    People Are Reassessing The Royals' PR Strategy Following Kate Middleton's Diagnosis

    "Buckingham Palace letting a woman with cancer take the blame for photoshopping a photo of herself is absolutely wild."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    After Kate Middleton disclosed that she has cancer, some have questioned how the royal PR team mishandled a case of illness to the point of mass conspiracy.

    Twitter: @nycsouthpaw

    Twitter: @alex_abads

    Twitter: @naledimashishi

    Twitter: @JulieSLalonde

    Especially given that the British taxpayer partially funds the Royal Family's lives, it's worth looking back to see exactly how this mess began — and what steps the Palace did or did not take to curb speculation:

    January 17: Kensington Palace issues its first statement.

    Feb 1: The palace denies that Kate was in "great danger."

    Kate Middleton smiling in a blue hat and coat at a public event
    Stephen Pond / Getty Images

    Spanish journalist Concha Calleja alleged of Kate's surgery, “The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well." The Palace swiftly shut it down, with a source telling the Times, "It’s total nonsense. No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case."

    Feb 29: Amid growing speculation, Kensington Palace says Kate is "doing well."

    Kate Middleton in a chic white coat over matching pants, carrying a small clutch, at a formal event
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    When Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather earlier that week for personal reasons, palace sources once again said that Kate was "doing well." A spokesperson for the palace then said, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

    March 4: Kate is seemingly pictured for the first time since having surgery, the first of a few heavily-questioned images.

    Woman in a purple blazer stands outdoors, looking thoughtful
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    Keeping in tone with the other images, it's incredibly grainy, leading some to question whether or not it was Kate in the picture. 

    March 10: The now-infamous Mother's Day picture is recalled, given its poor photo editing.

    Kate Middleton wearing a quilted jacket, smiles during an outdoor event
    Wpa Pool / Getty Images

    Some noted how unprecedented such a recall was, tipping the conspiracy theories into overdrive. 

    March 11: Kate issues a statement saying, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

    Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal
    It is arguably doubtful that the photo editing in question was done by anyone other than a professional.

    March 18: Video footage emerges of Kate at a farm shop in Windsor.

    Kate Middleton in a blue blazer, white top and dark pants, smiling outdoors
    Getty Images

    When BuzzFeed asked Kensington Palace to confirm or deny whether or not Kate was in the Windsor farm shop video, they replied, "Kensington Palace doesn't comment on Their Royal Highnesses private time." However, Royal sources told the New York Post that Kate looked "positive and healthy" and that the video "should hopefully be enough to put an end to the outside noise about her recovery."

    March 19: "Friends of the royals" tell the Daily Beast that Kate will make a "big bang" return to public life at Easter.

    Royal family in formal attire on a balcony, two adults in ceremonial dress, two boys in suits, girl in dress with red accents
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    "She is doing well. Everything is on track. Easter will be the big bang moment," one friend said. Kensington Palace did not comment. 

    March 21: Kensington Palace says that Kate is working from home.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton in formal attire, Kate in a red hat and matching outfit
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    In a statement to the Telegraph, the palace said that "the Princess has been kept updated throughout the process" of a study done through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The headline that the Telegraph went with was, "Princess of Wales eases back to work with childcare project." Understandably, some found it a touch jarring when her diagnosis was announced the following day.  

    March 22: The palace releases a video of Kate saying she has cancer.

    Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal
    In it, she said that she was in the "early stages" of preventative chemotherapy.