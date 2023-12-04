Ditch The Exorbitantly Priced Brands And Try These 30 TikTok-Approved, Wallet-Friendly Options

1. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to use instead of the more expensive options like Crest 3D Whitestrips. You'll see a difference basically immediately after one use, and if you keep going with it on a regular basis, it can brighten away years of coffee, tea, wine, and soda stains. Oh and it's painless — you shouldn't have to suffer through stinging gum pains to get whiter teeth at home.
After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse!
Promising reviews: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. This was super easy, didn’t hurt my teeth at all, and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
"Saw this on BuzzFeed — they were right! It's easy to use and actually works. I was so surprised at how well this pen bleached out some coffee stains on my teeth after just one application. I've tried Crest Whitestrips and this is better because you can get in between the teeth." —CS
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95+.
2. Some Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which many reviewers say is just as good as three-times-the-price Olaplex, meaning it can help make your hair softer and more manageable, especially if it's been damaged by bleach, heat, or dye. Swap for conditioner once a week, let it soak into your hair for five minutes, and rinse to see noticeable results!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.13.
3. Some wireless Bluetooth earbuds that clock in at under $30 *and* happen to be similar to AirPods (according to some reviewers) AS WELL as waterproof, meaning you can shower with 'em and listen to whatever music you want without bothering your partner/roommates. Over 223,000 people have rated these five stars — that's like, approximately the population of Richmond, Virginia or Spokane, Washington — so you know they're good.
The earbuds can play four-plus hours with a charge, and the wireless charging case can provide up to 14 hours of charge.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
"Outlasts and outplays my AirPods and PowerBeats. I love these. After seeing review after review and on every “must have” list, I caved in and bought these for our vacation. These did not disappoint! The bonus is being able to tweak the EQ via the app. They lasted throughout a long flight and beyond." —Jeffrey Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
4. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara, because it just makes sense to buy a mascara that gives you results many reviewers say are better than expensive brands — and one says is better than even Dior Show. It's sweatproof, endows you with immediate length (no falsies in sight here), and is less expensive than your favorite coffee shop drink.
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers you'll feel smart for buying because reviewers say they're similar to Lululemon Align Joggers. You'll find yourself wearing them for errands, exercise, and just around the house because they're *that* comfy, *that* cute, and *that* good for your wardrobe.
Promising reviews: "These joggers are as good as my Lululemon Align joggers and much much cheaper....can buy three of these for one LLL." —Debra
"These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–2XL and 15 colors).
6. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which reviewers swear is comparable to the 5x pricier Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer — it's lightweight, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and has a velvety texture that'll help your foundation glide over your skin flawlessly. And hey, it's cruelty-free and vegan!
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock!
Promising reviews: "I was super impressed with this primer after have tried Tatcha Silk Canvas. The textures in my opinion were nearly identical! It was easy to spread, it felt like silk but not like super silicone or anything like that, very velvet like. No scent, my makeup didn’t separate nor crease, key is a little goes a very long way. For $8 you can’t beat it!" —Brandy Dail
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
7. A lil' milk frother to upgrade your regular drink routine with delectably frothy, creamy tea and coffee lattes in a matter of moments: just press the button, and voila! Several reviewers prefer it to the much pricier Nespresso Aeroccino.
Note that this doesn't heat the milk up, though, the way the Nespresso frother does.
Promising reviews: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
"I have tried the Illy machine with steam frother, the Nespresso Aeroccino and this one. This is by far the one with the best results, the cheapest, smallest, easiest to clean and... well, I ran out of superlatives! The best caffè macchiato, macchiatone, cappuccino etc." —andrea c
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 43 styles).
8. A chic aesthetic Simple Modern tumbler that's a highly functional alternative to the pricier Stanley cup. You can choose from 42(!!) different colors and patterns, so you know it'll fit your style. Even better? Double-wall insulation means your drinks will stay perfectly cold for *literally hours*, and the silicone straw and leak-resistant lid will help avert disaster when you accidentally drop it.
Several reviewers mentioned they drink more water with it because of the straw, and they're not mad about how adorable it is, either!
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 42 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
9. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush because as wonderful as every shade of Glossier Cloud Paint is, $20 per tube makes piggy banks squeal. Never fear, though, because this water-based cream blush is just about one-quarter of the cost, and still blends nicely with just your fingers to give you the right amount of natural-looking color.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising reviews: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer
"Such a pretty color! Heard about this on TikTok. Sheer and the color is sweet. And the price can't be beat." —Kaye Ralene White-Hancock
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
10. Cushionaire slides featuring a flexible cork footbed and suede-lined insole, both shaped to support your arches, aka they're exemplary walking shoes. The 50,000 5-star ratings and 800+ reviews where people compare them to Birks are the proof in the pudding: you know you're getting something good.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." —Han Lin
"I saw these sandals on TikTok so, I decided to try them. They are SO COMFY. You can’t beat the price either. They’re extremely soft and the strap across the top of the foot closest to the ankle offers good support so, you’re safe if you’re going to be doing a lot of walking. I highly recommend these sandals." —PlantLady
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles).
11. Oversized square sunnies complete with polarized lenses and UV protection, which TBH are features even luxury sunglasses don't always have. And while you may not be boarding a private jet to LA, you'll certainly look like you could.
Promising reviews: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam
"I saw these sunglasses on TikTok a couple of months ago and finally ordered them. I’m so glad I did. I LOVE them!! They’re such good quality! And I love the way they look on. I’d definitely buy them again!!" —Sammie Batey
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 13 lens colors).