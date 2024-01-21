Just 50 Of The Best Teacher Gift Ideas, Because They Deserve It

Maitland continues: "I love a hot fudge sundae, and I think this is the best fudge I've ever tried — especially store-bought — they often taste weirdly bitter! It's also available in a vegan hot fudge, mocha hot fudge, peppermint hot fudge, and a salted caramel sauce."

Promising reviews: "I have been buying Coop’s for a couple of years now and I have never encountered a hot fudge I love more. It’s rich, creamy - amazing on ice cream or just a spoonful to end the day! In my experience, both children and adults love it. I also love the new peppermint flavor for Summer." —Meghan E. Smith

"This is manna from heaven, food of the gods. Makes getting up in the morning worth it again! Expensive, and worth it, it’s hard not to just eat with a spoon in between ice cream applications. Only draw back?



The jar is standard, but too small for what you’re going to need once you taste it. It should come in a 50 gallon drum with a pump top. Makes a great gift, with its kooky gimmicky plastic lid covering that looks like hot fudge dripping down." —saintsomewhere

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

Coops is a woman-owned small biz that makes these sauces in small batches to ensure quality!