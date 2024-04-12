49 Cheap Things That'll Help Your Entire Home Look Fancier Than It Really Is

1. A striped damask sheet set made of silky-soft microfiber so you can fall asleep a princess and wake up a queen.
2. And a plush, velvety blanket to layer on top to keep your nights cozy and luxe like a suite in a high-end Vegas hotel.
3. A 78" roll of marble contact paper you can carefully apply to basically almost anything — countertops, old bar carts, fireplace tiles, Ikea coffee tables, dollar store trays, and so much more — to give it a dazzling new finish.
4. And a roll of removable wallpaper because it makes it easy to create a high-design accent wall without spending the high-design cash...and all over the course of a single weekend, or less.
5. Or a set of removable peel-and-stick terrazzo wall decals if you can't be bothered with having to measure, cut, and carefully apply wallpaper so it's all aligned just-so. These simply apply like stickers, so you'll have a delightfully fun and beautiful accent wall in under an hour.
If these aren't quite your style, Amazon has lots of wall decal options available, from fruit like peaches or oranges to abstract lines in black or gold to florals like daisies or leaves — you're bound to find something you'll like!
Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else, and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up), but I like that right now because they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes
Get it from Amazon for $10.89 (available in five styles).
6. A romantic face vase that, with or without flowers (or writing utensils, or your colorful Sharpie collection, or makeup brushes) will look artsy and designer on your windowsill. We all deserve someone, even if it's a pretty vase, to look at us the way this sweetheart does.
My colleague Emma Lord bought this and said: "I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! "
Promising review: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.86 (available in four varieties).
7. An elegant faux-fur throw with a sherpa underside so you can channel your inner Sansa Stark while you're cozily tucked into your couch.
8. A set of three floating bookshelves that will transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day.
9. A collapsible but sturdy rope-handled fabric bin ideal for storing things like your throw and those decorative pillows you love...especially if you know the other people you live with will just let everything fall on the floor.
10. A jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scented soy wax candle because it costs a third of the price of those super fancy designer candles but still looks and, most importantly, smells sophisticated.
Promising review: "Let me start off by saying coming from a home-scent lover, the throw on this candle is OUTSTANDING. And it does not smell generic in the least bit. It is slow burning and has a pleasant and soothing scent that evokes relaxation. It is giving LUXURIOUS, honey. I’ve bought many high-end candles such as Byredo, Diptyque, Jo Malone. etc.... and can you guess which candle had the best throw?! ... None other than Lulu Candles, and at such a good price point. I’m so glad I came across this candle brand. I have Palo Santo and jasmine oud and sandalwood. So good. I will be purchasing more in the future. My new FAVORITE candle brand!!" —Lindcy G
Get the 11 oz (aka large) candle from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six sizes and up to 29 scents).
11. A macramé plant hanger that's the first step in making all your bohemian-maximalist dreams come true.
12. A pack of furniture decals so you can upgrade your just-blah chest of drawers into something that looks custom and hand-painted on a lazy Sunday afternoon.
13. A set of three rose gold pocket wall shelves because they're incredibly versatile, whether you want to set up a display, organize your desk, or simply use one to make the place you drop your mail look a little fancier.
14. Or an easy-hang ledge shelf (thanks, Command strips!) that you can use for instant custom shelving wherever you might need it, whether you're building a gallery wall, displaying kids books, or need a better spot for your spices or skincare products.
15. A not-too-70s, just-70s-enough mushroom lamp perfect for adding a little Through The Looking Glass vibe to wherever you decide its new designated place to live will be. It literally never hurts to infuse a little fun aesthetic into your space...and it comes in a bunch of colors, so you'll find something that goes with your home.
Promising review: "I wanted a lamp for my desk with enough brightness to light the desk and my room, but not so much as to ruin the vibe in the evenings. This lamp has been a great purchase! I've been using it consistently for months with no issues. The quality is excellent and the glass allows it to give off a warm light without overpowering my bedroom in the evenings. Highly recommend!" —E K
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in nine styles).
16. A tabletop mirror in a fun, squiggly shape to turn any ol' chest of drawers or into a place to quickly do makeup or hair. And at under-$10, how can you say no to something that'll freshen up your aesthetic so easily?
17. A 20-piece set of rainbow or rose-gold flatware because whether you're sitting down at a dinner party or just reheating some leftovers, you're wayyy overdue for an upgrade over that hand-me-down set from your parents.
19. A mirrored gold vanity tray perfect for corralling (and ~displaying~) all your favorite beauty products and perfumes in one place.
20. A set of unique cylindrical wineglasses to make even the cheapest wines or cocktail combos look elevated like you paid $20 for them at a pricey NYC bar. Sometimes, feeling fancy = being fancy. (Psst... they're also less expensive versions of something super similar from Crate and Barrel!)
Joy Jolt, a small biz, makes functional and delightful stuff for your kitchen, from drinkware to storage solutions.
Promising review: "I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
"Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." —Maybeline
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three styles or an iridescent fluted version here).