Here Are The Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Details You Might Not Have Noticed

It's Oscars night, which means it's time for — to paraphrase E!'s Laverne Cox — the movie industry's finest to tell us a story with their looks.
So, here are some of the moments you may have missed so far:
1. Colman Domingo wore a ring on his pinky finger that was owned by the activist Bayard Rustin, who Colman portrayed in Rustin.
2. Rita Moreno wore a short black wig as a tribute to the late Broadway star Chita Rivera, the original Anita in West Side Story, who died in January.
3. The Godzilla Minus One team wore Godzilla-themed shoes, and also carried tiny Godzillas with small bow ties.
4. Billie Eilish's Chanel look appears to have been inspired by Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie.
5. Cynthia Erivo told E! that her Louis Vuitton green leather outfit is a nod to her upcoming starring role in Wicked.
6. Anya Taylor-Joy's Dior look is a nod to the iconic Junon dress, as well as inspired by the Botticelli "Birth of Venus" painting. It took 6,000 hours to make.
7. Danielle Brooks has the number 26 written on her nails, in honor of being the 26th Black woman nominated for supporting actress.
8. According to E!, Lupita Nyong'o's dress was originally made in 2020, but fittingly acts as a reference to the iconic dress that she wore for her 2014 Oscars win.
9. America Ferrera's Versace look, as well as being a Barbie pink, is also made out of chain mail dress that took 400 hours to make, according to E!.
We'll keep you updated as the night continues.
