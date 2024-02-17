Skip To Content
13 Times Zendaya And Her Stylist, Law Roach, Perfectly Understood The Assignment

If there's one thing about Zendaya, it's that she *will* nail that red carpet look.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

Zendaya is a fashion icon, there's no doubt about it. And with the help of her long-time stylist Law Roach, there hasn't been a single look she couldn't pull off flawlessly.

Zendaya wears a Cinderella gown at the met gala and Law Roach is dressed as the fairy godmother
Gotham / GC Images

But one of the coolest things she does with her fashion is reference her movies through her looks. Here are 13 of the best ones:

1. First, when she pulled up to the Dune: Part Two event in Mexico City and looked like a total sci-fi goddess ready for battle:

Zendaya poses at a Dune event, wearing a unique two-piece dress with roped accents, hand on hip
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

The inspo:

Timothée Chalamet in a futuristic desert warrior costume from the film Dune
Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros.

2. When she attended the Paris premiere for Dune: Part Two and fully drew inspiration from her character Chani's costume:

Zendaya in a patterned crop top with oversized turtleneck collar and full skirt at a &#x27;Dune&#x27; event
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The inspo:

Zendaya in Dune sitting against a rock backdrop, looking thoughtful
Chiabella James /© Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

3. When she went to The Greatest Showman premiere literally dressed as the greatest showman:

Zendaya in a blazer and trousers at &#x27;El Gran Showman&#x27; premiere
Victor Chavez / Getty Images

The inspo:

Performer in red ringmaster jacket and top hat onstage with confetti falling around them
Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

4. When she attended an event for Spiderman: No Way Home and her blazer and tights were decked out in jeweled spider webs — even her earrings are tiny webs.

Zendaya in a sparkly blazer dress with intricate beading and matching boots at a Spider-Man film event
Karwai Tang / WireImage

The inspo:

Spider-Man in costume shooting web from his wrist
Sony / Marvel

5. When she arrived at the LA premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and unleashed her inner Spidey:

Woman in a mesh dress with a plunging neckline and a high slit with a lace mask around her eyes on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

The inspo:

Spider-Man crouches in a stealth pose, wearing the black stealth suit
Jay Maidment / Â©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

6. When she went to the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere and proved that color coordinating is always a great idea:

Woman on red carpet in sequined black dress with red top, posing for cameras
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The inspo:

Spider-Man in costume on a car
Matt Kennedy / © Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. When she went to the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere and drew her hair inspo from her character Lola Bunny:

Zendaya in a colorful shorts suit with hair pulled back into a ponytail at a Space Jam event
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

The inspo:

Lola Bunny in basketball attire, animated, with theme park backdrop
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. When she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote The Greatest Showman and her outfit basically said "Okay give me a ringmaster look, but let's show a little leg":

she&#x27;s standing onstage next to curtains, wearing a black dress with red trim and high heels
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The inspo:

Performers in a lively stage musical number with dynamic expressions and theatrical costumes with the ringmaster in the middle
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

9. When she arrived at Dune's Venice Film Festival premiere, and literally looked like her dress was made from the sand of Arrakis:

she&#x27;s in an elegant tight gown with a high leg slit poses on the red carpet
Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

The inspo:

Character in futuristic armor stands atop a sand dune, holding weapons, in a desert landscape
Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

10. When she arrived at Dune's London premiere also drawing fashion inspo from her character Chani:

Zendaya in an elegant white long-sleeved gown with a train on the red carpet
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/WireImage

The inspo:

Zendaya in futuristic armor crouches on rocky terrain in a scene from a movie
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

11. When she showed up to Euphoria's Season 1 premiere and perfectly matched the show's glittery, ethereal vibes:

Zendaya in a white dress with sheer ruffled overlay
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

The inspo:

her character in front of blurred ferris wheel at night. She has a serious expression
Courtesy HBO

12. When she attended the Ballon d'Or photocall just before Spider-Man: No Way Home was about to hit theaters and referenced the movie in this super badass way:

she&#x27;s on red carpet in elegant black dress with back cutout  that has a gold jewelry piece that looks like a spine
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The inspo:

Person in a coat with tentacle-like arms extending from the back, standing by a bridge
/ ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

13. And finally, when she went on The Graham Norton Show to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home and referenced one of the movie's villains in a very low-key way.

Zendaya gestures while speaking, wearing a green blazer and purple blouse, seated on a talk show set
The Graham Norton Show / youtube.com

The inspo:

Image of a figurine based on an alien character from a sci-fi franchise, posed aggressively with a smoky background
Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

