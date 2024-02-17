Quit Paying For Designer Beauty Products: These 34 Under-$25 Options Are Just As Effective

I literally have been through probably a dozen jars of this stuff over the past several years — it's hydrating, leaves my oily-combo skin soft, and works flawlessly under makeup. A jar usually lasts me three months or so with once-daily use!



Promising reviews: "I tried every high end brand at Sephora before this and while most worked for me, the price tags just became too high for me. After some research I found this moisturizer and I now have it on automatic reorder every few months! If you've ever tried the Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel (it's $60 for the same amount of product by the way, yikes!), this is basically an alternative. I'll never buy another high end moisturizer." —Ashley Braswell

"Love this product, it's the only moisturizer I can use on my face that doesn't burn and sting.My skin has definitely improved. Pus the price is amazing. It's comparable to the Tatcha Water Cream, except so much cheaper." —Andreya Augst

Get it from Amazon for $16.59.