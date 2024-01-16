Bill Hader Had An Emotional Reaction To Ali Wong's Historic Emmys Win

It was a huge night for Beef at last night's Emmy Awards: The Netflix series picked up eight awards, including Ali Wong for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. And, who should be by her side, but boyfriend Bill Hader.
Ali and Bill confirmed that they were back together last April, after a rumored relationship in 2022. The two keep things pretty low-key, as Bill has previously expressed wanting to keep his love life private for the sake of his three daughters.
When asked by Access Hollywood if Bill — who was nominated for four Emmys yesterday — would be joining her after the red carpet, Ali replied, "We're very selectively private."
Ali alluded to the hubbub over their Golden Globes appearance by continuing, "We've been together for a minute; I guess people didn’t know we were together."
As for why they keep things private, Ali echoed Bill's prior sentiments and said, "We're both in our 40s and parents."
After Ali's name was announced, making her the first Asian woman to win an Emmy for a lead role, Bill appeared emotional.
The two then shared a quick kiss...
...And Bill walked Ali up to the stage's stairs.
As Ali herself got emotional speaking about her children, the camera cut to Bill's reaction:
The two were then photographed together with Netflix's Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, at an Emmys afterparty.