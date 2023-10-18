Hey, it's me! I'm the problem, it's me, again. And since it was the week of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere, I had to gather all the celebrity fashions that were definitely a hit and miss over the last few days.
Here are the celebs who nailed or failed the assignment this week:
1.NAILED IT: Bad Bunny paid homage to simplicity at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards in an all-white Gucci look with washed jeans, a brown belt, a scarf, and midnight blue loafers.
2.FAILED IT: Anna Delvey visited ICE in New York and was so close to a great look if she ditched the self-deprecating hoodie and rocked another top with her cute mint green maxi skirt and personalized ankle jewelry.
3.NAILED IT: Sarah Jessica Parker channeled Carrie Bradshaw at the 2023 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala dressed in an off-the-shoulder fairytale princess dress with a tulle skirt, and SJP mismatched $450 Dish sandals in Veuve pink and midnight black.
4.FAILED IT: Paul Mescal went for too much simplicity at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage (aka private viewing of an art exhibit) in a classic white tee, blue jeans, and loafer combo straight out of a normal stepfather's closet.
6.FAILED IT: Sofia Richie woke up and chose mediocre by pairing the brand's white wool skirt with a plain white top hidden beneath a cropped brown leather bomber jacket at the Loro Piana Cocooning Collection Launch.
14.FAILED IT: Harry Lawtey missed another Industry opportunity to score big by opting for this simple Wall Street rental-like suit and tie at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration.
15.NAILED IT: Shailene Woodley turned an unflattering length into a flattering strength in this white Stella McCartney shirt and black trouser pairing at the Global Launch of BBC Studios' Planet Earth III.
16.FAILED IT: Kendall Jenner was too much business and not enough party in this black double-breasted blazer mini dress with a deep V-neckline over a black maxi skirt at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.
17.NAILED IT: Nathalie Emmanuel wore a timeless black Givenchy gown with twisted straps and an elegant low-back detail with faux pearls and crystals at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala.
18.FAILED IT: Janet Jackson looked like a couple of Little Rascals hidden under a trench coat in this oversized gray tweed coat with oversized shoulder pads at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon.
19.NAILED IT: India Amarteifio still reigns as a queen in this red strapless Huishan Zhang dress paired with the brand's jewelry at the Garrard 'Wings Rising' Tower of London party.
20.FAILED IT: Halsey played it too safe in this sapphire blue satin maxi dress with a pencil skirt accented with a studded black belt by Tory Burch at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.
22.NAILED IT: Salma Hayek served elegance and first-period English class in this baby blue cropped leather jacket, black pencil skirt, matching diamond-mail purse, and pumps at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage.