8.

In her memoir, Open Book , Jessica Simpson called out John Mayer for being obsessed with her during their on and off relationship between 2006–2007. "He'd dump me, then come back saying he had discovered he loved me after all. I always saw it as him mercilessly taking me in from the cold. Every time John returned, I thought it was a continuation of a love story, while my friends saw a guy coming back for sex with some foolish girl," she wrote. "I felt the full intensity of his obsession with me. And it was a drug to me. He studied every inch of my body, every detail of my face. He photographed me constantly, to the point that I worried he was keeping souvenirs before dumping me again."