People Are Reassessing The Royals' PR Strategy Following Kate Middleton's Diagnosis

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Buckingham Palace letting a woman with cancer take the blame for photoshopping a photo of herself is absolutely wild."
PR Strategy 1 : Chuck’s got cancer. It is what it is. Don’t expect more details or further updates.— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 22, 2024
PR Strategy 2: Kate’s having mystery surgery. You won’t see her til April. Here’s a pic with her kids. It’s doctored. She doctored it herself. She’s working on a special project!
buckingham palace letting a woman with cancer take the blame for photoshopping a photo of herself is absolutely wild— alex (@alex_abads) March 22, 2024
So you mean to tell me someone in Kensington Palace decided the best way to protect Kate Middleton’s privacy while she deals with cancer was by creating completely preventable PR disasters and then making her take the blame for them?? Incredible scenes— naledi🍉 (@naledimashishi) March 22, 2024
I am begging people to understand *we* are not the reason Kate Middleton had to make that video. The disastrous palace PR team is why she had to make that video.— Julie S. Lalonde (@JulieSLalonde) March 22, 2024
Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024
A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024