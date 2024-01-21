Just 50 Of The Best Teacher Gift Ideas, Because They Deserve It

1. A mason jar filled with at least 10 packs of their favorite gum so it lasts them a couple of months. With Extra gum, you could even include a note or do something a little creative to thank them for going the ~Extra~ mile!
I love Mason jars, and I always chew gum after lunch so my breath doesn't stink. This one kid got me a Mason jar full of gum. Best thing ever!
—saraht4afb7266a, from when we asked the BuzzFeed Community teachers about the best gift they'd ever been given.
Get ten packs of Extra gum from Amazon for $11.49 (available in six flavors).
2. A personal library kit if they have an extensive classroom library but don't like it when books inevitably walk off on their own. Plus it's just SO ADORABLE, especially with that old-school date stamp but in mint!
You get 20 self-adhesive pockets and checkout cards, a date stamp and inkpad, and a pencil.
Promising review: "I'm a preschool teacher and love to find great books about early childhood development and play-based learning. I also love to loan these books out to others. After hunting a book down through four different classrooms I ordered these. Every book has come back to me and if not I know who has it. Also I love libraries and miss the analog card system. 💕" —MrsBrown
Get it from Amazon for $22.90, and a pack of refills for $11.30.
3. A set of pretty dishtowels like this cactus embroidered set or trendy checked set (or they could be seasonal — like for the holidays or the summertime) they normally wouldn't buy for themselves to brighten their kitchen a little every single day.
4. And to top it off, a luxury scented dish soap like the Capri Blue Volcano (yep, that's the iconic smell of an Anthropologie) or the Quebec-made Cucina Coriander and Olive Tree that'll take an annoying daily task and add a little glamour to the job. Even those bottles look super fancy!
5. Oh, and a set of bookish dish sponges designed to make any English teacher literally LOL. The pack comes with: "Pride and Preju~dish~", "Moby ~Dish~", and "The ~Sponge~ Also Rises" — AMAZING.
Promising review: "These sponges were so cute, I decided to give them out as gifts to my fellow book club members. Multiple members told me they liked the sponges so much, they didn't want to use them but instead feature them on their bookshelves! I don't know how well they work since I didn't keep one for myself, but I can attest that they felt like great kitchen sponges and made fantastic gifts!" —RuthWrites
Get the set of three from Amazon for $10.
6. Personalized pencils in their favorite colors because they'll have a better chance of actually being returned when students "borrow" them when each one's labeled with that teacher's name and in an easy-to-spot bright shade.
My mother and I are both teachers and our biggest pet peeve are students who ask to borrow a pencil, never give it back, and have the nerve to ask for another one the next day. So, for my birthday she ordered me 1,000 pencils with the words "Please Return to Ms. —" on the sides. Literally the best thing ever, and it works too!
—laurentees, from when we asked the BuzzFeed Community teachers about the best gift they'd ever been given.
Get a set of 12 personalized pencils from Roost Paperie on Etsy for $13.50 (available in 24 colors).
Here are some other easy personalized gift ideas!
7. A jar of Coop's hot fudge to treat them to a little something decadent that'll make their nightly grading routine just that much sweeter. My colleague Maitland has tried this and says it's "suuuuper chocolatey, thick (but not TOO thick) when heated up, and not too sweet!" — sounds heavenly, IMO. And why not pair it with a jar of fancy Luxardo Cherries to take the treat to the next level?
Maitland continues: "I love a hot fudge sundae, and I think this is the best fudge I've ever tried — especially store-bought — they often taste weirdly bitter! It's also available in a vegan hot fudge, mocha hot fudge, peppermint hot fudge, and a salted caramel sauce."
Promising reviews: "I have been buying Coop’s for a couple of years now and I have never encountered a hot fudge I love more. It’s rich, creamy - amazing on ice cream or just a spoonful to end the day! In my experience, both children and adults love it. I also love the new peppermint flavor for Summer." —Meghan E. Smith
"This is manna from heaven, food of the gods. Makes getting up in the morning worth it again! Expensive, and worth it, it’s hard not to just eat with a spoon in between ice cream applications. Only draw back?
The jar is standard, but too small for what you’re going to need once you taste it. It should come in a 50 gallon drum with a pump top. Makes a great gift, with its kooky gimmicky plastic lid covering that looks like hot fudge dripping down." —saintsomewhere
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
Coops is a woman-owned small biz that makes these sauces in small batches to ensure quality!
8. A roomy monogram tote and pouch set with plenty of space for carrying their piles of papers and grading home at the end of the day...and back into school the next morning. For an easy but impressive gift presentation, you could stick a bouquet of drugstore flowers in there like this reviewer!
It features an adjustable shoulder strap, an inside pocket for organizing, and a removable (making the tote washable!) bottom plate.
Promising review: "Bought as a gift for my cousin (I have a matching one) and it is perfect! Just as described, roomy, pockets and strap is good quality. Would make a great gift or for travel. You won’t regret buying it! Don’t listen to the reviews saying it’s terrible quality, it’s got waterproof lining which works well but it’s not fabric lined. This means it’s easy to clean and folds down flat. For the price, it was an excellent purchase and holds a lot!" — Coug4Life09
Get it from Amazon for $20.79 (available in 26 letters).
9. Or, a personalized tote bag to help them effortlessly stay organized year after year with such cute embroidery they'll want to flaunt it. It's constructed from durable canvas, has a big main pocket, small organizer slots for pens and their phone, a water bottle side pocket, *and* a small front pocket — all the organization they could need!
A personalized tote bag perfect for carrying around all my marking, snacks, and notebooks!! —helens4ee29ad84, from when we asked the BuzzFeed Community teachers about the best gift they'd ever been given.
Promising review: "My bag is amazing. The seller used all my suggestions and made a beautiful bag just for me! The quality is great. It has a lot of room to keep my supplies. The colors are vibrant!" —Sandra
Get this personalized bag from STRGembroidery on Etsy for $28.99 (available in two colors with eight designs, or more bag designs on their store page).
STRGembroidery is a Calhoun Falls, South Carolina-based small business run by a husband and wife team who can't get enough of custom embroidery, collecting vintage stuff, and riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles.
10. ~Orrrr~, if you want to REALLY treat them to something splurge-worthy, a large Kate Spade zip-up Bleeker tote because it's made from ultra-durable Saffiano leather, meaning it'll stay in like-new condition for years even if they carry it to and from their classroom day-in and day-out. Get ready to see some BIG IRL heart-eyes when they open this gift!
It has five pockets perfect for keeping organized and fits up to a 13" laptop! One reviewer confirms the handles are super sturdy, which is perfect if it gets a little heavy sometimes.
Promising review: "Simple, not overdecorated, functional, well-made, elegant. The lining is very nice, this handbag has plently of functional pockets and storage spaces. Well structured. Large, but not too large. A really nice elegant everyday handbag." —FleurDeLys
Get it from Kate Spade for $262+ (available in three colors or in more designs and prints here).
11. A basic toolkit in their favorite color to help them with little fixes around the classroom — it's always better to be prepared, and now they always will be!
I got a pink toolbox filled with tools my first year teaching. The student told me it was a tradition in his family to have your own tool kit — I never felt more special!
—anitaf4a73e31c3, from when we asked the BuzzFeed Community teachers about the best gift they'd ever been given.
The pictured 39-piece toolkit comes with a tape measure, claw hammer, slip joint pliers, bit driver, bit connector, pair of scissors, snap-off utility knife, four screwdriver (Phillips and slotted), eight hex keys, and 20 screwdriver bits (Phillips, slotted, and torx star).
Promising review: "I'm a high school teacher and am always needing to tighten a screw, pound in a nail, hang a hook, etc. I got tired of bringing tools from home so I bought this small kit so I'd always have something on hand when I needed it. This kit fits the bill perfectly as it has a variety of common tools in a compact case. It's not super-high quality, but for the purpose it's exactly what I needed. I would have spent more money buying three or four individual tools separately." —Dr. Jerry
Get it on Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five colors, or check out a similar set in pink for $21.99).
12. One of each of a small and a large pretty glass food to-go bowls, if they're always eating their breakfast (or lunch!) at their desk between meetings, grading, and class. Besides looking gorgeous, these jars are coated in silicone so they're nearly break-proof and have lids that screw tightly on to prevent leaks. What more could you want?
I have a set of these and can confirm they're gorgeous and even more spacious than they seem! And of course they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe: that's SO key. (I did get them for free, but was under no obligation to feature or review them, let alone give a positive review.)
If you want to get them the pictured insulated bottle, too, that's on Amazon for $34.99. And the brand has all kinds of other cute, coordinating food storage options you can check out on their Amazon store page.
Promising review: "Very good quality. The jar is very nice to look at and also very convenient to store food in. Is completely leakproof and can also be used to warm up a food because the jar has silicone outside so even if you heat up your food quite hot it’s much safer to take out of the microwave without hurting yourself! And the bigger size is very big so for me it fits 2 portions of soup. Will purchase again!" —Anniina Charlotta Ahti
Get them from Amazon for $25+ each (both sizes available at that listing; available in seven colors).
13. A personal laminator and laminating sheets, so they can display more student work and make nicer bulletin boards with less effort and without having to wait in line for the other teachers — or try to stick to the school's required limited budget.
14. A custom recipe box that's packed with each student's favorite recipe, for a perfect and custom way to help them specifically remember this one particular class and all the kiddos in it.
My favorite gift I have received so far is a recipe box filled with my students favorite recipes. I love the thought-out gifts!
—kellycannoncan, from when we asked the BuzzFeed Community teachers about the best gift they'd ever been given.
This custom recipe box allows space for both a custom phrase on the front (like "Ms. Brown's Recipes 2024"), plus, for an extra cost, another custom phrase on the back. The recipe cards are an extra $10 for a set, and include "starters", "mains", "desserts", "baking", and "other".
Promising review: "An absolutely beautiful item, well made and exactly as pictured, we also had a message written on the back of our recipe holder which was an excellent addition. My wife was delighted with our kids gift for her and I was delighted with my purchase." —Eamonn McCloskey
Get this custom recipe box from Clouds and Currents on Etsy for $58.60+.
Clouds and Currents is a small business based in the UK that specializes in all kinds of adorable custom items like this, including aprons, signs, and photo boxes.