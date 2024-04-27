Avengers: Endgame will go down in history as one of the most star-studded epic films ever created.
The 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought almost every A-list hero who appeared in the previous films for one climatic battle, and not a single person in the theater was safe from becoming emotional.
To this day, people (like myself) hop onto YouTube to rewatch the audience reactions to that iconic scene with film composer Alan Silvestri's "Portals" ominously playing in the background.
"Safe to say this video isn't illegal anymore, because how has is it been 5 years since Avengers Endgame was released?!" Chris wrote.
In the video, the actors wore casual clothes as Chris panned the camera down the roster of familiar faces.
Dave Bautista
Don Cheadle
Elizabeth Olsen
Chris Evans
Jeremy Renner
Chris Hemsworth
Sebastian Stan
Paul Rudd
Mark Ruffalo
Pom Klementieff
Danai Gurira
Sean Gunn
Tom Holland
And, finally, Robert Downey Jr.
Pratt finally turned the video on himself, adding, "This is a really illegal video," just before Evans teases him about getting in trouble. If you remember, Disney and Marvel were very strict about any information regarding these films at the time. But since five years have passed, Chris is in the clear.
But the moment that fans really noticed was the appearance of Chadwick Boseman.