The Funniest Tweets About Zendaya's Jaw-Dropping Robot Suit

"She ate this up 10's 10' 10's."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

People can't stop talking about Zendaya at the Dune: Part Two London premiere, and I absolutely get it.

Zendaya in a metallic outfit with a decorative neckline accessory
Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

On Feb. 15, the cast and crew of the Dune sequel walked the red carpet at Leicester Square, and the world completely stopped when Zendaya arrived in a breathtaking robot suit.

Group of people standing in front of a &#x27;Dune&#x27; backdrop, some cast members in elegant evening wear
Joe Maher / Getty Images

The futuristic suit appears to be from the late French designer Thierry Mugler's 20th-anniversary fall/winter runway fashion in 1995.

Michel Arnaud / Corbis via Getty Images, Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The full-body metal and plexiglass catsuit is one of the many show-stopping looks that have come from the legendary partnership of Zendaya and celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Kanye West in a layered gray outfit stands next to Kim Kardashian in a metallic bodysuit at an event
Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / WireImage

There's no denying that Zendaya has truly transcended into a fashion icon, and with that viral power comes hilarious tweets and memes.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage, Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

Here are the funniest tweets about Zendaya's Dune Part Two London premiere robot suit:

1.

Photo compilation: Kylie with lion, Zendaya on red carpet in futuristic outfit, and a tweet overlay commenting &quot;now just missing a scarecrow hm...&quot;
Marc Piasecki/Neil Mockford/Twitter: @RlCKYRAGE

2.

Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / WireImage/Twitter: @aiyanaish

3.

Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / WireImage/Twitter: @MIMI_ZIMA

4.

Twitter: @arianaunext

5.

Warner Bros/Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

6.

FOX/Twitter: @barbieonmywrist

7.

CreditDave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / WireImage/Twitter: @_uncle_gworl

8.

Twitter: @noivaswright

9.

Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage/Twitter: @WhackMorris

10.

Twitter: @WHITEH0TPEPPERS

11.

Twitter: @BOTTEGAHOENETA

12.

Twitter: @whyrev

13.

VH1/Twitter: @cocointheclouds

14.

Jordan Pettitt - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images/Twitter: @SUNNI_MONSTER

15.

Twitter: @trinawatters

16.

Twitter: @beyoncegarden

Check out every look from the cast of Dune: Part Two at the world premiere press tours here.