Teyana Taylor Addressed Whether Or Not She's Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

"We gotta make sure he's eating good."

by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Teyana Taylor is setting the record straight.

Woman wearing a cowboy hat, sunglasses, and a patchwork outfit on the red carpet
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Liquid I.V. at Neon Carnival

Brief recap: Teyana split from ex-husband Iman Shumpert last year after being married to him since 2016. They have two children together.

Two people posing for a photo, one in a navy suit with white trimming, the other in a grey suit, both wearing hats and sunglasses
Gilbert Carrasquillo

So, Teyana — who is fresh off an incredible turn in last year's A Thousand and One — is currently set to star in the upcoming and untitled film from legendary director Paul Thomas Anderson, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Revolve, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Last month, TMZ published a video of Teyana and Leo at a pre-Oscars party and speculated on whether they were dating — speculation that the publication themselves eventually debunked.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Darren Dzienciol's Oscar Party, Jesse Grant / Getty Images for AFI

In an interview with E! News, Teyana finally explained what was going on in the video and put a final end to all the rumors.

Model in a Versace outfit with a glittery blazer, skirt, tall boots, and a white handbag, standing before a branded backdrop
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Net-A-Porter

“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him,” she said. “I was literally helping him with his bun.”

Leonardo DiCaprio in a black suit and tie, looking at the camera
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“And if you’ve seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast,” she added. “We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good.”

Celebrity posing with eyes closed, wearing a blazer and statement jewelry
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for TV One

As for her co-star, Teyana was all praise, calling Leo "like, the best. He will cheerlead for you all the way through.”

Leonardo DiCaprio in a black suit at an event
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

There you have it!