Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "Mean Girls" Audience Reactions Reveal People Didn't Know It Was A Musical, And It's Kinda Shocking

    "No way none of y'all knew it was a musical."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Mean Girls is finally here, and the reactions are priceless.

    teens hanging out on a bed with the burn book
    © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Get in, losers! The plastics and North Shore High are back — with a little twist.

    / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    For those who didn't know, it's not a sequel. That happened in 2011, and I want to forget about it.

    3 of the plastics on the school field in flag football uniforms
    ABC

    It's also not a remake because we need to stop trying to make remakes happen. It's more of a reimagining.

    teens in a classroom
    / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, what is it? It's definitely a musical, but based on the audience's reactions, I don't think everybody realized that, and I'm embarrassed for us all.

    JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The 2024 Mean Girls is a reimagining of the hit musical with elements, of course, returning from the original 2004 film.

    the plastics on stage dancing in santa costumes
    JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Technically, it's based on the musical and the book written by Tina Fey that was based on the 2004 movie she wrote that was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. But who's keeping track?

    Ms. Norbury? She's there.

    she&#x27;s in the gym holding the burn book
    Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Damian and Janis? Oh, they're there, too.

    they&#x27;re taking notes in class
    JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    But, yes, there's a lot of singing because IT'S BASED ON THE MUSICAL! Emphasis on the words: "Music."

    Paramount Pictures / Via media.giphy.com

    While some fans enjoyed the movie, like Reneé Rapp's performance as Regina George...

    Twitter: @ZoeRoseBryant

    Twitter: @rmjswim

    Or Avantika Vandanapu's and Jaquel Spivey's breakout performances as Karen and Damian...

    Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @DavePollard98

    Many people were hung up on the fact they were surprise-attacked in the theater by song and dance, and it's pretty funny. Here are some of their reactions:

    Twitter: @tylerduran21

    Amazon / Via Twitter: @moistxmuffin
    i&#x27;m so incredibly upset that they didn&#x27;t advertise this well enough as a movie version of the broadway show mean girls
    @x__antisocial_butterfly__x
    the fact movies keep doing this is making me scream
    @x__antisocial_butterfly__x / Via instagram.com

    Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @SarahEastcoast

    Of course, there were also folks who were completely shocked who didn't realize it was a musical:

    no way none of y&#x27;all knew it was a musical
    @x__antisocial_butterfly__x / Via instagram.com

    Own / Via Twitter: @rmjsnow
    i&#x27;m so mad they didn&#x27;t promote it more as a musical during the trailers
    @x__antisocial_butterfly__x / Via instagram.com

    Twitter: @percyscovey

    Twitter: @swiftsrenee

    In their defense, it's all by design, and we're not collectively losing it (for the most part).

    Twitter: @AirheadedAviatR

    Last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter, a studio marketer said, "If you spell out the word musical, people have pre-formed opinions. Musical has a connotation that [characters] are going to sing every word, and audiences can be turned off."

    Universal Pictures / Everett Collection

    This may be based on the poor performances of musical adaptations like 2021's West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen, or In the Heights, but I would point fingers at the pandemic and not the fandoms.

    So, if you went to the theaters and didn't know Wonka or The Color Purple (2023) were musicals, it was probably the studio's intention (and y'all need to read more). We can't ignore that fact.

    willy wonka singing
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Mean Girls is in theaters now.

    And, yes, there's singing.