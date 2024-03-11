Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Just 16 Photos Of Celebs Partying After The Oscars

    Yes, that is Barry Keoghan wearing a "Sabrina" bracelet.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

    Last night, there was plenty of cause for celebration in Hollywood as the 2024 Oscars took place (especially if you worked on a movie called Oppenheimer).

    Four Oscar winners posing with their awards: RDJ and Cillian Murphy on the ends, Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone in the center
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    But it's the party after the party where things get a little more fun. Here are some photos from inside the parties:

    1. Let's start with the Vanity Fair Oscars party, since it's reportedly harder to get an invite to this one than the Oscars themselves. It starts earlier than you might think with a viewing party of the awards themselves:

    Guests seated at a formal event, including Sandra Oh and Shonda Rhimes, wearing elegant attire
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair
    Hot Topic
    The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
    Check out our Oscars coverage

    2. There is also a more formal dining area, as evidenced by two-thirds of the Smartless podcast:

    Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and another man in tuxedos seated at a table, smiling
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    3. Naturally, there is a fully stocked bar:

    Justin Theroux in a black suit, standing on a red carpet, leaning against a bar with bottles in the background
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    4. Of course, things really kick off when the Oscars attendees arrive. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of photos of winners with their awards...

    Dave Benett / WireImage for Vanity Fair, Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    5. ...as well as celebs getting pics with other celebs, such as Mark Ruffalo with fellow Best Supporting Actor nominee Sterling K. Brown:

    Mark and Sterling posing for a photo
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    6. There is food offered at the party, unlike at the Oscars themselves, which is why you get photos of celebrities with In-N-Out burgers:

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair, Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    7. Hell, Steven Spielberg was so impressed with his burger that he took a photo:

    Steven Spielberg in a tuxedo, sitting and taking a pic of his burger
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    8. There is also pizza on offer, as an incredibly serious Michael Douglas showed. The chef is actually Evan Funke, a renowned Italian chef and restaurateur:

    Evan Funke presenting three pizzas to Michael
    Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    9. For those in the partying mood, there is a full dance floor — which was presumably occupied by more than Sam Rockwell later in the night:

    Sam in a suit dancing with a raised fist on a lit dance floor, other couples in background
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    10. Flavor Flav brought along a bedazzled, Barbie-esque watch that said "Billie Eilish" — which was appreciated by the singer herself:

    Flavor in a hat and suit holding a clock necklace as Billie and others take photos
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    11. And rumored couple Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter posed together, with Barry sporting a "Sabrina" friendship bracelet:

    Barry and Sabrina posing playfully with hands over their mouths, in formal attire
    Dave Benett / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    12. However, the Vanity Fair party isn't actually the official afterparty — the Governors Ball is. It takes place in the same building as the awards ceremony itself, with stairs adorned in string lights leading the way:

    Guillermo Rodriguez from Jimmy Kimmel Live in a suit with bow-tie, arms crossed, smiling
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    13. Once in there, Best Actress winner Emma Stone shared a sweet moment with her husband, Dave McCary:

    Emma and Dave seen from the back embracing
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    14. Christopher Nolan met Takashi Yamazaki (and Godzilla):

    Takashi and Christopher in tuxedos holding their Oscar statuettes (Takashi also holding a Godzilla statuette) and smiling at each other
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    15. Robert Downey Jr. got well acquainted with his Oscar:

    RDJ in a suit holding an Oscar close to his face with other people around him
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    16. And Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy looked about as festive as he ever has:

    Cillian smiling in a formal suit with a bow tie and a pin on the lapel at an event
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    If you want to learn what it's like to actually attend the Oscars, step right this way.

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join an Oscars conversation instead.
    See the Discussions