Fans Are Praising Emily Blunt For Her Body-Shaming Apology After A 2012 Interview Clip Went Viral

"I just need to address this head-on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago."
The actual interaction with the waitress was a cute funny story, she could have just said that cuz there was zero need to describe the waitress… it added nothing to the story, just flat out rude— Mario🫧🧜🏽♀️ (@mmdisney200) October 20, 2023
Why did she even say that? Not necessary at all— Callie (@CalliePhakathi) October 20, 2023
I believe she’s being genuine. A lot can change in a decade.— ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) October 20, 2023
I mean… people can change the way they think in 11 years. Pretty sure most people criticizing her used to say the same thing or even worse 11 years ago— 𝚐𝚊𝚋𝚒𝚞 (@gabiu_x) October 20, 2023
Love this. We all say things that we regret. It’s impossible to filter everything that we say. All we can do is apologise if we offend and keep living.— Gabriela🔅 (@juleesssy) October 20, 2023
i love that she had no ego to admit it was indeed a very insensitive thing to say and completely unrelated too. this speaks volumes when it comes to one’s growth. so many would brush this off and say those who got offended are “soft”. really cool and mature of her.— maayu (@maayu_122) October 21, 2023
This is how you apologize. Shows growth and humility.— NOIVAS. (@noivaswright) October 20, 2023
She’s been blunt & takes consequences of her action that’s the key 🔥🔥🔥— Shadyyee (@chockietee) October 20, 2023
I’m happy that she acknowledged the harm but I would love for her to talk about how she has addressed her fatphobia.— Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) October 20, 2023
She made it seem like this was out of character for her when really a lot of us are fatphobic and we have to be real about that in order to change it.