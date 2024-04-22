Halle Bailey Spoke About Having "Severe" Postpartum Depression

Halle Bailey opened up about her experience with postpartum depression.
The singer and actor welcomed her first child, a son named Halo, at the end of 2023. Throughout the pregnancy, she chose to keep it private and only confirmed the news at the beginning of this year.
As per Entertainment Tonight, Halle posted a video on to her Snapchat where she said, "I have severe, severe postpartum [depression], and I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad, and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out."
She went on to praise partner DDG for his parenting and his support of her, calling him "the most amazing daddy in the world." The Little Mermaid star continued, "Halo is a miracle. He is perfect. He is beautiful. When I look at him, I cry because of how special he is."
"The only thing that's been hard for me is feeling normal in my own body," she continued. "I feel like a completely different person when I look in the mirror. I just feel like I'm in a whole new body, and I don't know who I am."
Halle further said that she "didn't realize how serious of a thing" postpartum depression is before experiencing it herself, explaining, "Now going through it, it feels like you're swimming in this ocean that's like the biggest waves you've ever felt, and you're trying not to drown."
"It has nothing to do with my baby. It has everything to do with me and who I am right now," she continued. "I guess today I was just triggered — especially [since] social media is just not a good thing to be on when you have postpartum — but I was just really triggered today, especially by seeing some of the things that have been said about me and my family, and the one that I love and the ones that I love."
While she said that she usually does her best to ignore negative comments, she stressed, "Even though you may look up to certain people and you think that they are celebrities, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody else is going through, especially someone who just had a baby — literally."
You can learn more about postpartum depression here.