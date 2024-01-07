Halle Bailey And DDG Just Shared The First Photo Of Their Baby Boy, And His Name Is So Beautiful

Celebrity·Posted on Jan 7, 2024Halle Bailey And DDG Just Shared The First Photo Of Their Baby Boy, And His Name Is So BeautifulThe Little Mermaid had a little boy!by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Despite denying those pregnancy rumors, Halle Bailey officially announced she welcomed a baby boy! Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images Earlier today, Halle took to her Instagram to share the first photo of her son with boyfriend, rapper DDG. Although she didn't post his official birthday, Halle revealed he was born in 2023. Amy Sussman / WireImage for Parkwood "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Halle wrote in her Instagram caption. Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images "Welcome to the world my Halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️." View this photo on Instagram Halle Bailey / Instagram: @hallebailey DDG shared a similar photo to his Instagram, showing them holding their newborn's hand. Halo already made a fashionable debut, rocking a gold bracelet with his name on it. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair "My biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤️ son son..never been so in love 🥹 baby Halo," DDG wrote in his caption. View this photo on Instagram DDG / instagram.com Congratulations to the new parents!