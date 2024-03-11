Hot Topic
Ariana Grande rocked up to the Oscars wearing a look wholly reminiscent of her upcoming role in Wicked.
Fresh off the success of her new album Eternal Sunshine, Ariana teased the look on her Instagram by saying she was stuck in traffic:
Thankfully, she made it out of the jam:
There's also a classic Ariana ponytail, albeit with an Oscars twist:
She's wearing Tiffany jewelry, including platinum earrings and a pendant with morganite stones.
Ariana is one of the presenters tonight, alongside costar Cynthia Erivo, who also dressed on theme for the evening:
