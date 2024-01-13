Get in, losers! The plastics and North Shore High are back — with a little twist.
For those who didn't know, it's not a sequel. That happened in 2011, and I want to forget about it.
It's also not a remake because we need to stop trying to make remakes happen. It's more of a reimagining.
So, what is it? It's definitely a musical, but based on the audience's reactions, I don't think everybody realized that, and I'm embarrassed for us all.
The 2024 Mean Girls is a reimagining of the hit musical with elements, of course, returning from the original 2004 film.
Ms. Norbury? She's there.
Damian and Janis? Oh, they're there, too.
But, yes, there's a lot of singing because IT'S BASED ON THE MUSICAL! Emphasis on the words: "Music."
Many people were hung up on the fact they were surprise-attacked in the theater by song and dance, and it's pretty funny. Here are some of their reactions:
Of course, there were also folks who were completely shocked who didn't realize it was a musical:
Last month, according to the Hollywood Reporter, a studio marketer said, "If you spell out the word musical, people have pre-formed opinions. Musical has a connotation that [characters] are going to sing every word, and audiences can be turned off."
So, if you went to the theaters and didn't know Wonka or The Color Purple (2023) were musicals, it was probably the studio's intention (and y'all need to read more). We can't ignore that fact.
Mean Girls is in theaters now.
And, yes, there's singing.