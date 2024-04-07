    Here's All The Celebrity Looks From The Hulu On Disney+ Celebration, And Some Faces Will Make You Tear Up

    Think of actors from your favorite show, and they were probably in attendance.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On April 5, the Hulu on Disney+ launch event brought together the biggest celebs from both platforms in celebration, and the star power was mind-blowing.

    Three male actors in suits, posing with one seated and two standing, all looking at the camera
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    Perhaps you're a fan of the big Marvel Cinematic Universe series like Loki and Ms. Marvel.

    Closeup of Tom Hiddleston and Iman Vellani
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    Or maybe you're a fan of classics like Modern Family and newer additions like Abbott Elementary — either way, this lineup has you covered.

    The casts of &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot; and &quot;Modern Family&quot;
    Eric Mccandless / Disney via Getty Images

    Here's everyone who showed up to the Hulu on Disney+ celebration:

    1. Quinta Brunson

    Quinta Brunson
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    2. Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman

    Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    3. Milo Ventimiglia

    Milo Ventimiglia posing in a black sweater and trousers, holding a jacket, at a Disney+ event
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    4. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

    Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
    Eric Mccandless / Disney via Getty Images

    5. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nathan Fillion

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nathan Fillion
    Eric Mccandless / Disney via Getty Images

    6. Seth MacFarlane

    Seth MacFarlane in a black suit and shoes at a Disney+ event
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    7. Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi in a black embroidered shirt dress and tights at a Disney+ event
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    8. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

    Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    9. Ellen Pompeo

    Ellen Pompeo
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney

    10. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

    Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    11. Jeremy Allen White

    Jeremy Allen White
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    12. Anthony Anderson

    Anthony Anderson
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    13. Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis

    Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis
    Eric Mccandless / Disney via Getty Images

    14. Ryan Seacrest

    Ryan Seacrest
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    15. Dominique Thorne

    Dominique Thorne
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    16. Mandy Moore

    Mandy Moore in a black lace dress at a Disney+ event
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    17. Hayden Christensen

    Hayden Christensen
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    18. Awkwafina and Kris Jenner

    Awkwafina and Kris Jenner
    Eric Mccandless / Disney

    19. Hiroyuki Sanada

    Hiroyuki Sanada
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    20. Derek Hough

    Derek Hough
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    21. Ben Feldman

    Ben Feldman
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    22. John Stamos

    John Stamos
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    23. Stephanie Beatriz

    Stephanie Beatriz
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    24. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday

    Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    25. Ashley Tisdale

    Ashley Tisdale
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    26. Ed O'Neill

    Ed O&#x27;Neill
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    27. Jesse Garcia

    Jesse Garcia
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    28. Danny DeVito

    Danny DeVito
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    29. Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

    Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    30. Ty Burrell

    Ty Burrell
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    31. Nancy Cartwright

    Nancy Cartwright
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    32. Chris Perfetti

    Chris Perfetti
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    33. Carrie Ann Inaba and Raj Kapoor

    Carrie Ann Inaba and Raj Kapoor
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    34. Giancarlo Esposito

    Giancarlo Esposito posing with arms outstretched wearing a light blazer and black pants at a Disney+ event
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    35. Yeardley Smith

    Yeardley Smith
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    36. Alaqua Cox

    Alaqua Cox
    Brian Bowen Smith / Disney via Getty Images

    37. Tyler James Williams

    Tyler James Williams
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    38. Tom Hiddleston

    Tom Hiddleston posing in a tailored suit at a Disney+ event
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    39. Iman Vellani

    Iman Vellani
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    40. Lee Daniels

    Lee Daniels
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    41. Kylie Cantrall

    Kylie Cantrall
    Frank Micelotta / Disney via Getty Images

    42. And finally, Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane

    Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane
    Frank Micelotta / Disney

    Do you have a favorite look? Let me know in the comments.