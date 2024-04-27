    "Safe To Say This Video Isn't Illegal Anymore": Chris Pratt Shared "Avengers" BTS Video Featuring All The Stars

    "Chadwick in there 🥹"

    by Mychal Thompson

    Avengers: Endgame will go down in history as one of the most star-studded epic films ever created.

    The 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought almost every A-list hero who appeared in the previous films for one climatic battle, and not a single person in the theater was safe from becoming emotional.

    To this day, people (like myself) hop onto YouTube to rewatch the audience reactions to that iconic scene with film composer Alan Silvestri's "Portals" ominously playing in the background.

    You know exactly what scene I'm talking about.

    Now that time has passed, Chris Pratt, who played Starlord in Guardians of the Galaxy and the MCU, shared a rare behind-the-scenes video that instantly reawakens those exhilarating emotions from that iconic scene.

    "Safe to say this video isn't illegal anymore, because how has is it been 5 years since Avengers Endgame was released?!" Chris wrote.

    In the video, the actors wore casual clothes as Chris panned the camera down the roster of familiar faces.

    Dave Bautista

    Don Cheadle

    Elizabeth Olsen

    Chris Evans

    Jeremy Renner

    Chris Hemsworth

    Sebastian Stan

    Paul Rudd

    Mark Ruffalo

    Pom Klementieff

    Danai Gurira

    Sean Gunn

    Tom Holland

    And, finally, Robert Downey Jr.

    Pratt finally turned the video on himself, adding, "This is a really illegal video," just before Evans teases him about getting in trouble. If you remember, Disney and Marvel were very strict about any information regarding these films at the time. But since five years have passed, Chris is in the clear.

    But the moment that fans really noticed was the appearance of Chadwick Boseman.

    Chadwick, who played T'Challa (aka Black Panther) in four MCU films, died of colon cancer in August 2020.

    "Crazy looking back at that time with some of the greatest cast and crew makes me so thankful to be part of the Avengers universe!" Chris ended the caption.

    It had the greatest cast and crew, indeed — a "you had to be there" moment in cinematic history.

    And here's how the rest of the fans reacted to Chris' formerly "illegal" behind-the-scenes MCU video.

