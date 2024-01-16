Skip To Content
Bill Hader Had An Emotional Reaction To Ali Wong's Historic Emmys Win

"We've been together for a minute; I guess people didn’t know we were together."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

It was a huge night for Beef at last night's Emmy Awards: The Netflix series picked up eight awards, including Ali Wong for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. And, who should be by her side, but boyfriend Bill Hader.

Closeup of Ali Wong and Bill Hader sitting at a table during the Critics Choice Awards
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ali and Bill confirmed that they were back together last April, after a rumored relationship in 2022. The two keep things pretty low-key, as Bill has previously expressed wanting to keep his love life private for the sake of his three daughters.

Closeup of Bill Hader and Ali Wong
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

When asked by Access Hollywood if Bill — who was nominated for four Emmys yesterday — would be joining her after the red carpet, Ali replied, "We're very selectively private."

Closeup of Bill Hader and Ali Wong
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Ali alluded to the hubbub over their Golden Globes appearance by continuing, "We've been together for a minute; I guess people didn’t know we were together."

Ali Wong poses on the red carpet with her hand on her hip
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

As for why they keep things private, Ali echoed Bill's prior sentiments and said, "We're both in our 40s and parents."

Bill Hader poses on the red carpet in a tailored suit
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

After Ali's name was announced, making her the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead role, Bill appeared emotional.

Closeup of Ali Wong and Bill Hader
Fox

The two then shared a quick kiss...

Ali and Bill kissing
Fox

...And Bill walked Ali up to the stage's stairs.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader
Fox

As Ali herself got emotional speaking about her children, the camera cut to Bill's reaction:

Fox

The two were then photographed together with Netflix's Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, at an Emmys afterparty.

Ted Sarandos, Ali Wong, and Bill Hader
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

Congrats to Ali for her win!

