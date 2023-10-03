Here's What Jimmy Fallon Had To Say In His First "Tonight Show" Since Toxic Workplace Allegations Emerged And The Writers' Strike Ended

As you likely know, when the Writers Guild Strike began in MayThe Tonight Show immediately went on hiatus. As a deal was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers last week, The Tonight Show — along with other late-night and talk shows — came speeding back.
However, the strike was not the full extent of Fallon's troubles amid this hiatus. Last month, a Rolling Stone report accused him of creating a toxic work environment and hangover-fueled erratic behavior towards staff.
While Fallon did not comment on the allegations directly, he reportedly addressed staff in a Zoom call following the news. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” he apparently said. “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.”
While Fallon has yet to address the allegations head-on, he did appear pensive in his first show after five months.
“I had a lot of time, five months, a lot of time to really just sit and think. And I finally just took a moment and realized how grateful I am for all of this and for this show," he began.
“I really love this job, I love doing it, I love telling jokes, I love interviewing people, I love making you laugh. I’m very lucky to have this show, and I want to thank you all for supporting and choosing to have me in your bedrooms at nighttime," he added with a chuckle.
“This is what I love to do, and I want to do it for a long time. I’m so happy to be back. Thank you to our crew, our staff — our writers are now back in the building and we're going to make some fun shows," Fallon concluded.