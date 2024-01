Here's Why Colman Domingo's Oscar Nomination Is So Important

“I know I’m existing in spaces that are unique in many ways,” Colman said in a separate interview to Deadline . “At the same time I was representing Rustin, I’m also playing the leading man in The Color Purple , who has a very different experience. The way I’ve been able to see myself in this industry is that I can play anything, and it’s not limited by my own personal sexuality. People see me as I see myself, and being able to flex all these muscles and play all these different types of men, with very different experiences, hopefully moves the needle a bit more."