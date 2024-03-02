36 Things Perfect For Anyone Whose Personality Can Be Described As Bookish

It has a 300-ppi high-resolution display, an adjustable front light, and dark mode. The battery can last up to six weeks on a single charge and it offers 16 GB for storing thousands of books.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "This was a purchase I thought looong and hard about, and TBH I should've gotten it way sooner!! My bookshelf is juuust about full and this was the perfect way to continue reading without adding the clutter of books in my home (especially the ones I have yet to read 😅). My favorite features are the anti-glare screen (a real game changer!) the easy dictionary look-ups, auto-saves so I don't lose my place, and easy Bluetooth connection for when I want to read with an audiobook. The size is another huge plus, because I can take it everywhere without feeling like I'm lugging something around. The text can be enlarged, too so I don't ever worry about straining my eyes. If you're someone who buys physical books constantly, this will definitely save you a bit of money, too since Kindle versions tend to be cheaper. So, it really is a great investment. 11/10, 5 stars, I highly recommend! "

Promising review: "I actually have two because I leave one at the office. Love this method of reading. My font is bigger and clearer and it’s so much lighter to hold. Books are cheaper too. What’s not to love? Less books at the house taking up space." —Jude L. Stringfellow

Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black and blue).