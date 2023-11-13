Rihanna Is The Latest Celeb To Hop On The Honey-Blonde Hair Trend

Celebrity·Posted on Nov 13, 2023Rihanna Is The Latest Celeb To Hop On The Honey-Blonde Hair TrendWith great optimism, one might hope this is the sign of a new era.by Natasha JokicBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Stop the presses: Rihanna is now blonde. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation The singer and makeup bazillionaire was spotted going out to dinner this weekend, sporting long, honey-blonde hair: Backgrid She paired the look with brown ombré lips and a camel coat, looking more glam in a hoodie than I, a mere mortal, dare dream of: Backgrid For what it's worth, it seems that Rihanna has been lightening her hair for a hot minute now — compare her stepping out last month with her in May: Jackson Lee / GC Images, James Devaney / GC Images As Vogue pointed out, the look is similar to the style Jennifer Aniston sported at the turn of the century: Evan Agostini / Getty Images It's not the first time Rihanna has opted for a blonder look — you may recall her tresses in 2012–2013, her Unapologetic era: Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / Getty Images After all, honey blonde has been popping up more and more on celebrities' heads over the past year: Mega / GC Images In short, a wonderful time for me to have purchased permanent black hair dye!