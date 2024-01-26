Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here's Why Colman Domingo's Oscar Nomination Is So Important

    "My husband heard the news, and he laid on the floor and started crying," Colman said of his Oscar nomination.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Earlier this week, Colman Domingo was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his role as the titular civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin. The nomination, which is Colman's first, is historic for another reason: it's only the second time that an openly gay actor has been nominated for portraying a gay character.

    colman domingo in front of movie poster for the film Rustin
    Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Netflix

    Ian McKellen was the first, as he was nominated for his role in the movie Gods and Monsters in 1999. Screenwriter Bill Condon told Vanity Fair that Ian read out what would have been his acceptance speech during an ad break, which was dedicated to young gay actors: “It was about all the warnings he received when he was deciding to come out, all the things that would happen.”

    ian in a suit
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about his nomination for the Obama-produced Netflix film, Colman said that he was "walking around, pacing" in his bathroom when he got a text from his manager calling him an Oscar nominee. "This is literally a second before my husband found out. So I picked up the phone and put it back down. I was stunned, almost like it didn’t happen. And then my husband heard the news, and he laid on the floor and started crying," he recalled.

    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    In response to the interviewer noting the "big deal" it is for an openly gay actor to be nominated, Colman replied, "It’s exciting to me, too, because I know that this is history-making, in many ways. And I’m glad people could see the craftsmanship and see the work ethic and see the work in it. I’m overwhelmed in so many ways. But the most extraordinary way, for me, is I love that the more people know my name, the more they know Bayard Rustin’s name."

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

    Colman is also the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for the award.

    In the same interview, Colman praised fellow nominee Bradley Cooper's work in Maestro — where he played Leonard Bernstein, a queer composer. "He feels like a brother to me in this industry already," Colman said. "We were leaving it all on the floor, we believed and respected the work and the characters and the story so deeply."

    colman and bradley smiling at each other at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    “I know I’m existing in spaces that are unique in many ways,” Colman said in a separate interview to Deadline. “At the same time I was representing Rustin, I’m also playing the leading man in The Color Purple, who has a very different experience. The way I’ve been able to see myself in this industry is that I can play anything, and it’s not limited by my own personal sexuality. People see me as I see myself, and being able to flex all these muscles and play all these different types of men, with very different experiences, hopefully moves the needle a bit more."

    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

    "I’m a strong representation for that now, and there’s many more folks coming up right behind me.”

    As others have noted, the fact that Colman is the second openly gay man to be nominated for playing a gay role is especially relevant given how often straight male actors have been awarded for playing LGBTQ characters. Just last year, Brendan Fraser won for playing a gay man in The Whale.

    brendan holding his award
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    This is simply to point out how rarely queer people get to tell their own stories in acclaimed Hollywood movies. 

    Other examples from this century include Sean Penn as Harvey Milk in Milk, Jared Leto as a trans woman in Dallas Buyers Club, and Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Indeed, around 14 male actors have been nominated for playing LGBTQ characters since the turn of the century — with Colman being the only one to openly identify as gay.

    jared holding up his award
    Jason Merritt / Getty Images

    While the Oscars undoubtedly mimic the system of Hollywood as a whole, it's worth noting that you're 13x more likely to have been nominated for playing an LGBTQ character if you don’t publicly identify yourself as queer in the past 24 years.

    A notable snub from this year was Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers, leading writer Marcus Wratten to ask, "Was the queer quota for the year already filled?"

    closeupu of andrew in a suit
    Gotham / WireImage,

    Over in the Best Actress category, the first queer woman to have been nominated for playing a queer character was Marlene Dietrich in 1931. Being openly "out" wasn't an option at the time, but her sexuality was described as an "open secret." According to Autostraddle in 2022, at least "20 straight cisgender women [have been] nominated for playing lesbian, queer, or bisexual roles, two of whom were nominated twice for doing so."

    her headshot
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    2022 was especially notable as it was the year that Ariana DeBose became the first openly queer woman of color to win.

    As for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Jodie Foster received a nomination this year for playing Bonnie Stoll in Nyad. As Variety notes, this makes 2024, "the first time two openly LGBTQ actors have been nominated for playing LGBTQ characters."

    closeup of jodie wearing a studded suit
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    And in Best Actress, Lily Gladstone has made history as the first Native American to be nominated for the award. The actor uses she/they pronouns, as they have noted, "my pronoun use is partly a way of decolonizing gender for myself."

    closeup of them at an event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    You can read more about this year's Oscar nominations here.