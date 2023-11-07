11 Celebrities Who Were The Tiiiiiniest Bit Petty And Called Out Famous People In Their Memoirs
1.In her book, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears calls out Justin Timberlake for using a blaccent during the early 2000s. She first described him and the rest of NSYNC as “white boys” who “loved hip-hop” and “tried too hard to fit in” with the Black scene. She later recounted a time when they ran into Ginuwine and Justin exclaimed, “Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?” and Britney's assistant and friend Felicia Culotta mocked him for it.
2.In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry called out Keanu Reeves, not once but twice, when he questioned why people like Chris Farley and River Phoenix died so young and Keanu was still around. He wrote, "River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"
3.In her book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Naya Rivera insinuates that Ariana Grande got in between her engagement with Big Sean back in 2014. She wrote, "We’ve been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day he was back in L.A., he said he didn’t want to see me. Well, asshole, I’ve got a key to your house. I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with Smariana Schmande."
4.In her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy called out Ariana Grande, too, and elaborated on why she resented her so much. Jennette said she was constantly called a "good sport," and explained, "I know why I’m hearing this phrase so often. It’s because my costar Ariana Grande is a burgeoning pop star who misses work regularly to go sing at award shows, record new songs, and do press for her upcoming album while I stay back and angrily hold down the fort."
5.In her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, Busy Philipps revealed that she cowrote the movie Blades of Glory with her then-boyfriend movie producer Craig Cox and his brother Jeff — she even wrote a role for herself to play. But when it came time to pitch the movie to producers, Craig and Jeff took Busy's name off the movie and sold it themselves.
6.In his book, If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos called out his ex Teri Copley for allegedly cheating on him with Tony Danza. He called the realization his "worst nightmare" and also said, "The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open. I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster. They are sleeping. I can't tell who he is, but I recognize Teri's ass barely covered by the sheets. It looks like her new poster."
7.In his book, I Hate Everyone, Except You, Clinton Kelly wrote some not-so-kind things about his What Not to Wear cohost Stacy London. “For the first five years we worked together, I either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between, probably because we spent nearly 60 hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm’s length away from each other,” he wrote. “There’s a part of me that will love Stacy forever, and a part of me that would be just fine if I never saw her again for the rest of my life. We had great chemistry, for sure. But just like when you combine baking soda and vinegar, after the fun part fizzles out, you’re left with a puddle of nothing in particular.”
8.In her memoir, Open Book, Jessica Simpson called out John Mayer for being obsessed with her during their on and off relationship between 2006–2007. "He'd dump me, then come back saying he had discovered he loved me after all. I always saw it as him mercilessly taking me in from the cold. Every time John returned, I thought it was a continuation of a love story, while my friends saw a guy coming back for sex with some foolish girl," she wrote. "I felt the full intensity of his obsession with me. And it was a drug to me. He studied every inch of my body, every detail of my face. He photographed me constantly, to the point that I worried he was keeping souvenirs before dumping me again."
9.In his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, Colton Underwood shaded Hannah Brown for her behavior on his season of The Bachelor. He wrote about an unaired scene where Hannah showed up during one of his dates with Hannah Godwin. “She was still stewing about not getting a rose and wanted more clarity from me,” he wrote. “In reality, it seemed she wanted to lash out and vent. She went off on the remaining four girls and told me they didn’t have the qualities that made her so amazing. It was the beast in her, roaring and raging.”
10.In her memoir, Miss Me with That, Rachel Lindsay called out her fellow Bachelor alum Raven Gates for her rude first impression of Rachel. Rachel explained that during Season 22, Raven kept a journal where she kept notes about other contestants. For her first impression of Rachel, she wrote, "Rachel — she has Black skin" and read it aloud to the group. In her memoir, Rachel then reacted saying, "What the fuck? Who says that shit? Not only do you think it, but you actually say it out loud for people to hear?"
11.Finally, in his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry called out his brother Prince William several times. In one instance, he described a physical fight they had where Prince William called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," to which Prince Harry called him a "parrot of the press narrative." At another point, Prince Harry also alleges that his brother and Kate Middleton were the ones who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party. He wrote that they "howled" with laughter after seeing him in the costume.