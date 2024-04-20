Brief recap: Teyana split from ex-husband Iman Shumpert last year after being married to him since 2016. They have two children together.
So, Teyana — who is fresh off an incredible turn in last year's A Thousand and One — is currently set to star in the upcoming and untitled film from legendary director Paul Thomas Anderson, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
Last month, TMZ published a video of Teyana and Leo at a pre-Oscars party and speculated on whether they were dating — speculation that the publication themselves eventually debunked.
In an interview with E! News, Teyana finally explained what was going on in the video and put a final end to all the rumors.
“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him,” she said. “I was literally helping him with his bun.”
“And if you’ve seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast,” she added. “We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good.”
As for her co-star, Teyana was all praise, calling Leo "like, the best. He will cheerlead for you all the way through.”