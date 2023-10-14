Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"What I realized in retrospect — and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of wrath of fans, critics, and people at the split — is that I realized it was frustrating."
Always felt like they were trying to copy the Harry Potter formula at the time. Twilight and Hunger Games both did it and it felt unnecessary— Luke Flux (@LukeFlux1) October 13, 2023
Yeah because Deathly Hallows was the only one that justified that. Fuckin Twilight and Hunger Games didn't.— Bangerang (@Bangerang17) October 13, 2023
Many long standing franchise did this blunder after copying Harry Potter deathly hollows part 1 and 2 split— Vikram Vetaal (@VarunDonBhai) October 13, 2023
Yeah cus it was terrible being spitted up! Should have been 1 big move— Van (@vanman_1000) October 13, 2023
I disagree, if they forced the whole story into 1 movie, they won't be able to tell most of the Mockingjay. They tried their best to stay true with the book, even when we lost our Plutarch (rip Philip Seymour Hoffman) they didn't stray too far from the book— KimEunSook said F U when she wrote MrSunshine (@Ending13Sad) October 13, 2023
I actually loved part one tbh pic.twitter.com/bpNKogPoan— Lucas 🍿🦄 (@beammeuplucas) October 13, 2023
I’m glad they did or else they would’ve cut out a bunch from the books. They tried their best to stay faithful— heyz (@onpurposevinyl) October 13, 2023
I genuinely feel like I'm okay with how it was split. But just imagine what a masterpiece it would've been if both movies were joined. Then again... as at the time it came out, 3 to 4 hour movies weren't really a thing so some good aspects would've been cut out and that's a NO— D.U.B.E.M (@therealokeke) October 13, 2023