45 "Shark Tank" Gifts To Buy Before They Go Flying Off The Shelves

1. An acupressure back-and-body massager so they can get relief for the tension in their back (and shoulders, and feet, and legs) ~on demand~.
Promising review: "I am always looking for new solutions to help my chronic pain, and I had a feeling when I saw the Q-Flex on Shark Tank that I needed one ASAP. I used to do acupressure with a massage therapist but had to stop for financial reasons, and this is a great way to get the same relief for a fraction of the price. This has been so helpful for relieving the tightness in my neck, back, and shoulders and I’m so glad I bought it. Honestly this has been the BEST. PURCHASE. EVER. I even got one for my dad for Christmas since he has shoulder issues also. I seriously wish I had just bought it the day I saw it!" —Amelia
2. A Cincha travel belt because they travel all the time, and you know they hate how it's SUCH a pain when their tote or backpack continuously slides off the top of their roller bag at the airport — and how it's even more of a pain to carry that heavy tote on their shoulder. This buckles their tote securely to the handle, and comes in a bunch of cute designs so it won't cramp their style.
It adjusts up to 38 inches, so it works with most bags. My mom has one of these she's used several times and loves it!
Cincha Travel is a Black-owned, California-based small business that makes these cool belts — and they donate 100 airline miles for every purchase to reconnect migrant families.
Promising review: "This is such a useful little item!! Stylish, too! I gave them to my whole family for Christmas and they are a huge hit. I will never travel without it again!" —Joanne
3. A Burlap & Barrel Spices 6-pack Gift Set — the brand ethically sources unique varieties of spices directly from farmer cooperatives and small farms and works to help the farmers themselves maximize their earnings. The result? Distinctive, delicious spices ready to pack their food with flavor.
The gift set comes with: Purple Stripe Garlic from Vietnam, Black Lime from Guatemala, Smoked Pimenton Paprika from Spain, Wild Mountain Cumin from Afghanistan, Royal Cinnamon from Vietnam, and Tomato Powder from Turkey.
You can also buy the spices individually — check out the Burlap and Barrel Amazon Store page to see them all. One reviewer of the garlic powder said the "glorious nutty taste" "ruined" them for anything else, and a reviewer of the cinnamon said "So THIS is what cinnamon is supposed to taste like!"
Promising reviews: "Fabulous and delicious. Love it! For years we’ve known that spices from other countries taste better, but wow what a pop of flavor like nothing else on the market." —Billy
"Put your tastebuds on tilt!!!!! Ordered these spices just to try them out and I’m in love with them. The cinnamon made the best cinnamon rolls ever. The purple stripe garlic puts a huge plus into my Italian dishes and it is mind blowing. I will be purchasing all of these spices individually." —Mark Hutchins
4. Pop-up cards that don't just say just the right thing — they're basically a little gift in and of themselves.
Promising review: "The cards are ingenious, gorgeous, and of a quality rarely matched in the consumer world. On top of that, the people tending this enterprise are delightful, warm, and make you feel like they care about you as someone far more important than just a person with money to spend. They treat you like someone in search of a thoughtful way to embrace a loved one and are pleased and eager to help. With so much clutter and animus loose in our culture, it was a great treasure to find this small gem of affection." —VerbRiver
5. A few fun colors of The Lip Bar vegan lipstick — its smooth, creamy formula is long-lasting, and also happens to be cruelty-free!
This Black-owned brand has high-quality formulas even if you're a self-professed makeup snob.
Promising reviews: "Beautiful smooth finish that goes on like butter. Perfect amount of pigment, not terribly long-lasting, but easy to reapply. I like it better than lipsticks that cost double the amount." —Benitamt
"I tried BFF first and I really like it. It's a bit more pinkish purple than what you see in the photo. If you're not into pink lippies like myself, go with a light touch or apply a dark purple lipliner. I also have the shade Good Side, which is my everyday lip color. Overall they're moisturizing and have great coverage." —Raerae
6. The Comfy, a reversible blanket-slash-sweatshirt that's perfect for pretty much anyone who likes to lounge around under a blanket, but wishes the blanket followed them everywhere they went.
It's designed to be big enough that it covers you up completely, if you tuck your feet under you on the couch, and of course it's machine washable and dryable.
Promising review: "I saw this on Shark Tank a while ago and thought I'd buy this for my teenage daughter because she's always using my hoodies to keep warm while watching TV or reading. I was really surprised how well made it was. Super soft and well worth the money if you want something to lounge around that's comfy. She loves it." —Chaka
7. A pretty bamboo version of the Squatty Potty toilet stool (yup!) because A) it'll be hilarious when they unwrap it and B) it really does align everything in a natural way to make pooping easier and faster.
We know it makes a difference because several BuzzFeeders own and love these — read one person's Squatty Potty review.
Promising reviews: "Helps for a pain-free and quick bowel movement. I really love it, and the bamboo texture/feel/look make the bathroom feel even more relaxing/calming. I highly recommend! Super quick to assemble, too, and love that it's adjustable for people of different heights! Much prefer to the plastic ones." —Lorelei Jost
"All I can say is the difference this little stool makes is astounding. I have MS which complicates an issue I have lived with most of my life. This little stool is just what I needed to help in the treatment of my discomfort. It works as advertised and is Doctor Approved. I cannot say much more than that. Few products live up to their hype. This one more than lives up to its hype. You need one if you have constipation issues ever. I am confident it will help you as it has me." —Paul D. Stevenson
8. A racheting leather belt — instead of having holes every inch or so, it adjusts to precisely fit their waist every single time they put it on. It'll last longer than a regular belt because there aren't holes that crack or wear out, and even better? It's super easy to take off and put on for security at the airport.
Promising review: "Honestly, I had never heard of a ratcheting belt before I ordered this, so I wasn't quite sure of what to expect. But I've had my Mission Belt for about a week now and I love it. The leather feels and looks like a great quality leather. The finish of the buckle looks great. My biggest concern was the how the buckle would function, but that quickly went away with my first use. This is in many ways easier than a classic buckle style. This type of buckle won't stretch or scratch the finish of the leather. I bought this belt specifically to wear with dress pants, but have liked it so much, it has become my go-to belt." —Jbemt
9. A set of seat gap fillers so *you* can be the one that saves them from the frustration of dropping their phone down the crack of no return for the umpteenth time — or from their teenager accidentally losing a few pieces of popcorn leftover from a movie, never to be recovered.
Because it fits over the car's seat belt holster, it moves along with the seat as they adjust it — which means they can stuff it in and forget about it, at least until it saves a half-eaten lollipop from disappearing into the abyss.
Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this." —Tessa Forbes
10. A tiny dinosaur beginner crochet kit because it makes learning a new hobby skill super simple and adorable (just look at how CUTE it is!!), and they'll get a wee little creature companion for their effort. Or you could even make it for them!
They're made by an Asian-owned small business that has made DIY amigurumi — that's what these handmade yarn creatures are called — super simple and accessible.
The kit includes everything they'll need to have success: yarn, stuffing, plastic eyes, an already-started piece of crochet material, a stitch marker, a needle, a PDF pattern download, a carrying bag, and an optional crochet hook. And they can also get extra email support if they need it, too!
My colleague Katy Herman loves these kits; here's what she says about them:
"After writing about this awesome biz many times, I was finally influenced to try them for myself — which is a huge vote of confidence for anyone who knows me, considering I am very lazy, not particularly artistically inclined, and my "hobbies" primarily rhyme with Schmetflix. However, I have now made four Woobles and purchased several more! The videos are suuuuper detailed so like they promise, anyone can learn to crochet with them. Once you get the hang of it, it's so soothing and hard to stop, and it becomes — get this — a great thing to do with your hands while watching said Schmetflix! And of course, the finished products are so, so cute and great to keep for yourself or give as gifts. I made the rainbow version of this dino for my boyfriend and it honestly might be the cutest one I've ever made. The spikes and arms were really fun to do, too!"
Promising review: "Fred was the first thing I ever crocheted. I decided to give Woobles a try after my daughter made several Woobles animals. It was very easy to get started and the videos were very easy to follow. I’m so happy with Fred and plan on making him a tiny birthday hat and gifting him to my 3-year-old for his birthday." —Tiffany Z.
11. A whole-grain, protein-packed pancake and waffle mix that you can either bake for everyone *or* neatly wrap for your friend who's really into eating protein but also loves to bake, because it works as a substitute for flour.
Promising review: "Whole grain never tasted so good! I’ve been a fan of Kodiak Cakes for years and usually opt for the chocolate pancakes but this time, I got the buttermilk. There is no way you’d be able to tell these are so good for you because they taste that amazing. Better than pancakes made with enriched flour. I use Almond milk and egg for mixing and it’s heaven in a box. I can't say enough about this amazing product." —I.R.
12. A handy gift wrap cutter so they can get perfectly straight lines every time, and *so much* faster than with scissors. The open cylinder slides over the roll of paper, with a sharp blade that cuts precisely where the paper comes off the roll.
Of course, this is a gift that would be awesome to give them *before* they do the majority of their wrapping for the year!! (Or to gift yourself, for all that wrapping you're about to do.) To cut, you pull out the amount of paper you need through the slot on the side of the tool, then slide the tool down to the end and slip the edge of the paper into the tool's bladed notch. Once it's notched, you slide the tool back up the paper and it cuts, like in the gif! Then when you're done, you can store the cutter on the roll to keep it from unraveling.
13. Some high-fidelity, nearly invisible earplugs designed to cut down on the decibels during all their favorite concerts and events so their hearing stays protected without completely muffling the music's clarity and sound quality.
Reviewers say they also can help people with autism, PTSD, and sensory overload be more comfortable in loud environments! Supposedly they work because of special sound-cutting filters; when you order a set they come with three size options for comfort. Plus they're reusable and hand-washable.
Promising review: "I am a hobbyist musician (drummer and guitarist) and am around loud music quite a bit. I also go to a few concerts. I tried these out at a Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert. I was very pleased with the results. They allowed me to hear the music just fine while blocking out a lot of the ear-splitting volume and unwanted overtones within the arena. I've tried similar ear plugs in the past and always felt like they were blocking out too much of the sounds I wanted to hear. Wish I had started using these years ago. If you are a performing musician or a regular concert-goer interested in preserving your hearing, I highly recommend giving these babies a try. I don't think you will find a better value for an as effective product." —Fudge13
14. A gift set of Bombas Socks because just like all your podcast hosts swear, they're incredibly comfortable, fit really well, and are overall simply high quality.
My parents gave me a few pairs of their merino wool ankle socks or Christmas five years ago and they have been game changers for me in the winter especially. My toes get cold quickly, even through thick boots, and these help keep them warmer for longer! Plus they make wearing my favorite pairs of ankle boots much more comfortable than the thinner pairs of socks I used to own. They're, like, fitted to your feet: there's plenty of room in the toes (and no annoying seam there, either!), slightly tighter (almost compression-like) in the arches, and almost feel cushioned in the heel.
Nearly five years later, they're still in perfect shape — the cuff around the ankle doesn't slip (or leave lasting marks from being too tight), and they fit like they did on day one. I know socks seem like a funny gift, but because they're high quality and notably cozy, I'd say they're the gift I appreciate the most out of everything I got that year! Oh, and for every pair you buy, the company donates a pair to one of their 2,5000+ giving partners in the US, so you're doing good with your gift, too.
Get the gift box of three pairs of women's extra long-staple cotton ankle socks on Bombas for $50. (Many styles, colors, and multiple sizes available in mens, womens, kids, and babies; five different heights including no-show, ankle, quarter, calf, and knee-high/over-calf. They also offer lots of other easy gift sets.)