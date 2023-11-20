Skip To Content
    "Leave Me The Hell Alone": Halle Bailey Responded To A Comment Saying She Has A "Pregnancy Nose"

    “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay."

    Natasha Jokic
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Halle Bailey responded to someone saying that she has a "pregnancy nose."

    Closeup of Halle Bailey on the red carpet in a suit dress
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Pandora

    For context, rampant speculation that The Little Mermaid star is pregnant with her first child with partner DDG has been floating around for some months now. Neither Halle nor DDG have officially commented, but Halle did post on her Instagram with the caption, "minding my business…wbu?" earlier this week.

    Halle Bailey and DDG holding hands on the red carpet
    Mike Marsland / WireImage

    Now, having an enlarged nose is a possible side effect of pregnancy as all kinds of parts of the body can swell. According to multiple screengrabs, Halle took to her Snapchat when one person commented "pregnancy nose" along with the pig nose emoji.

    &quot;That pregnancy nose&quot;
    Halle Bailey / Via snapchat.com

    “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” Halle responded, along with the caption "like please."

    Closeup of Halle Bailey
    Halle Bailey / Via snapchat.com

    “And you know why? ‘Cause I am Black. I love my nose. What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone," she concluded.

    Closeup of Halle Bailey smiling on the red carpet
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    Well okay then!