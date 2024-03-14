Lindsay Lohan Discussed Why She Left Hollywood And Took A Break From Acting

Indeed, looking back at the mid-'00s, Lindsay said that she could only fit in an hour of rest amid a hectic work schedule. “I was recording an album in my trailer on the set of the movie [Herbie] and promoting the album while shooting, like, TRL,” she recalled. “I remember this so specifically: I had to go to the dentist. I had no time to go to the dentist, but something happened with my tooth. The dentist had to come to see me. It was just so much all the time.”