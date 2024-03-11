Hot Topic
Last night, there was plenty of cause for celebration in Hollywood as the 2024 Oscars took place (especially if you worked on a movie called Oppenheimer).
But it's the party after the party where things get a little more fun. Here are some photos from inside the parties:
1. Let's start with the Vanity Fair Oscars party, since it's reportedly harder to get an invite to this one than the Oscars themselves. It starts earlier than you might think with a viewing party of the awards themselves:
2. There is also a more formal dining area, as evidenced by two-thirds of the Smartless podcast:
3. Naturally, there is a fully stocked bar:
4. Of course, things really kick off when the Oscars attendees arrive. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of photos of winners with their awards...
5. ...as well as celebs getting pics with other celebs, such as Mark Ruffalo with fellow Best Supporting Actor nominee Sterling K. Brown:
6. There is food offered at the party, unlike at the Oscars themselves, which is why you get photos of celebrities with In-N-Out burgers:
8. There is also pizza on offer, as an incredibly serious Michael Douglas showed. The chef is actually Evan Funke, a renowned Italian chef and restaurateur:
9. For those in the partying mood, there is a full dance floor — which was presumably occupied by more than Sam Rockwell later in the night:
10. Flavor Flav brought along a bedazzled, Barbie-esque watch that said "Billie Eilish" — which was appreciated by the singer herself:
11. And rumored couple Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter posed together, with Barry sporting a "Sabrina" friendship bracelet:
12. However, the Vanity Fair party isn't actually the official afterparty — the Governors Ball is. It takes place in the same building as the awards ceremony itself, with stairs adorned in string lights leading the way:
13. Once in there, Best Actress winner Emma Stone shared a sweet moment with her husband, Dave McCary:
14. Christopher Nolan met Takashi Yamazaki (and Godzilla):
15. Robert Downey Jr. got well acquainted with his Oscar:
16. And Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy looked about as festive as he ever has:
