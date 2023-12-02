Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Timothée Chalamet's Sheer Shirt Look At The "Wonka" Premiere Has Me Dumbfounded

    Come with me, and you'll be in a world of "sheer" imagination.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Timothée Chalamet has been serving the sweetest fashions lately.

    A closeup of the actor smiling
    Julien Hekimian / WireImage

    While the Dune sequel was unfortunately pushed until next year, Timothée still has Paul King's Wonka, a prequel about the fictional famous chocolatier from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, hitting theaters later this month.

    Timmy as wonka with people holding umbrellas around him
    Jaap Buittendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    In honor of taking on the colorful mantle of the beloved character (also portrayed by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp), Timmy Tim tapped into his risque fashion sense to pay homage to the whimsical candy CEO.

    Him in a patent leather suit holding a mic
    Warner Brothers / Getty Images for Warner Brothers

    Over the years, the 27-year-old actor has shown off his great fashion sense, opting out of the typical black tie/tuxedo look for red carpets.

    Closeup of him in a corduroy suit
    Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK

    Eventually, he started showing off more and more skin.

    At the 2022 Academy Awards, Timothée went shirtless in this glittering cropped black Louis Vuitton suit.

    Closeup of him with no shirt under a sparkling blazer
    Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

    For the 2022 Venice Film Festival Timothée gave us a bloody red backless halter from Haider Ackerman.

    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    And now, he's baring it all at the Wonka premieres.

    For his first Wonka appearance, you can see Timothée teasing a little skin with a low-cut neck and no shirt in this pinstriped Alexander McQueen suit.

    Him in the suit on the red carpet
    Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    Then, at the London premiere, Timothée donned the iconic Willy Wonka purple in this Tom Ford suit and went completely without an undershirt.

    He’s wearing a choker  necklace with the suit
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    In an interview with Access Hollywood, he credited his Dune costar Zendaya for channeling these perfectly themed red carpet ensembles. “I feel like Zendaya's a great example,” he said of his Dune castmate. “In this day and age, you can sort of lean into what the vibe of a movie is in the promotional stuff you do.”

    Zendaya and him holding mics
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    If you look closely, you'll see that Zendaya and Timothée looks are based on their based on their characters in the film.

    / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, what part of Wonka inspired Timothée's look at the France premiere?

    He’s wearing a sheer fringe top with trousers
    Julien Hekimian / WireImage

    The revealing sheer sleeveless top is from Tom Ford's spring/summer 2024 women's collection.

    No, seriously, is Willy Wonka going to skinny dip in a vat of white chocolate because Timmy's clothes are becoming more revealing as the premieres continue?

    Someone commenting that he was wearing the outfit in -3 degrees celcius weather
    Julien Hekimian / Getty Images / Via x.com

    He knows what he's doing with these outfits. "One ticket for Wonka, please!"

    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

    Thank you for inspiration, Zendaya. Timothée looks great!

    Wonka is in theaters everywhere on Dec. 15.