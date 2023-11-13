Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Rihanna Is The Latest Celeb To Hop On The Honey-Blonde Hair Trend

    With great optimism, one might hope this is the sign of a new era.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Stop the presses: Rihanna is now blonde.

    Close-up of Rihanna at a media event in a leather, fur-lined outfit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

    The singer and makeup bazillionaire was spotted going out to dinner this weekend, sporting long, honey-blonde hair:

    Close-up of Rihanna in long blonde hair and a tan coat
    Backgrid

    She paired the look with brown ombré lips and a camel coat, looking more glam in a hoodie than I, a mere mortal, dare dream of:

    Close-up of Rihanna with blonde hair
    Backgrid

    For what it's worth, it seems that Rihanna has been lightening her hair for a hot minute now — compare her stepping out last month with her in May:

    Jackson Lee / GC Images, James Devaney / GC Images

    As Vogue pointed out, the look is similar to the style Jennifer Aniston sported at the turn of the century:

    Close-up of Jennifer with long, straight hair
    Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    It's not the first time Rihanna has opted for a blonder look — you may recall her tresses in 2012–2013, her Unapologetic era:

    Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    After all, honey blonde has been popping up more and more on celebrities' heads over the past year:

    Kim Kardashian walking outside with honey blonde hair
    Mega / GC Images

    In short, a wonderful time for me to have purchased permanent black hair dye!