Here's Why Colman Domingo's Oscar Nomination Is So Important

In response to the interviewer noting the "big deal" it is for an openly gay actor to be nominated, Colman replied, "It’s exciting to me, too, because I know that this is history-making, in many ways. And I’m glad people could see the craftsmanship and see the work ethic and see the work in it. I’m overwhelmed in so many ways. But the most extraordinary way, for me, is I love that the more people know my name, the more they know Bayard Rustin’s name."