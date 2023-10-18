This Week I Found 22 Celebrities Who Wore The Top Designers, And Unfortunately, Not Everyone Looked Their Best

They can't all be winners.

Hey, it's me! I'm the problem, it's me, again. And since it was the week of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere, I had to gather all the celebrity fashions that were definitely a hit and miss over the last few days.

Closeup of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift
John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS

Disclaimer: Any judgment of a particular outfit/style does not reflect my opinion of the designers or celebrities on the list. I thought the look did or didn't work for that specific moment. Everyone is beautiful.

Here are the celebs who nailed or failed the assignment this week:

1. NAILED IT: Bad Bunny paid homage to simplicity at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards in an all-white Gucci look with washed jeans, a brown belt, a scarf, and midnight blue loafers.

Closeup of Bad Bunny
Billboard / Billboard via Getty Images

2. FAILED IT: Anna Delvey visited ICE in New York and was so close to a great look if she ditched the self-deprecating hoodie and rocked another top with her cute mint green maxi skirt and personalized ankle jewelry.

Closeup of Anna Delvey
Mega / GC Images

3. NAILED IT: Sarah Jessica Parker channeled Carrie Bradshaw at the 2023 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala dressed in an off-the-shoulder fairytale princess dress with a tulle skirt, and SJP mismatched $450 Dish sandals in Veuve pink and midnight black.

Closeup of Sarah Jessica Parker
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

4. FAILED IT: Paul Mescal went for too much simplicity at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage (aka private viewing of an art exhibit) in a classic white tee, blue jeans, and loafer combo straight out of a normal stepfather's closet.

Paul Mescal
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

5. NAILED IT: Taylor Swift set hearts ablaze at the world premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie in this light blue strapless floral embroidered gown by Oscar de la Renta with Cartier jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Taylor Swift
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

6. FAILED IT: Sofia Richie woke up and chose mediocre by pairing the brand's white wool skirt with a plain white top hidden beneath a cropped brown leather bomber jacket at the Loro Piana Cocooning Collection Launch.

Sofia Richie
Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

7. NAILED IT: Lashana Lynch showed up with Bond-worthy beauty in an Alémais black Suzi off-the-shoulder taffeta dress at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala at the Bulgari Hotel.

Lashana Lynch
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari UK

8. FAILED IT: Daisy Edgar-Jones followed Paul Mescal's normcore lead and played it safe in minimalism, wearing a Nora Ephron-like '90s rom-com ensemble at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage.

Daisy Edgar-Jones
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

9. NAILED IT: Nicole Scherzinger donned this form-fitting single-shoulder dress from Tony Ward Couture with a hint of orange satin at the press night afterparty for Sunset Boulevard.

Nicole Scherzinger
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

10. FAILED IT: Emily Ratajkowski's home insulation-like large jacket stole the attention from her Michael Kors Vesey Python Boots and Silk Laundry skirt as she walked the New York City neighborhoods.

Emily Ratajkowski
Ignat / GC Images

11. NAILED IT: Will Poulter's fashion sense really took shape in this asymmetric, oversized pocket blazer over a charcoal sweater, with straight slacks at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon.

Will Poulter
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.

12. FAILED IT: Karlie Kloss unfortunately told a tragic Handmaid's Tale with this bright red, skintight, high-neck gown with long sleeves at W Magazine's The Originals Dinner.

Karlie Kloss
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for W Magazine

13. NAILED IT: Gugu Mbatha-Raw dared to be different during a night of black dresses in this bright yellow gown and detailed bodice from the HONOR Bridal and Bespoke Collection at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala at the Bulgari Hotel.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari UK

14. FAILED IT: Harry Lawtey missed another Industry opportunity to score big by opting for this simple Wall Street rental-like suit and tie at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration.

Harry Lawtey
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.

15. NAILED IT: Shailene Woodley turned an unflattering length into a flattering strength in this white Stella McCartney shirt and black trouser pairing at the Global Launch of BBC Studios' Planet Earth III.

Shailene Woodley
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

16. FAILED IT: Kendall Jenner was too much business and not enough party in this black double-breasted blazer mini dress with a deep V-neckline over a black maxi skirt at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Kendall Jenner
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

17. NAILED IT: Nathalie Emmanuel wore a timeless black Givenchy gown with twisted straps and an elegant low-back detail with faux pearls and crystals at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala.

Nathalie Emmanuel
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari UK

18. FAILED IT: Janet Jackson looked like a couple of Little Rascals hidden under a trench coat in this oversized gray tweed coat with oversized shoulder pads at Thom Browne's 20th Anniversary celebration with Phaidon.

Janet Jackson
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Thom Browne Inc.

19. NAILED IT: India Amarteifio still reigns as a queen in this red strapless Huishan Zhang dress paired with the brand's jewelry at the Garrard 'Wings Rising' Tower of London party.

India Amarteifio
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Garrard x EBPR

20. FAILED IT: Halsey played it too safe in this sapphire blue satin maxi dress with a pencil skirt accented with a studded black belt by Tory Burch at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Halsey
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

21. NAILED IT: Kerry Washington channeled Olivia Pope and Associates in this tweed Giambattista Valli micro-minidress with black knee-high Manolo Blahnik boots on the Upper West Side of New York City.

Closeup of Kerry Washington
Raymond Hall / GC Images

22. NAILED IT: Salma Hayek served elegance and first-period English class in this baby blue cropped leather jacket, black pencil skirt, matching diamond-mail purse, and pumps at the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage.

Closeup of Salma Hayek
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

