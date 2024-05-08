With Garlic, Onion, And Chives Banned, Here's What Was On The 2024 Met Gala Menu

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Listen, it's known that people don't exactly go to the Met Gala for the food. Exhibit A: Keke Palmer posting her...interesting dish on to her Instagram story two years ago.
Hopes for this year's menu were not exactly bolstered when Anna Wintour herself reminded people that chives, onion, and garlic are prohibited from the Met Gala menu. "Those are three things I'm not particularly fond of," she told the Today Show. One must assume that this is likely because of the bad-breath-inducing qualities.
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
Now, there is also a strict no-cellphone rule at the Met Gala, which, sadly, no one seems to have broken this year vis-à-vis food. Thankfully, courtesy of Vogue, we have a breakdown of what was served to these poor, hungry people.
The menu was inspired by the exhibit itself: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. As such, chef Olivier Cheng called it a "romantic and ethereal" menu using "the best seasonal ingredients" to evoke a fantastical, storybook world.
But what does that mean? The first course is a "spring vegetable salad with elderflower foam, raspberry vinaigrette, and olive crumble that resembles soil, complete with butterfly-shaped croutons."
As for the main meal, it's a filet of beef with a tortellini rose, tying in with the rose motifs of this years gala. According to Olivier, "We’re floating the beef on a pine needle and mushroom ‘moat.’”
For dessert, “We start with an almond cremeux molded into the shape of a miniature apple, blanketed that with a bright red mirror glaze, and finish by placing it on a walnut-flavored ‘leaf.’” So, almond cream shaped like an apple.
Imagine that after a few days of not eating...
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions