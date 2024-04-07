On April 5, the Hulu on Disney+ launch event brought together the biggest celebs from both platforms in celebration, and the star power was mind-blowing.
Here's everyone who showed up to the Hulu on Disney+ celebration:
2.
Walker Scobell and Logan Lerman
4.
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
5.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nathan Fillion
8.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
10.
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist
13.
Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis
18.
Awkwafina and Kris Jenner
24.
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday
29.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
33.
Carrie Ann Inaba and Raj Kapoor
42.
And finally, Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane
Do you have a favorite look? Let me know in the comments.