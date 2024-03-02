36 Things Perfect For Anyone Whose Personality Can Be Described As Bookish

1. A precious embroidered bookmark to hold your place in the most elegant way possible. Seriously, Jane Austen would be jealous (okay, and maybe a little ~proud~).
2. Or this bookmark book tracker if you get immense satisfaction from crossing off lists and checking boxes. You'll see this every time you read and be motivated to get through your TBR pile faster than ever.
British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells the most book art and bookmarks.
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled." —Mady Taylor
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.82.
3. A modern bookshelf when you've been dreaming of creating your very own color-coordinated library *and* finally organizing your endless book piles. Plus, it's only 1 foot deep, so you won't have to sacrifice a ton of space for it.
Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself and the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could but at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYB0Y
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in three sizes and 22 colors/finishes).
4. Or for anyone with truly no space left, a floating bookshelf that'll store your TBR (aka 'to be read') titles without squeezing another piece of furniture into your *very* tiny apartment.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $18.23+ (available in two sizes and in sets of three).
5. A clever neck reading light bookworms will praise until the end of time. Now you can read in the dark without straining your eyeballs or committing to an overly bright overhead light.
Promising review: "I don’t have the best lighting in this house or the best eyes, and that makes for a hard time cross-stitching. These are absolutely wonderful! I can see my patterns and do my cross-stitching which is so great during this quarantine. Be sure to charge every night after use though. And they are so lightweight I forget I’m wearing them! Highly recommended!" —Nini
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in eight colors).
6. Or a bookmark book light because some of us refuse to put down a good read, even if it means squinting in the dark. Not anymore! It has a USB-rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to 20 hours.
Promising review: "This is the best thing since sliced bread as far as I'm concerned right now. Before getting this, I had been using another device that had a very harsh light and would only shine on about three-quarters of a single page. This light is just the opposite. It's a gentle light and shines on both pages. Also, I can turn the pages easily without having to readjust the light. Highly recommend." —bcdtmlb
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two light temperatures)
7. A book-shaped flower vase perfect for readers looking for any opportunity to celebrate their one true love. It'll also serve as your daily reminder to finish your current book so you can start the next title on your list!
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
8. A totally bookish coaster — no such thing as too many books, amirite? This is a fun way to put your passion for reading on display *and* protect your surfaces from water rings.
Out of the Woods Crafts Co. is a small biz based in California that makes wooden home decor goods.
Promising review: "Okay these are officially the cutest things I've ever bought on Etsy. So beautifully crafted and the most perfect coasters for our nightstands :)" —Lina
Get it from Out of the Woods Crafts Co. on Etsy for $10+ (available in five colors, with custom engraving, and in multipacks).
9. The newest version of the basic Kindle so you can finally make the leap and go digital with your reading habit. It has a built-in light and ample storage — read as much as you want without overloading your shelves until they collapse!
It has a 300-ppi high-resolution display, an adjustable front light, and dark mode. The battery can last up to six weeks on a single charge and it offers 16 GB for storing thousands of books.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "This was a purchase I thought looong and hard about, and TBH I should've gotten it way sooner!! My bookshelf is juuust about full and this was the perfect way to continue reading without adding the clutter of books in my home (especially the ones I have yet to read 😅). My favorite features are the anti-glare screen (a real game changer!) the easy dictionary look-ups, auto-saves so I don't lose my place, and easy Bluetooth connection for when I want to read with an audiobook. The size is another huge plus, because I can take it everywhere without feeling like I'm lugging something around. The text can be enlarged, too so I don't ever worry about straining my eyes. If you're someone who buys physical books constantly, this will definitely save you a bit of money, too since Kindle versions tend to be cheaper. So, it really is a great investment. 11/10, 5 stars, I highly recommend! "
Promising review: "I actually have two because I leave one at the office. Love this method of reading. My font is bigger and clearer and it’s so much lighter to hold. Books are cheaper too. What’s not to love? Less books at the house taking up space." —Jude L. Stringfellow
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black and blue).
10. Plus, an ~out of this world~ Kindle case if you've already moved onto digital books and want to decorate your reader. This has a built-in credit card slot, hand strap, foldable stand, and magnetic closure!
This case is specifically designed for the latest 2022 Kindle (11th gen) but there's also a version available for the latest Kindle Paperwhite!
I have the vintage brown version of this case and absolutely love it! Tbh, I'm notoriously clumsy with my devices so when I finally splurged on a Kindle, I wanted to make sure to protect it. What I didn't expect is how much I'd love the other features of this case. You can still access the charging port without removing the case and the built-in hand strap is a total game changer when you're not using the foldable stand. It's also surprisingly lightweight for the type of case it is, which I appreciate when I take my Kindle on the go!
Promising review: "I purchased this case because of its many features and functionality but mostly because of the overwhelmingly positive reviews. It’s high quality, fits well, and is gorgeous. The stand is magnetized so it stays in place in the cover when not in use; it doesn’t flop around which is an appreciated detail. It’s very pretty and soothing. Makes me want to curl up with it in bed every night. It came with a name and info card in the card slot which is nice because I have no intention of carrying credit cards there but having the contact info in case it’s lost is a nice plus." —Megan C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 14 designs).
11. A set of page markers when you simply can't bring yourself to write in your book but need to mark the page and come back to it later, dammit. You can write on these colorful sticky notes and they can be easily repositioned as needed.
Promising review: "Love the different variety of tabs! Purchased this a couple of months ago and because there's a plethora of different tabs to use, my inventory is still full. I tab books I read. I love having unique colors to help correspond with the color scheme of the books I'm reading. Will purchase again!" —Eliza
Get a 1,200-count for $6.95 (available in various multipacks).
12. A ~brilliant~ wooden book light with seemingly real "pages" you can fan out and enjoy the most aesthetically-pleasing source of moody reading light possible.
Promising review: "Perfect nightlight for our reading nook. I got this for my daughter's library to add in a little touch of whimsy and warmth. It was the perfect touch." —Cassandra Ashbaugh
Get it from Amazon for $18.20+ (available in two styles).