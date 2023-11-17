Skip To Content
    Kim Kardashian Just Jumped On The Honey Blonde Train, And Here's How It Looks

    Kim K's hairdresser, Chris Appleton, deserves a raise for this one.

    Mychal Thompson
    Kim Kardashian debuted her return to her blonde era at the GQ Men of the Year 2023 Party.

    closeup of kim with dark hair
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    The evening's dress code was "Modern Red Carpet," which, according to GQ, called for "anything and everything swanky, swerve-y, and scene-stealing," and damn, did the celebrities deliver.

    group of celebs, including Olivia Rodrigo, posing for the camera
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for GQ

    One of my favorites from the night was the gorgeous "Cobra" rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who wore a sheer Salih Balta dress with black lace lining, a plunging neckline, and beaded crystal embellishments.

    Megan posing on the red carpet in the floor-length dress
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

        

    And I would be remiss not to mention the dreamboat GQ cover boy Jacob Elordi, who has Priscilla and Saltburn in theaters this fall. The Euphoria star wore a pinstriped Bottega Veneta suit and a key lime shirt.

    Jacob on the red carpet with his hand in his pocket
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    But, my main event at LA's Chateau Marmont Hotel was Miss Kimberly and the return to her signature blonde hair because — wow.

    A closeup of her long straight hair
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    commenter saying, oh i like this hair color
    @gq / Via instagram.com

    Kim K rocked a new honey-blonde hairstyle with length and a middle part tucked behind the shoulder.

    kim giving her back to the camera to show off her backless dress with a chain
    Axelle / FilmMagic
    she stole the night
    @gq / Via instagram.com

    The 43-year-old mother of four wore a beige suede Chrome Hearts halter-neck gown with gothic details across the bodice and skirt.

    kim on the red carpet in the outfit
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    The GQ Men of the Year Party celebrated 2024's honorees Jacob, designer/filmmaker Tom Ford, rapper Travis Scott, and Kim.

    kim standing in the middle of tom ford and jacob
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for GQ

    Kim was named Tycoon of the Year at the awards ceremony after surprising us with the successful launch of her men's collection from her shapewear brand, Skims.

    holding a basketball with a poster announcing skims and nba
    Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for SKIMS

    Kim is no stranger to blonde hair. In fact, she's known for switching over to the extended celebrity blonde-verse around this time for the last few years.

    closeup of her during a previous time with hair slicked back
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage

    In Nov. 2017, she gave us another lengthy blonde look at the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas.

    closeup of kim with long blonde locks
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    Later that year, she switched it up with this platinum bob at the Tot holiday pop-up celebration.

    closeup of her in a cut out dress at the event
    Donato Sardella / Getty Images for The Tot

    And who could forget one of her blondest years when she debuted this controversial look at the 2022 Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday" dress?

    kim with slicked back platinum hair
    Gotham / Getty Images

    Later that year, she showed off her lengthy platinum blonde tresses at the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring visual artist Helen Pashgian and film director Park Chan-wook.

    closeup of her in a leather jumpsuit with long blonde hair
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    And finally, this year's blonde might be her best look yet.

    kim flipping her hair back
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    I love this style, but what do you think of Kim's latest blonde look?