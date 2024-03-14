Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Lindsay Lohan Discussed Why She Left Hollywood And Took A Break From Acting

    "I wish that part didn’t happen."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Lindsay Lohan discussed leaving Hollywood in a new interview with Bustle.

    A closeup of Lindsay in a sequined strapless outfit with long earrings, posing at an event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Lindsay began working at the age of three as a child model, gaining her first movie role in 1998 with the remake of The Parent Trap. Between 2004–2007, she released 12 movies and two albums but faced a number of public personal and legal issues. She has now lived in Dubai for some years, where the paparazzi are banned.

    Lindsay in a lace dress smiling at a camera on the red carpet
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    “I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that’s kind of annoying. I wish that part didn’t happen,” Lindsay told Bustle.

    Lindsay smiling on set with someone holding a clapperboard in the foreground
    Scott Gries / Getty Images

    “I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that’s why I wanted to disappear. I was like, ‘Unless there’s no story here, they’re not going to focus on just my work.’”

    Lindsay Lohan in a striped sequined dress, posing with her hand on her hip at an event
    Jamie Mccarthy

    Lindsay noted that a big part of her work on herself was learning to say "no," as she said that as a child actor, “They teach you to say ‘yes’ to everything, and that’s not really what life’s all about.”

    A smiling young Lindsay wearing a sleeveless top stands on the red carpet
    Barry King / WireImage

    Indeed, looking back at the mid-'00s, Lindsay said that she could only fit in an hour of rest amid a hectic work schedule. “I was recording an album in my trailer on the set of the movie [Herbie] and promoting the album while shooting, like, TRL,” she recalled. “I remember this so specifically: I had to go to the dentist. I had no time to go to the dentist, but something happened with my tooth. The dentist had to come to see me. It was just so much all the time.”

    Lindsay Lohan wearing a long, laced red at the &#x27;Herbie Fully Loaded&#x27; premiere
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    Lindsay subsequently moved to Dubai and stopped working in pursuit of more personal matters. She explained, “I was like, ‘What if I never fall in love? What if this never happens? And it took me just taking time for me for all those doors to open and the ‘yeses’ to come — the things I wanted to say 'yes' to.”

    Lindsay seated on a couch wearing a sleeveless top, with her long hair styled down
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    Subsequently, Lindsay's family — husband Bader Shammas and son Luai — hasn't yet decided where they will reside as Lindsay takes on more movie work, such as Netflix's upcoming rom-com Irish Wish. "We’re probably going to start to spend more time here [in the United States],” she said. "We’re still deciding. We’re looking now.”

    Lindsay Lohan in a white gown standing in front of a promotional backdrop for &quot;Irish Wish&quot;
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix

    When it comes to her peers who have released memoirs, such as Paris Hilton or Britney Spears, Lindsay said that "it’s good that they do what they want to take their power back." However, there won't be a Li-Lo tell-all anytime soon: “When I’m ready and I accomplish all of the things I want to accomplish, then I’ll maybe consider doing it. But my story isn’t finished yet, so I’m not in a rush to share my side of it.”

    Lindsay in dress with cut-outs on the side of her midriff and an embellished waist on the red carpet
    Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

    You can read the full interview here.