With Garlic, Onion, And Chives Banned, Here's What Was On The 2024 Met Gala Menu

    Listen, it's known that people don't exactly go to the Met Gala for the food. Exhibit A: Keke Palmer posting her...interesting dish on to her Instagram story two years ago.

    Keke Palmer&#x27;s Instagram story showing a plate of food that has some tomatoes and cucumbers with the comment, &quot;This why they don&#x27;t show y&#x27;all the food. I&#x27;m just playinnn&quot;
    Exhibit B: Teyana Taylor sneaking Chick-fil-A into last year's Met Gala.

    A closeupf of Teyana&#x27;s plate of Chick-Fil-A
    Hopes for this year's menu were not exactly bolstered when Anna Wintour herself reminded people that chives, onion, and garlic are prohibited from the Met Gala menu. "Those are three things I'm not particularly fond of," she told the Today Show. One must assume that this is likely because of the bad-breath-inducing qualities.

    Mindy Kaling and another woman sitting at the Met Gala
    Now, there is also a strict no-cellphone rule at the Met Gala, which, sadly, no one seems to have broken this year vis-à-vis food. Thankfully, courtesy of Vogue, we have a breakdown of what was served to these poor, hungry people.

    Elegant event setup with long tables, tall floral centerpieces, and chairs inside the Met Gala
    The menu was inspired by the exhibit itself: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. As such, chef Olivier Cheng called it a "romantic and ethereal" menu using "the best seasonal ingredients" to evoke a fantastical, storybook world.

    Elaborate greenery centerpiece inside the Met Gala
    But what does that mean? The first course is a "spring vegetable salad with elderflower foam, raspberry vinaigrette, and olive crumble that resembles soil, complete with butterfly-shaped croutons."

    A long staircase The Met Museum building with a dynamic light installation creating an ethereal atmosphere
    As for the main meal, it's a filet of beef with a tortellini rose, tying in with the rose motifs of this years gala. According to Olivier, "We’re floating the beef on a pine needle and mushroom ‘moat.’”

    Closeup of Zendaya at the Met Gala with a large floral headpiece
    For dessert, “We start with an almond cremeux molded into the shape of a miniature apple, blanketed that with a bright red mirror glaze, and finish by placing it on a walnut-flavored ‘leaf.’” So, almond cream shaped like an apple.

    Demi Moore laughs with Taika Waititi
    Imagine that after a few days of not eating...

