    Jada Pinkett Smith Responded To Ana Navarro's Harsh Comments About Her Memoir, And Honestly, I'm Fed Up With Negativity

    "I always know that anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jada Pinkett Smith fired back at Ana Navarro and the haters who claimed her memoir was "emasculating and embarrassing."

    Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    On The Breakfast Club, Jada, 52, was asked what she felt about Ana's recent criticism of her new memoir Worthy. During multiple episodes of The View, Ana, 51, claimed that Jada's husband, Will Smith, was an "emotional prisoner."

    ABC, BET

    "Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that ... if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing. But the book is right here," Jada said.

    closeup of jaa speaking into a radio mic
    BET

    "You have two books you can read, actually. You can read my book and Will's book."

    BET

    For context, on Oct. 11, Ana said she thinks Jada uses "bombshells" only as clickbait-y stunts "to sell books" and that the entire process feels "unseemly."

    closeup of ana talking
    ABC

    This is a fresh take from a host of a talk show that spends most of their time discussing celebrities and pop culture "bombshells."

    Ana brought it up again during an Oct. 23 episode, adding, "I'm done with the Jada thing, and I'm done defending Will because Will is out there supporting her. I think Will is being held emotionally prisoner. But you know what? It's their stuff."

    ABC

    Ana's co-host Sunny Hostin suggested she read Worthy, to which she replied, "I don't wanna read the book. I don't wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world."

    ABC

    Jada responded to Ana's unfair judgment with reason. "People have a right to their opinions. I always know that anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework," she added.

    BET

    "But, you gotta expect it too because of what the headlines are, what 'clickbait' is," Jada continued. "Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and, more importantly, Great Supreme does too. That's really all I'm concerned with at the end of the day."

    BET

    Jada and Will share two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23. Will is also father to Trey Smith, 31, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

    will and jada with the kids
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Ana and the other critics can keep holding Jada to this biased standard of "oversharing" and "emasculating" a grown man because Jada isn't checking for the haters. "I let it go. Because let me tell you — I've been there."

    BET

    "I'm not gonna sit up here and act like I haven't. I've been there, thinking I know based on headlines. ... I have no judgment because I've been there."

    To me, all the criticism of Jada and her memoir feels misogynistic and anti-Black coded, and I'm glad to elaborate. For example, celebrity memoirs drop every month. In fact, Britney Spears's explosive tell-all The Woman in Me was released the same month.

    britney&#x27;s book on the shelf
    Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images / Simon & Schuster

    We're not about to pretend Jada's revelations are unique when a movie based on Priscilla Presley's Elvis and Me is in theaters. Barbra Streisand just released My Name Is Barbra, which includes her marriage to Josh Brolin's famous dad. Celebrity memoirs (even if they have details about famous husbands) are common — so what's off-putting about Jada's version? Besides, Will first spoke about their unconventional marriage in his 2021 memoir, Will.

    In its 27 seasons, The View has covered plenty of memoirs, scandals, celebrity marriages, and divorces. If this is a point of contention for you, perhaps a career change is in order.

    I take issue with critics' use of the words "emasculating" concerning Will Smith. Will is one of the highest-paid actors and a household name, but he's also a Black man.

    closeup of will and jada at an evetn
    Abc / ABC via Getty Images

    As a Black man, I've constantly felt like I've been trapped within these outdated notions that any semblance of weakness or emotion is detrimental to my identity and reputation. For reference, remember when Will cried during the Red Table Talk?

    Second, there's this idea, which I believe is rooted in misogyny, that men are not responsible for their own shortcomings or failures. Any mistake, whether it be as grave as violence or as common as divorce, is perhaps a result of the woman's failures. Any boy who grows up to become problematic is often said to be failed by his mother.

    meg the stallion, jada, and tia mowry
    Jc Olivera / Jason Koerner / Unique Nicole / WireImage / Getty Images

    Please revisit any coverage of Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez or Tia Mowry/Cory Hardrict for reference.

    Jada received a lot of backlash after Will cried on Red Table Talk, and his vulnerability became a meme.

    Will is competent in his relationship with Jada. As someone who read both their memoirs (his a couple of years ago), his support for his wife's memoir is not a result of "emotional imprisonment" or "emasculation," and to suggest so is whack and borderline bigotry.

    will kissing jada on the cheek
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    I applaud Jada's response that critics should do their homework instead of trumpeting rhetoric rooted in bigotry. If not, the critics might come off as "embarrassing."

    I said what I said.