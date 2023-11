For Zac to step into this role, he had to undergo serious training, which is familiar to him if you remember what he went through for his role in the 2017 Baywatch movie. "The physicality he brought to the ring every single day was really unique. It changed wrestling," Zac said. "I knew that was going to be the hardest [thing] for me to master and get right. So, I put everything I had into it."