No Offense, But The Photoshop On Halle Bailey's Newest Instagram Post Is Some Of The Most Questionable I've Seen

Halle and YouTuber/rapper DDG have been together since early 2022 (Fun fact: He's previously appeared to have rapped about how her having a male costar in The Little Mermaid made him so insecure, he wanted to dump her).
ANYWAY, the couple's first Halloween costume was of Janet Jackson and Tupac in Poetic Justice, which you can see here.
As well as...Whitney and Bobby, everybody!
At the risk of sounding rude, some folks questioned the...apparent use of photo editing around her armpit and right side:
Of course, it's possible that any visible editing was done intentionally to try and match the vibe of the original album cover? What do I know about art?!
For what it's worth, DDG's hat on the fifth image also appears to...not be there in real life:
That being said, plenty of folks admired Halle and DDG's recreation:
A handful of people also questioned why Halle and DDG decided to go as Whitney and Bobby of all couples. After all, the couple would often abuse cocaine and crack-laced joints, leading them to be high in front of their daughter, and Bobby admitted to smacking Whitney on one occasion.
Indeed, one of the photos they recreated was of Whitney reuniting with Bobby after his release from jail in 2000. On that occasion, he was arrested for a probation violation that stemmed from a prior DUI charge:
Regardless, Halle's sister Chlöe was a fan:
And Halle could be photoshopped into the unsettling likeness of Shrek and still look good, so there's that.