  • Viral badge

No Offense, But The Photoshop On Halle Bailey's Newest Instagram Post Is Some Of The Most Questionable I've Seen

"Girl, the Photoshop of the first pic."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

It may have been two days since Halloween, but I cannot stop thinking of Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG's Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown costumes.

Closeup of Halle Bailey
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Pandora

Halle and YouTuber/rapper DDG have been together since early 2022 (Fun fact: He's previously appeared to have rapped about how her having a male costar in The Little Mermaid made him so insecure, he wanted to dump her).

Halle Bailey and DDG
Mike Marsland / WireImage

ANYWAY, the couple's first Halloween costume was of Janet Jackson and Tupac in Poetic Justice, which you can see here.

Janet Jackson and Tupac
Eli Reed/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

As well as...Whitney and Bobby, everybody!

At the risk of sounding rude, some folks questioned the...apparent use of photo editing around her armpit and right side:

&quot;Who photoshopped that first pic?&quot;
Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com
&quot;The editing here is CRAZY!!!!&quot;
Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com
&quot;Girl the photoshop of the first pic&quot;
Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com

Of course, it's possible that any visible editing was done intentionally to try and match the vibe of the original album cover? What do I know about art?!

Closeup of Whitney Houston
Arista

For what it's worth, DDG's hat on the fifth image also appears to...not be there in real life:

That being said, plenty of folks admired Halle and DDG's recreation:

&quot;The 7th photo is tripping me out&quot;
Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com

A handful of people also questioned why Halle and DDG decided to go as Whitney and Bobby of all couples. After all, the couple would often abuse cocaine and crack-laced joints, leading them to be high in front of their daughter, and Bobby admitted to smacking Whitney on one occasion.

&quot;That couple?! Really?!&quot;
Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com
&quot;Very interesting couple to be recreating...&quot;
Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com

Indeed, one of the photos they recreated was of Whitney reuniting with Bobby after his release from jail in 2000. On that occasion, he was arrested for a probation violation that stemmed from a prior DUI charge:

Whitney and Bobby embracing
Larry Marano / Getty Images

Regardless, Halle's sister Chlöe was a fan:

Screenshot of Chloe Bailey&#x27;s Instagram comment which was the heart eyes emoji
Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com

And Halle could be photoshopped into the unsettling likeness of Shrek and still look good, so there's that.