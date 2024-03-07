Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Low-Effort Ways To Keep Your Home, Like, 95% Clean

    Raise your hand if you're a bit of a lazy neat freak. *raises hand*

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Make your bed first thing in the morning so your bedroom instantly looks neat and tidy, no matter how messy the rest of the room happens to be.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    I lived in a tiny studio for about four or five years, and nothing made my entire space look more neat and put together than quickly straightening my sheets out a bit and throwing the quilt over them. It's the first thing I noticed when I got home in the evenings, and helped me ignore whatever other little mess I had going on elsewhere in the room.

    I still endorse making the bed today, as long as you minimize the number of pillows so it doesn't like, become a chore (we have three decorative ones). These days my partner does it most of the time because he likes it done even more, but it still has the same calming, put-together effect on our room despite my corner pile of Space Bags left over from moving.

    2. Stash a pack of municipally compostable cleaning wipes under your bathroom sink, then swab things down once a day so you never have to deal with a buildup of dust or mildew.

    Amazon, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    Try to go in order of least-germy to germiest surface. Maybe: counter, faucet, toilet tank, top of toilet lid, toilet handle, sink, toilet seat. They won't disinfect (which — disinfecting wipes won't either, unless you consistently wipe down the surface so it stays wet for four minutes or so), but they will eliminate dirt and grime with just a few seconds of work.

    Get a pack of three containers of plant-based, compostable cleaning wipes on Amazon for $20.97. Or if you want to go the waste-free route, mix up your own all-purpose cleaner in a 24 oz spray bottle you already have using Blueland's All-Purpose Cleaner, $9.99 for four refills on Amazon, and cut up a T-shirt you haven't worn in years into a few washable cleaning rags!

    3. Mist your shower walls, curtain/door, tub, fixtures, and floor with a no-wipe, no-scrub formula after you turn off the water and you'll (almost) never need to deep clean your shower ever again.

    a shower before, tile covered in hard water stains, and after, no hard water stains in sight
    Amazon

    This daily shower cleaner uses nontoxic ingredients to lift soap scum and other oils off your shower walls, so they actually get rinsed down the drain, instead of drying where they landed. Reviewers say that it really does keep their shower clean with regular use.

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $20.98.

    4. Catch all the hair you and the people you live with shed in the shower using a silicone drain cover, so you can stop spending so much $$ on chemical de-cloggers and never have to call the plumber for help.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This fits over pretty much any drain, whether it pops up, sinks in, or is flat and flush with the rest of the tub. It's made of silicone, which means even if it gets a little mildewy you'll be able to easily wipe the gross stuff off. The weighted top holds it in place, and your hair stays trapped while the water flows through. Get one on Amazon for $11.99.

    5. Stamp some gel into your clean toilet to actually keep it that way for weeks at a time, no scrubbing required.

    Scrubbing Bubbles / youtube.com, Amazon

    All you have to do is restamp as needed (about every 12 days or so, depending on how often the toilet's flushed). If you can't imagine not using your toilet brush, you can use the small remaining bit of gel to scrub down the bowl before applying more. I used these all the time in college because my roommates and I couldn't be bothered to scrub, and they do actually work! You just press it beneath the rim (after a regular toilet cleaning, of course!) and let it get to work. Oh, and make sure to stamp it somewhere it won't become a, well, "target" and get sprayed off before its time.

    Get enough to keep your toilet clean for up to four months on Amazon for $9.84.

    6. Banish years of rusty stain buildup all over your bathroom with some spray-on cleaning gel — all you do is spray, wait a minute or two, then rinse to reveal your bathroom's ~sparkle~.

    amazon.com

    It really is like magic: It can also remove rust stains from color-safe fabrics, among many other surfaces. Get a bottle on Amazon for $10.97.

    (Have rust stains in your laundry or toilet, too? Try the same brand's all-purpose powder iron stain remover for $16.10 (that'll get you over four pounds of the stuff) and their automatic toilet tank tablets for $8.85 for two. Although one reviewer for the toilet tabs notes that you may not see real results until your second tablet, because it takes a little time for the first tablet to eat through all the stains in the tank.)

    7. Soak your clogged and mildewy showerhead in a plastic bag filled with vinegar for a couple of hours, and it should dissolve every bit of the buildup.

    Natalie Brown

    I've tried this, it 100% works: Those are literally my before and after pics above! (The exception? If you have incredibly hard water — then you may need to use something stronger than vinegar, like CLR, $15.69 on Amazon.) Simply guide the bag over the showerhead, bunch it on the pipe at the back fo the head, and loop a rubber band around that bunched spot a few times until it seems like it'll hold. Read my full review of Pinterest Hacks for more.

    8. Run a line of no-odor mold and mildew remover gel along your gross grout and caulking to banish even seemingly embedded black spots from your bathroom without having to do more than simply rinse it away after a few hours.

    amazon.com

    You do have to let it sit for four to five hours (or even overnight), but the results, as proven by the review photos like the one here, are worth it. The gel formula lets it stick and stay exactly where you put it down, which is why it works better than just spraying with regular bleach: The bleach stays right on the mold stain until it's gone, without drying up or running off. My best friend bought some of this from one of my posts and said it worked exactly the way I said it did — and when I saw her shower, all the grout and caulking were perfectly white!

    Get one bottle from Amazon for $14.99 or three bottles for $36.99 ($12.33/bottle).

    9. Drop a eucalyptus-scented, citric acid–infused toilet bomb into your toilet bowl on a regular basis (like, once a week, depending on how hard your water is) to help cut down on the need to scrape lime scale or calcium buildup with a pumice stone. Swish once or twice, let it fizz for about five minutes, then scrub for a minute or so with a toilet brush.

    jar full of white fizzy bombs in coin-shapes
    Happy Earth Boutique / Etsy

    Happy Earth Boutique is a New Jersey–based small business that carries cleaning products and bath products that just smell really darn good. 

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best stuff. Love the eucalyptus scent. These clean the bowl and leave a subtle scent. I’m ordering the replacement batch." —Margo

    Get a "refill" pack of 15 fizzies from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $12.99 (also available in lemon or lemongrass).

    10. Wear sweeper slippers to pick up hair, dust, fuzzies, and little water drips as you cook, do your makeup, pace while talking on the phone, or just generally hang out on your wood or tile floors.

    amazon.com, Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    No, they're definitely not even close to as effective as a broom or even a focused dust mopping would be, but their microfiber bottoms will still pick up *some* dust and grime. When I wore them for a week, I ended up using my feet as little brooms, sweeping everything into one pile that was easier to pick up. So my floors were actually a little cleaner! The ones I tried are out of stock, but you can get the similar teddy bear pair (pictured above) on Amazon for $13.59+ (available in three colors and four sizes).

    11. Or to really keep your floors cleaner than you ever thought possible, splurge on a robo vac. IDK about you, but there's no way I'm ever going to vacuum or sweep every day without one of these little buddies doing it for me.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This vac moves between hard floors and low-pile carpets/rugs without a glitch and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair left strewn about your home while you go do literally anything else. The reviewer who took the pic on the right above says that with a goldendoodle in the house, it picks up that much dust and hair EVERY DAY. Omg. Get it on Amazon for $249.99 (available in two colors).

    And if you're in the market for a good vacuum of any kind — full-size, stick vacs, robo vacs, and more — check out 15 Of The Best Vacuums That You Can Get On Amazon.

    12. Prevent all the people you love from tracking outside dirt and grime into your home in the first place: Set out a doormat that will (playfully!) encourage people to wipe their feet.

    brown doormat that says &quot;don&#x27;t just stand there, bust a move&quot;
    Wood By Stu / Etsy

    Wood By Stu is a Tampa, Floriday-based small business that makes all kinds of cute and custom doormats and other home decor! It's run by Tom, Diana, and their kids, and got started after Tom needed a break from working with technology. 

    Promising review: "The quality is so so good!!! I love it!" —Kiara Martinez

    Get it from Wood By Stu on Etsy for $19.44+ (available in six sizes).

    13. You could even take it one step further and create a designated spot for everyone to take their shoes off at (or right inside) the door.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Keeping your floors clean without having to actually clean them constantly starts with eliminating sources of dirt! Set it up wherever you enter and exit your home the most.

    There are lots of options out there: Large cabinets that'll look like any other piece of furniture ($174.99 on Amazon), big cubbie benches that could be the start to a DIY mudroom ($146.80+ on Amazon), smaller shoe ottomans for tiny apartments ($82+ on Amazon), basic racks that could sit just inside the back door ($24.86 on Amazon), or even over-the-door cubbies you could stash inside your coat closet ($37.09 on Amazon).

    14. And if you have dogs who constantly bring dirt in from the yard, wipe down their paws with an old towel — or if a towel just doesn't cut it, a paw washer — before they come back inside.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Enlisting an old beach towel really can work wonders to keep your floors cleaner, especially if you're consistent about giving them a quick wipe-down.

    But if you deal with lots of mud or sand that gets embedded between their toes, a paw washer could help. Its silicone bristles are super gentle so many dogs don't mind them, and they help rinse off most dirt and mud with just a quick dip or two (for particularly muddy days, you may have to change the water once or twice, but that will still be easier than pulling out the hose). Just imagine how much cleaner your floors would stay if your dogs stopped bringing dirt inside with them, period!

    Get one on Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors).

    15. Keep a bottle of all-purpose stain remover around for those inevitable occasions where you don't want to deal with a professional carpet cleaner — or pick it up to tackle those set-in stains you got tired of looking at years ago.

    Left: a hot pink stain on a beige carpet; Middle: the same carpet, no stain in sight; Right: the pile of tissues used to blot up the stain
    amazon.com

    All you have to do is spritz it on the stain (fresh or old), gently massage it into the carpet, wait a couple of minutes, then blot it up. The stain pictured above is liquid lipstick (an oil-based stain), but the product also removes food, coffee, ink, wine, ketchup, and pet/child stains. Get a 32-ounce bottle on Amazon for $6.65.

    16. You can clean all kinds of things in the dishwasher instead of spending time washing each thing individually, as long as they're glass, nonrusting metal, or plastic (assuming you skip the heat cycle).

    glass light fixture shades, screwdrivers and wrenches, oven vent filters, and small vent covers all in a dishwasher
    onecrazyhouse.com

    You can put kids toys, hair brushes, and dish sponges in the top rack, with glass light covers, some tools, air vent covers, range hood filters, and more in the bottom. One wash later, everything will look sparkling clean, and all you did was load up the dishwasher. From One Crazy House.

    17. Water spotting and funky smells in the dishwasher can be solved by simply running a cycle (either with or without dishes) with a cleaner and disinfectant designed exactly for those purposes — just drop one in the bottom, and run a cycle like normal.

    amazon.com

    There are a couple of dishwasher cleaners out there, but they all work similarly. They're made to be used once a month to ~maintain~ things, but TBH you can just use one as often as you need.

    Get a 3-pack of the one used in the photos above from Amazon for $13.32.

    18. Or, if you don't have a dishwasher — or you have some extra greasy dishes that won't fit in said dishwasher — Dawn's Foaming soap will help hasten things at least some.

    amazon.com

    I mean, you're still washing dishes and there's no real shortcut for that, but seeing what it did in the above during and after, I don't think that you'll find much that anything requires too much scrubbing when you soak it in this for a second.

    In fact, Elizabeth Lilly, an editor here at BuzzFeed, swears by this stuff! She says: "I live without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."

    Get four bottles from Amazon for $16.88.

    19. Put a shallow cookie sheet on the bottom rack of your oven (or a reusable liner) to catch any future spills before they start.

    pie in oven; beneath, the mat on a rack, catching the sugary drips from the edges of the pie
    Amazon

    You shouldn't put foil on the bottom of your oven (that surface gets incredibly hot, and it could very well melt the foil) or, according to GE, even line your bottom rack with foil (it would disrupt airflow and heat, because the heat reflects off of it). But a shallow pan or cookie sheet (or heat-safe liner you can cut to size!) would be OK if it sits on your lowest rack and doesn't touch the back or either edge.

    Get a pack of three of this oven liner on Amazon for $11.99.

    20. Microwave a bowl filled with water + lemon for three to five minutes — then leave the door closed for a few minutes so everything can steam — and you'll be able to wipe off every single dried-on food bit with one swipe of a paper towel.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed, Facebook: watch

    This also works with water + vinegar, or honestly just plain water. And of course you can wipe off with a sponge instead. I've been doing this for years, and have yet to find a gross microwave where this doesn't work wonders. Read my full review or watch the Nifty video.

    21. Eliminate the smears and fingerprints on your stainless-steel appliances by treating them with a 2-in-1 cleaner and polish once a month or so.

    before: a reviewer&#x27;s dirty, messy stainless steel sink and after: the same sink, now polished, shiny and clean
    amazon.com

    Because this product also includes a polish, besides cleaning off the current fingerprints and smudges, it also helps protect the surface of your stainless from future messiness. The 16-oz bottle comes with a large microfiber cleaning cloth — the key is to spritz the cleaner on the cloth, so you don't end up with too much product on your appliance (which can cause fingerprints) *or* a slippery residue on your floor. One reviewer does note that it did need to be left to dry for a bit after buffing before it was actually fingerprint resistant.

    Get a bottle and the included cloth on Amazon for $19.95.

    22. Lay down a layer of wax paper or paper bags on the tops of cabinets and furniture — especially in the kitchen — to catch greasy dust, then simply swap it out months later when it gets grimy.

    Nancy Andrews / thisoldhouse.com, simplify101.com

    From This Old House and Simplify 101.

    23. Line your refrigerator shelves with absorbent, machine washable mats to prevent small spills from drying to a sticky mess you have to painstakingly scrape off a little at a time.

    the shelf liners in green in a fridge, on inner shelves, doors shelves, and in drawers
    Amazon

    Instead, you just toss the dirty liner in with that week's towels. You could also totally cut cheap placemats to fit! These just might make it a little easier: They come in a convenient 12"x24" size, so they'll probably fit on your main shelves, and all you have to customize = the liners for the door shelves. Oh, and they're machine washable! Get a set of six on Amazon for $11.55+ (available in 25 colors and designs).

    24. Pop one of these cleaning pods in your Keurig coffee machine and "brew" it exactly the same way you make a regular K-Cup, and you'll have a cleaner coffee maker in less than, like, three minutes.

    amazon.com

    You can use it up to once a week or so; basically it cleans all the built-up coffee residue and oils from the brew chamber and the pour spout, which will keep your coffee tasting more like it's supposed to (especially if you switch between different coffees on a regular basis). It's also good to use right before a tea or hot chocolate K-Cup so you don't have any coffee flavor contaminating it. Note that you'll still have to occasionally do the vinegar descaling process — these don't touch the water chamber or the other inner parts that get the mineral buildup from water — but you can use this along with that for for a truly deep clean.

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $11.99.

    25. Shine up your cooktop or stove in five minutes: Drizzle on some Dawn and hydrogen peroxide, sprinkle with baking soda, and scrub in circles with a dish brush.

    mythirtyspot.com

    Then wipe clean, and enjoy your sparkling stove! From My Thirty Spot. Get a dish brush on Amazon for $6.79.

    26. Pull out a lint roller to quickly pick up all the dust that's built up on your lampshades...well, since the last time you cleaned your lampshades.

    blogger using lint roller on lampshade
    creeklinehouse.com

    I do this, and, y'all, it is soooo satisfying. From Creekline House.

    Get a pack of five lint rollers on Amazon for $19.99 ($5.37 each).

    27. And wipe down all your other surfaces with a microfiber duster, which attracts and holds onto dust like a magnet instead of brushing it into the air just to settle again later.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Actually getting rid of the dust is THE key to a home that needs less dusting. This one from Oxo is very thin so it can squeeze into tight crevices. To clean it you just run the cover through a gentle cycle in the washer and air-dry.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99. (If you have lots of high, hard-to-reach spaces in your home, they also make an expanding duster for $17.99.)

    28. Make pet or lingering food smells vanish without lifting a finger: Just light a candle designed specifically to eliminate those sorts of scents.

    lavender green tea candle sitting on coffee table
    Amazon

    They're made with 100% soy wax and an odor neutralizer and will stop your house from smelling like wet dog or cat litter, no cleaning required. Phew! I and a couple of my other colleagues here at BuzzFeed Shopping have used them so we know they really do work! 

    Get one on Amazon for $22.49+ (available in 20 scents).

    29. Use any old squeegee and some water in a spray bottle to easily clean pet hair off your sofa, furniture, and basically anything that's upholstered with fabric.

    blogger&#x27;s upholstered car seat with spray bottle, squeegee, and clumps of pet hair that have been lifted out of the fabric
    careabearasara.tumblr.com

    Just spritz once or twice, squeegee, and watch it clump up. Then use your hands or a vacuum to suck up the clumps. 

     From CareaBearaSara. A similar squeegee is $10.99 on Amazon.

    30. Or to pick up gobs of pet hair all at once, try an infinitely reusable pet hair roller — or even quicker and easier, splurge a little on a handheld pet hair vacuum that requires very little effort for you to make it seem like no pets live in your house (or ever go in your car) at all.

    youtube.com, amazon.com

    My in-laws and sister both have dogs who shed everywhere all the time, so I have extensive experience using both of these products at their homes. Here's a bit about each to help you decide which one might be right for you!

    The roller is super quick, cheaper, and more compact than the vacuum (so, good if you have a small space), and easily picks up mountains of hair from couches, chairs, and other upholstered furniture! It does require a little bit of elbow grease in the form of semi-rigorous rolling up and down, as the gif above shows. You open up the back to empty the hair out when you're done, and it's ready to reuse, and literally lasts for years, even with daily use. I'd say it takes about four minutes total to pick up all the hair from a regular size couch.

    Get it for $24.95 on Amazon (clip the coupon at checkout to get that price).

    The handheld vacuum is like a turbo-charged upgrade to the roller: all you do is pick it up, turn it on, and run it over the piles of hair to make every last bit vanish! Since it's a vacuum, it's bigger and heavier than the roller, but I'm a five-foot-three thirty-something and have no issues using it with just one hand. You'll probably want a convenient but hidden spot to store it on its charger, which keeps it ready to suck up pet hair at any moment. It has three specialized attachments but the motorized brush head is the key for most upholstery! And like most handheld vacuums, no bags are required; you simply press a button to open the dust compartment and empty it. I can vacuum my in-laws large sectional with this in about two minutes!

    Get it for $79.39 on Amazon.

    TBH, there's not a bad choice here. Either way you go, you'll have SO much less pet hair in your life!

    You, enjoying all the extra time you have in your life because you don't have to spend tons of time cleaning, but your home is still clean:

    20th Century Fox / giphy.com

    Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity. 