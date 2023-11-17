Kim Kardashian debuted her return to her blonde era at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 Party.
The evening's dress code was "Modern Red Carpet," which, according to GQ, called for "anything and everything swanky, swerve-y, and scene-stealing," and damn, did the celebrities deliver.
One of my favorites from the night was the gorgeous "Cobra" rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who wore a sheer Salih Balta dress with black lace lining, a plunging neckline, and beaded crystal embellishments.
And I would be remiss not to mention the dreamboat GQ cover boy Jacob Elordi, who has Priscilla and Saltburn in theaters this fall. The Euphoria star wore a pinstriped Bottega Veneta suit and a key lime shirt.
But, my main event at LA's Chateau Marmont Hotel was Miss Kimberly and the return to her signature blonde hair because — wow.
Kim K rocked a new honey-blonde hairstyle with length and a middle part tucked behind the shoulder.
The 43-year-old mother of four wore a beige suede Chrome Hearts halter-neck gown with gothic details across the bodice and skirt.