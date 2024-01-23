The Oscar nominations are in! On Jan. 23, the noms for the 2024 ceremony were announced, and the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon had a strong showing.
The telecast is set for March 10, and you can check out the full list here. One thing, though, that stood out among this year's acting nominees is just how many actors received their first nomination...10 did! So here's a breakdown of this year's acting nominations from first-timers to the most nominated over the years.