianagrande

Thankfully, she made it out of the jam:

Ariana Grande on the red carpet
Jc Olivera / Getty Images
The look is Giambattista Valli, seemingly evoking a Fall 2023 look, and styled by Mimi Cuttrell:

Ariana Grande on the red carpet
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

There's also a classic Ariana ponytail, albeit with an Oscars twist:

Closeup of Ariana Grande
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

She's wearing Tiffany jewelry, including platinum earrings and a pendant with morganite stones.

Closeup of Ariana Grande
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Ariana is one of the presenters tonight, alongside costar Cynthia Erivo, who also dressed on theme for the evening:

Cynthia Erivo on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

You can read more about the looks tonight here.

