    This feels like an episode of Black Mirror.

    We can only hope Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Matrix, and other films about rogue artificial intelligence aren't premonitions, because we're getting closer, y'all. The AI celebrities are here.

    Terminator&#x27;s Sarah Connor holding a weapon
    Okay, so this is Kendall Jenner.

    Close-up of Kendall at a media event
    And this is also Kendall.

    Close-up of Kendall in a sparkly, spaghetti-strap gown
    But apparently this is NOT Kendall Jenner.

    Close-up of Kendall in a suit jacket with caption &quot;I am ready to talk&quot;
    It may look like her, but it's actually Billie, an AI alter ego of the Kardashian/Jenner–clan model.

    Close-up of &quot;Billie&quot; in a suit jacket with caption &quot;Hey guys, it&#x27;s Billie&quot;
    Billie (not Kendall) is one of Meta's 28 AIs that can communicate with you on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

    Close-up of the Meta logo
    Each AI has its own social profiles curated by Meta that include posts with generated images from Meta's Emu model. The Emu model is Meta's latest high-quality text-to-training AI model that produces a "wide range of visual concepts from text." Basically, it's how the AI is able to use the information it's provided to create images.

    According to the tech news site the Information, Meta reportedly paid millions of dollars to celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Charli D'Amelio, and even Tom Brady to use their likenesses for AI chatbots.

    Snoop, Charli, and Tom
    The AI chatbots can answer questions and engage in real-time conversations based on the celebrities' personalities.

    Texts from Tom Brady&#x27;s AI counterpart about Bru, who says he&#x27;s not AI but &quot;just a regular sports-loving dude from rural Illinois&quot; who went to &quot;Lincoln Community High School, Class of 89&quot;
    @parker_allen / Via x.com

    While fascinating technology, it's a little unsettling.

    At the annual Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "Advances in AI allow us to create different AI personas to help us get different things done."

    Close-up of Mark in a T-shirt
    Mark added, "This isn't just going to be about answering queries. This is about entertainment and helping you do things to connect with the people around you."

    Here are some "AI personas" with unique jobs, characteristics, and very familiar faces:

    They'll either fascinate you or frighten you.

    Here's Amber, who is a detective.

    The AI looks like Paris Hilton
    For a hot second, I thought this was Paris. But it's not?

    Here's Billie, your local ride-or-die from New York.

    Kendall Jenner&#x27;s AI, &quot;Billie,&quot; saying &quot;And I hope to talk to you soon&quot;
    No, that's not Kendall.

    Here's Bru, the sports-obsessed trash-talker who wants you to "step into the BruZone and prepare to have your sports takes flame-roasted."

    Bru looks like Tom Brady
    No, that's not Tom.

    Here's Lorena, an ex-accountant turned traveler wandering the world.

    Think that's Padma Lakshmi? Nope.

    Here's the Dungeon Master, who asks you to message him to "begin your next great story."

    Snoop Dogg as the Dungeon Master
    Dungeon Master looks a lot like Snoop, right? Not him.

    Here's Coco, a girl who's "just vibin!"

    Coco looking like Charli D&#x27;Amelio and saying &quot;POV: I&#x27;m watching you try the Baltimore strut&quot;
    This definitely looks like Charli, but it's not supposed to be her.

    Here's Zach, a comedian who bases his humor on his artificial pain.

    The IG page of Zach, who looks like MrBeast
    It's MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), but at the same time, it's not MrBeast.

    And finally, here's Victor, a game-changing triathlete who talks about health and workout tips.

    Victor as Dwyane Wade
    This is not Dwyane Wade.

    As expected, the responses on X, formerly known as Twitter, show people are super creeped out by this new technology:

    What do you think about these celebrity AI alter egos? Let’s talk about it in the comments.