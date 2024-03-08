Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    49 Cheap Things That'll Help Your Entire Home Look Fancier Than It Really Is

    Gorgeous: check. $40 or (way) less: check.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A striped damask sheet set made of silky-soft microfiber so you can fall asleep a princess and wake up a queen.

    Light purple striped sheets on bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I saw these sheets and had to try them because my bedroom is purple and gray. I have a queen-size bed and the sheets fit perfectly. The pocket corners of the fitted sheet stay on and I really like that. It is annoying when the fitted sheet does not stay on! I love the softness and they are very cozy. They have held up well in washing, and so far the color has not faded." —A.C.

    Get them on Amazon, $25.99+ for a queen set (available in sizes full–California king and in nine colors).

    2. And a plush, velvety blanket to layer on top to keep your nights cozy and luxe like a suite in a high-end Vegas hotel.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Of course, it's machine washable.

    Promising review: "This blanket has quickly become a favorite in my household, providing unmatched comfort and superior quality. From the moment I laid my hands on the blanket, I could feel the softness and luxurious texture. It's incredibly plush, making it the perfect companion for cozy nights on the couch or peaceful slumbers on the bed. The microfiber fabric feels velvety smooth against the skin, and its lightweight design is perfect for year-round use. Despite its softness, the blanket is also remarkably durable and shows no signs of wear even after multiple uses and washes." —Dan Ritcher

    Get it on Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two throw sizes, sizes twin–king, and in 24 colors).

    3. A 78" roll of marble contact paper you can carefully apply to basically almost anything — countertops, old bar carts, fireplace tiles, Ikea coffee tables, dollar store trays, and so much more — to give it a dazzling new finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    If you plan to do a big project with this, follow the advice of multiple reviewers and watch YouTube videos on how to apply it neatly, and how to do the corners.

    Promising review: "Love!!! I saw on Pinterest about someone doing their kitchen counter so I bought a few rolls and hoped for the best. It's been months and it's still holding up! Didn't have the money for new counter tops so I was hopeful this would look semi good. I'm so impressed and no one has noticed it's not real. It was easy to apply. Bubbles can be hard to get out but the design hides it. I cut the corners at angles and slightly overlapped edges. Worked out better that way. Just be sure not to cut anything on it or sit hot objects on it!" —Ron

    Get a 17"x78" roll from Amazon for $14.40 (also available in a 26.5"x78 roll for $18.36).

    4. And a roll of removable wallpaper because it makes it easy to create a high-design accent wall without spending the high-design cash...and all over the course of a single weekend, or less.

    Amazon

    It's completely self-adhesive, so you don't have to mess with glues when you put it up. You do have to have a smooth surface painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish for it to work, though. You can also use it on furniture like bookshelves and drawers, or even stair risers!

    Promising review: "This stuff is like contact paper versus more papery-type wallpaper. Bubbles, yes, but I found that if you only peel the back off a little at a time and squeegee as you go, it helps a lot. A touch difficult to line up the pattern — but I think it’s forgiving enough. Love it so much I’m doing my whole kitchen instead of just the backsplash!" —Meghan

    Get a 20.5"x16.5' (28 sq. ft.) roll from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 26 patterns here).

    5. Or a set of removable peel-and-stick terrazzo wall decals if you can't be bothered with having to measure, cut, and carefully apply wallpaper so it's all aligned just-so. These simply apply like stickers, so you'll have a delightfully fun and beautiful accent wall in under an hour. 

    little abstractly shaped different colors of peel apart terrazzo inspired stickers on a wall
    the stickers on a reviewer's accent wall
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    If these aren't quite your style, Amazon has lots of wall decal options available, from fruit like peaches or oranges to abstract lines in black or gold to florals like daisies or leaves — you're bound to find something you'll like! 

    Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else, and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up), but I like that right now because they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes

    Get it from Amazon for $10.89 (available in six styles). 

    6. A romantic face vase that, with or without flowers (or writing utensils, or your colorful Sharpie collection, or makeup brushes) will look artsy and designer on your windowsill. We all deserve someone, even if it's a pretty vase, to look at us the way this sweetheart does. 

    Vase with floral arrangement on a windowsill, shaped like a human head, with city skyline in background. Perfect for modern home decor
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Watch a TikTok of the face vase in someone's home. 

    My colleague Emma Lord bought this and said: "I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! "

    Promising review: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.86 (available in six varieties). 

    7. An elegant faux-fur throw with a sherpa underside so you can channel your inner Sansa Stark while you're cozily tucked into your couch.

    throws in light brown, dark brown, and grey, each with a faux-sherpa reverse side
    Amazon

    Machine wash and tumble dry low!

    Promising review: "This blanket is SO soft and comfortable. It's warm and both sides are soft. The minute I took it out of the package my 4-year-old decided he loved it and has been sleeping with it. I have a lot of different throws and blankets and this one is by far the softest one I own." —T Darby

    Get it on Amazon for $14.95+ (also available in sizes twin–king).

    8. A set of three floating bookshelves that will transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day.

    three stacks of books seeming to float on the wall above a couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get them on Amazon for $27.20 (available in small and large sizes).

    9. A collapsible but sturdy rope-handled fabric bin ideal for storing things like your throw and those decorative pillows you love...especially if you know the other people you live with will just let everything fall on the floor.

    two bins in green and white lattice print, filled respectively with magazines and knitting
    Amazon

    Also useful for hiding eyesores, like those stacks of magazines your kid's been somehow using for a school project going on several months now.

    Promising review: "Excellent quality and excellent price. I have two large rectangle size in the back of my car to carry groceries in. I also have several around the house that I use for storage. I keep my knitting projects in one, dog toys in another, blankets in yet another. Well made, sturdy, they fold nicely when not in use and stand up well as you're placing items into them." —angel87cat

    Get it on Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes, either round or rectangle, and 18 colors. Also available in six colors of gingham print or nine colors of a wide stripe).

    10. A jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scented soy wax candle because it costs a third of the price of those super fancy designer candles but still looks and, most importantly, smells sophisticated. 

    the candle in a black glass jar with white wax
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Let me start off by saying coming from a home-scent lover, the throw on this candle is OUTSTANDING. And it does not smell generic in the least bit. It is slow burning and has a pleasant and soothing scent that evokes relaxation. It is giving LUXURIOUS, honey. I’ve bought many high-end candles such as Byredo, Diptyque, Jo Malone. etc.... and can you guess which candle had the best throw?! ... None other than Lulu Candles, and at such a good price point. I’m so glad I came across this candle brand. I have Palo Santo and jasmine oud and sandalwood. So good. I will be purchasing more in the future. My new FAVORITE candle brand!!" —Lindcy G

    Get the 11 oz (aka large) candle from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three sizes and up to 29 scents). 

    11. A macramé plant hanger that's the first step in making all your bohemian-maximalist dreams come true.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really love this plant hanger! It has held up very well outside this summer. There's barely any fraying on the ends and it hasn't become discolored at all. I have a relatively heavy plant in there, but it's held up exceptionally well. Definitely think I'll get plenty more use out of this!" —Alicia

    Get it on Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).

    12. A pack of furniture decals so you can upgrade your just-blah chest of drawers into something that looks custom and hand-painted on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

    Black sideboard covered in red, yellow, and orange illustrated poppy flower decals
    MaikaDaughters / Etsy

    They work on walls, furniture, wood, doors, and many more surfaces! 

    Promising reviews: "These poppy decals are the best! Not as much work as I feared and they look sensational!" —ElizabethMeredith

    "I absolutely love how these furniture decals made my little rescued desk pop! They were easy to use and so much fun! I even put flowers in the drawer and on the pullout." —agfk67

    Get the sheet with all these decals with from MaikaDaughters on Etsy for $29.99, or check out their Etsy store for more decal options.

    Maika Daughters is an Austin, TX–based small business that specializes in all kinds of materials to help you upcycle furniture (and whatever else your heart desires), as well as scrapbook! 

    13. A set of three rose gold pocket wall shelves because they're incredibly versatile, whether you want to set up a display, organize your desk, or simply use one to make the place you drop your mail look a little fancier.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I wanted! Lovely to look at and very sturdy, roomy, and functional. I can easily fit a three-ring binder on its side with room for a small notebook and speaker. I’m so happy with these. Love them!" —MSA

    Get the set on Amazon for $27.59.

    14. Or an easy-hang ledge shelf (thanks, Command strips!) that you can use for instant custom shelving wherever you might need it, whether you're building a gallery wall, displaying kids books, or need a better spot for your spices or skincare products.

    Reviewer&#x27;s nursery with a recliner and three black ledge shelves on the wall behind, displaying books
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very easy to install and looks like a legit installed real wall shelf. I have used them for a picture gallery and most recently a reading corner for a nursery." —Karen

    Get one from Amazon for $19.98 (available in white or slate). 

    15. A not-too-70s, just-70s-enough mushroom lamp perfect for adding a little Through The Looking Glass vibe to wherever you decide its new designated place to live will be. It literally never hurts to infuse a little fun aesthetic into your space...and it comes in a bunch of colors, so you'll find something that goes with your home. 

    Mushroom shaped lamp in white with bright colors streaked throughout
    mushroom lamp with pink and white striped pattern
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the mushroom lamp in action. 

    Promising review: "I wanted a lamp for my desk with enough brightness to light the desk and my room, but not so much as to ruin the vibe in the evenings. This lamp has been a great purchase! I've been using it consistently for months with no issues. The quality is excellent and the glass allows it to give off a warm light without overpowering my bedroom in the evenings. Highly recommend!" —E K 

    Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in 16 styles). 

    16. tabletop mirror in a fun, squiggly shape to turn any ol' chest of drawers or into a place to quickly do makeup or hair. And at under-$10, how can you say no to something that'll freshen up your aesthetic so easily? 

    wavy shape mirror in wooden stand
    Amazon

    Several reviewers note that it comes with a protective film over the mirror itself (that helps prevent scratching), so be sure to peel that off when you get it! 

    Promising review: "My daughter loves this mirror. Very unusual. Good quality." —Linny

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    17. A 20-piece set of rainbow or rose-gold flatware because whether you're sitting down at a dinner party or just reheating some leftovers, you're wayyy overdue for an upgrade over that hand-me-down set from your parents.

    Amazon

    Technically they're dishwasher safe, though to preserve the finish, many reviewers say they're hand-wash only. Each set comes with four each of dinner spoons, teaspoons, dinner forks, salad forks, and knives.

    Promising review: "I had to try these out since they look so unique. This set took some getting used holding to since they weigh more than the typical forks, spoons, and knives that I use but also with the heaviness I feel like it is also better quality. They are easy to clean (I hand wash them) and they have so far kept their nice gold color." —Azad Ehsan

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in ten colors, including gold).

    18. A copper or marble utensil holder — your go-to spoons and spatulas deserve a little upgrade too.

    Amazon

    Promising reviews:

    For the copper: "If you love copper, you will like this caddy. It is not too big, but holds all the utensils used on a regular basis, so there is no rummaging around a drawer to find your favorites." —Sandra Vidlak-Gore

    For the marble crock: "What a beautiful utensil holder! I'm excited to think how this will be part of my kitchen for many DECADES to come! The marble will be long lasting. Perfect size and color. I love the how nicely and securely in place it sits in the counter with its heavy weight — doesn't tip over and get worn out like other flimsy holders (bamboo and stainless steel) I had before. I love it!" —THT

    Get the copper crock for $18 or the marble crock for $25.74, both from Amazon.

    19. A mirrored gold vanity tray perfect for corralling (and ~displaying~) all your favorite beauty products and perfumes in one place.

    Rectangular tray with two-inch gold railing around the sides, so you can see the cosmetics on it easily
    Amazon

    That lets you enjoy both 1) their genuine elegance and 2) a faster morning routine, because the essentials are front and center.

    Promising review: "Worth it! The tray is sturdy, and a generous size. The gold tone is nice and shiny and doesn't look cheap at all. The bottom is a very clear, good-quality mirror. The bottom of the tray is even lined with felt so it doesn't scratch the surface it's on. I have quite the perfume and fragrance collection and was able to put more than a dozen perfumes on one tray!" —Denise Salvesen

    Get it on Amazon for $24.99 (also available in rose gold, silver, and black).

    20. A set of unique cylindrical wineglasses to make even the cheapest wines or cocktail combos look elevated like you paid $20 for them at a pricey NYC bar. Sometimes, feeling fancy = being fancy. (Psst... they're also less expensive versions of something super similar from Crate and Barrel!) 

    A cylinder shaped stemmed clear wine glass with pink gin in it
    The glass with white wine in it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Joy Jolt, a small biz, makes functional and delightful stuff for your kitchen, from drinkware to storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana

    "Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." —Maybeline

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three styles or an iridescent fluted version here). 

    21. A eucalyptus bundle that you can loop over your shower head to instantly elevate something you do every day from blah to ~spa~. As the shower steams up, it'll carry the plant's natural oils into the air so you can breathe in its refreshing, relaxing scent.

    Bunch of eucalyptus branches hanging in a shower
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    It also comes with a stainless steel hook, so you can move it out of your shower to dry (to keep it from molding). Each fresh bunch lasts about one to two weeks. 

    Promising review: "This is my first time buying natural eucalyptus, better than I thought, smells amazing, and they look beautiful." —