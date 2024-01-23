Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Oscars badge

10 Actors Just Scored Their First Oscar Nomination, And Here's How Many The Other Nominees Have

Bradley Cooper is one of several performers to have garnered five or more Oscar nominations for acting.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

The Oscar nominations are in! On Jan. 23, the noms for the 2024 ceremony were announced, and the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon had a strong showing.

Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection, Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

The telecast is set for March 10, and you can check out the full list here. One thing, though, that stood out among this year's acting nominees is just how many actors received their first nomination...10 did! So here's a breakdown of this year's acting nominations from first-timers to the most nominated over the years.

/ ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection, Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Note: The order below is determined solely by the number of acting nominees, not the total number of nominations across all categories.

First-time nominees:

1. Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone
Alberto Rodriguez / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lily is nominated for Best Lead Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon.

2. Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

Sandra is nominated for Best Lead Actress for Anatomy of a Fall.

3. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

Colman is nominated for Best Lead Actor for Rustin.

4. Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Cillian is nominated for Best Lead Actor for Oppenheimer.

5. Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Jeffrey is nominated for Best Lead Actor for American Fiction.

6. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Emily is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Oppenheimer.

7. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Danielle is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Color Purple.

8. America Ferrera

America Ferrera
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

America is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Barbie.

9. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Da'Vine is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers.

10. Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sterling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction.

Two-time nominees:

11. Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti
Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

Paul was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Cinderella Man (in 2005).

This year, Paul is nominated for Best Lead Actor for The Holdovers.

Three-time nominees:

12. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Robert was nominated for Best Lead Actor for Chaplin (in 1992) and Best Supporting Actor for Tropic Thunder (in 2008).

This year, Robert is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.

13. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling
Ruby Wallau / Getty Images

Ryan was previously nominated for Best Lead Actor for Half Nelson (in 2006) and La La Land (in 2016).

This year, Ryan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie.

14. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Carey was nominated for Best Lead Actress for An Education (in 2009) and Promising Young Woman (in 2020).

This year, Carey is nominated for Best Lead Actress for Maestro.

Four-time nominees:

15. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Mark was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Kids Are All Right (in 2010), Foxcatcher (in 2014), and Spotlight (in 2015).

This year, Mark is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Poor Things.

16. Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Stone won Best Lead Actress in 2016 for La La Land. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Birdman (in 2014) and The Favourite (in 2018).

This year, Emma is nominated for Best Lead Actress for Poor Things. Emma is also nominated as a producer for Best Picture for the film.

Five-time nominees:

17. Annette Bening

Annette Bening
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Annette was nominated for Best Lead Actress for American Beauty (in 1999), Being Julia (in 2004), and The Kids Are All Right (in 2010). She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Grifters (in 1990).

This year, Annette is nominated for Best Lead Actress for Nyad.

18. Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

Bradley was previously nominated for Best Lead Actor for Silver Linings Playbook (in 2012), American Sniper (in 2014), and A Star Is Born (in 2018), as well as Best Supporting Actor for American Hustle (in 2013). 

Beyond acting, Bradley has an adapted screenplay nomination for A Star Is Born and has been nominated four times for Best Picture for his work as a producer on American Sniper, A Star Is Born, Joker, and Nightmare Alley. 

This year, Bradley is nominated for Best Lead Actor for Maestro. He's also among the producers part of Maestro's Best Picture nomination and shares an Original Screenplay nom for the film alongside Josh Singer.

19. Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jodie Foster has won Best Lead Actress for The Accused (in 1988) and The Silence of the Lambs (in 1991). She was also nominated for Best Lead Actor for Taxi Driver (in 1976) and Nell (in 1994). 

This year, Jodie is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Nyad.

And, finally, eight-time nominees:

20. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Robert won Best Supporting Actor for The Godfather Part II (in 1974) and Best Lead Actor for Raging Bull (in 1980). He was nominated for Best Lead Actor for Taxi Driver (in 1976), The Deer Hunter (in 1978), Awakenings (in 1990), and Cape Fear (in 1991), and Best Supporting actor for Silver Linings Playbook (in 2012).

As a producer, he was nominated in 2019 for The Irishman.

This year, Robert is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Killers of the Flower Moon.