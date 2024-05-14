59 Incredibly Practical Products Anyone Over The Age Of 25 Should Know About

1. A rich CeraVe moisturizing cream you can slather on when your skin's upset. I use this stuff throughout the year and I still swear there's nothing better to combat occasional dry skin.
It claims it helps restore the ~natural skin barrier~ and is fragrance free.
Promising review: "I developed a dry, patchy area on the side of my mouth, but figured it was dry skin due to winter. After a week it spread to my chin and other side of my mouth. I thought it would go away on its own but then three weeks passed. I tried moisturizers and coconut oil but nothing worked. I was frustrated and embarrassed by this patchy, scaly skin on my face! As a last ditch effort I tried CeraVe and it was much better after two days! It's now a month later and it's still gone."—Kathleen
2. A Soap Standle because if you like to use bar soap, it's a game changer — I know, I use several all the time and love them. It's basically a little plastic oval with spikes on one side that easily insert into the bar and stay there, and a wave-gap pattern on the other that allows the bottom of the soap to dry. Your bars will last longer *and* you'll never have to clean a soap dish again!
One reader saw my review of it and seconded my thoughts:
"I have SoapStandles all over the house — try it at a sink, too — you may be surprised how much you like it. The bar lasts longer." —jimmygould, from this collection of things those of us at BuzzFeed have tried and loved
And here's my review:
"If you like or use bar soap, I'll go ahead and say it: you need the Soap Standle, and probably more than one! Made from sturdy, infinitely reusable plastic, it puts every soap dish I've ever seen to shame. The top has pointy teeth that easily insert into your bar, then stay stuck there until your bar's down to the tiniest nub. The bottom has several waves in the plastic, perfectly designed so your bar of soap will sit neatly on the counter but have enough airflow in the gaps between the waves that the bottom of the bar easily dries out between uses and never gets mushy or gross!
It's not bulky, so the bar looks pretty sitting next to your sink or on the shelf in your shower. I've used three of them since I got them in June — one with hand soap, and two with my favorite shampoo and conditioner bars — and have zero complaints. I just put the bars with the Standles directly on the counter and shelf, and both surfaces have stayed perfectly clean. I 100% agree with the 1,445 other people who have rated this 5 stars on Amazon, this product is such a game changer and a problem solver!
P.S. Bar soap is perfect if you're looking to reduce the amount of non-reusable plastic in your life, and these make it much more practical!"
3. A Baby Shusher — it does exactly what it sounds like: makes a shushing sound to help calm and relax your little one so you don't have to. It's lightweight and portable, too, so you can carry it to the grocery store, airport, or just the living room. So smart!
Promising review: "I bought this for my niece, and I couldn’t believe how well it worked. As soon as she started to fuss, we just gave the shusher a twist and just like magic she calmed down. One for the crib, one for the home, and one for the diaper bag! Always have one at the ready! I’ll be buying these for all my new parent friends and family!" —Hannah George
Naturally, it's a small business and was designed by a couple who raised three girls of their own, because they know all about the sleep deprivation that comes with the baby phase!
4. A microfiber duster perfect for wiping down all kinds of surfaces, because it attracts and holds onto dust like a *magnet* instead of brushing it into the air just to settle again later. Actually getting rid of the dust is THE key to a home that needs less dusting.
This one from Oxo is very thin so it can squeeze into tight crevices. To clean it you just run it through a gentle cycle in the washer and air-dry.
Promising review: "Life hack! For years I've been cleaning dust off my furniture the hard way, using paper towels and a cleaning solution. Now with this duster, I don't have to do that anymore and it saves me a ton of time." —Mills
5. A simple dunk-and-rinse paw washer because your dogs constantly bring dirt in from the yard, and this stops it in its tracks even better than a towel would. It has a few rows of silicone bristles for scrubbing and a main compartment for soap and water!
Enlisting an old beach towel really can work wonders to keep your floors cleaner, especially if you're consistent about giving them a quick wipe-down.
But if you deal with lots of mud or sand that gets embedded between their toes, a paw washer could help. Its silicone bristles are super gentle so many dogs don't mind them, and they help rinse off most dirt and mud with just a quick dip or two (for particularly muddy days, you may have to change the water once or twice, but that will still be easier than pulling out the hose). Just imagine how much cleaner your floors would stay if your dogs stopped bringing dirt inside with them, period!
Promising review: "Perfect for a messy pup. I live where it’s constantly raining and with rain, there’s mud. It’s a life hack you need! Btw I have a schnauzer, but I know a bigger dogs paw would surely fit in this." —Monica Cardenes
6. A wire-free bra with laces to give you a little more push-up oomph than even regular push-up bras can — and so you can adjust the fit depending on your preferences and needs.
A reader just like you bought these and likes them so much, they left a comment saying so:
"I stumbled upon a review for this bra in one of your posts, immediately headed to Amazon to check it out for myself, and omg I had to immediately order one because for the price, why not right?! Well it came in and I loved it so much I had to order more. No more over paying for the Bombshells from Victoria’s Secret, these bras are hands down way better and also only a fraction of the cost! I cannot say enough good things about them. I absolutely love them!" —shelbypeach
7. Fanola Purple Shampoo, which works wonders to give your dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine week after week without a pricey visit to the colorist.
A couple of readers love this so much they said something about it in the comments:
"The Fanola no yellow shampoo is AMAZING! I live in the country with very hard well water and within one month of getting it done, my hair was a brassy mess. Two washes with the shampoo and it looks even brighter than when it was freshly done! I didn't find it drying when used with the Fanola Restructuring conditioner." —lizizcool, from cheap solutions to expensive problems
"My results weren't quite as dramatic as the photos, but it's still by far the best purple shampoo I've ever used. It's so powerful that it'll even turn my fingers purple if I don't wash it off quickly! Love it and totally worth the price!" —brituhny
You just leave it on for 1–3 minutes (any longer and it can dye your hair lavender! Which is also cool, you do you) once a week. And if you want to avoid staining your nails, remember to wear gloves when you do it!
8. An Add-a-Lock that will give you a little extra peace of mind (without taking up much space in your luggage), especially if you end up staying somewhere with a wobbly security chain.
One reader bought this after needing it once and not having it:
"For security in a hotel room, Add-a-Lock. It’s a fantastic door stopper just in case. Trust me, once you’ve had someone walk in while you're undressing, it’s pretty hard to shake." —michellee48b2133e7
9. A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because it lets you instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours *or* worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door or stovetop, or stainless steel.
Promising review: "I honestly was skeptical. I had tried everything to get the hard water stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, doors, etc.
I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. It's crazy how good it is.
My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
10. A pack of LED-dimming sheets — your computer charger, internet router, and other electronics have precisely zero business keeping you awake (or even just annoying you) with their overly bright lights.
One reader found these to be extremely useful they said something about them twice:
"I thought I would take a shot on these blackout stickers since they weren't that expensive. I was SO delighted with my purchase! I couldn't have imagined.
"I keep a fan on when I sleep — it has a row of lights that no longer bother me. My power strip for charging my phone/tablet/watch/headphones — completely dark. Every penny of this purchase I consider well spent, and I literally only did two things with it. Cannot recommend enough!" —sitkal
"I bought them based on one of these reviews and absolutely love them. I haven't had any issues with them not sticking." —sitkal, from this sleep problem-solving products roundup
These dim 50%–80% of the light, so the rest of the day you still know that everything's working the way it's supposed to! Although if you prefer, you can double 'em to block even more light, or go for the ~blackout edition~. They're completely removable and leave no residue behind, too! I use them on my own stuff at home — the microwave, the internet router — and they work exactly the way they say they do.
11. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which reviewers swear is comparable to the 5x pricier Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer — it's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. And hey, it's cruelty-free and vegan!
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock!
Promising review: "Finally able to get my hands on this and it absolutely lives up to the hype! This is an amazing primer and really does visibly smooth and blur pores. I use my Beauty Blender to apply it and a little goes a long way. It’s a perfect alternative for the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer at a fraction of the cost." —Rebecca
12. Or E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer if you're after an under-$10 way to ensure basically every last speck of makeup you apply to your skin stays exactly where you want it — sweat or tears be damned. Results are so impressive, it gets compared to Milk Hydro Grip, which is twice as expensive.
BTW, E.l.f. is cruelty-free!
"I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it…..$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth. I highly recommend this." —Allison
