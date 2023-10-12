We can only hope Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Matrix, and other films about rogue artificial intelligence aren't premonitions, because we're getting closer, y'all. The AI celebrities are here.
And this is also Kendall.
It may look like her, but it's actually Billie, an AI alter ego of the Kardashian/Jenner–clan model.
Billie (not Kendall) is one of Meta's 28 AIs that can communicate with you on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.
According to the tech news site the Information, Meta reportedly paid millions of dollars to celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Charli D'Amelio, and even Tom Brady to use their likenesses for AI chatbots.
The AI chatbots can answer questions and engage in real-time conversations based on the celebrities' personalities.
At the annual Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "Advances in AI allow us to create different AI personas to help us get different things done."
Mark added, "This isn't just going to be about answering queries. This is about entertainment and helping you do things to connect with the people around you."
Here are some "AI personas" with unique jobs, characteristics, and very familiar faces:
They'll either fascinate you or frighten you.