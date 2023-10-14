Audiences For "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Movie Are Out Of Control, And People Have Mixed Feelings About It

I'm not going to lie. I'm not a die-hard Taylor fan. At all.
Do I know the lyrics to every song? No.
Did I get a chance to see the concert live? No.
The audiences for this movie are going bananas.
swifties after watching the eras tour film: pic.twitter.com/eGawghkx6k— Ron (@midnightstrack2) October 13, 2023
🎥| Swifties enjoying "The Eras Tour" film in a cinema pic.twitter.com/PmlLWnVf7P— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 13, 2023
to an extent :) pic.twitter.com/q6OP6W5bFc— eli ◡̈ 𓆏 (@eliaspen18) October 14, 2023
OK. But let's not. Consider the ppl around you. Cinema sound is not even a fifth as loud as concert speakers. We wanna hear taylor, not off key fans— LINKLAND (@Swift1989AGAIN) October 14, 2023
I love this for everyone there. They are a total vibe. But now I am very nervous about bringing my autistic Swiftie toddler who would not do well in this setting. I thought we all agreed we were sitting and singing along bc the standing and screaming was for the stadiums 🥹— Brittney Lurie (@Brittbabi) October 13, 2023
Swifties can give the best vibes in a setting like this! Looks so fun!— Hannah Travis (@hannahsox12) October 13, 2023
i'd cry if this was my screening 😭 i was so lucky with my crowd, they were literally perfect - singing along but not in an obnoxious way, and only standing up & dancing during shake it off & karma. that's all i was hoping for tbh.— lia (@cornxliastreet) October 13, 2023
I wanted to go but I just know her fans and these shenanigans that I can’t stand… I’m sure the Renaissance one will be pretty similar so I’ll wait for the digital releases thanks.— 721 (@geoech98) October 14, 2023
Hell no. This isnt a stadium. Thankfully everyone was respectful at our showing tonight, i think buying the more expensive imax tickets helps as people that act like this would go for cheaper ones. Shameful.— Victoria C (@VictoriaCphotos) October 13, 2023
This is the reason I wouldn't watch this in theatres. We knew there would be fans like this, treating it like a concert.— Derek 🍣 Tadashiroll (@tadashiroll) October 13, 2023
They should have "yes go psychotic this is encouraged" showings and then "normal" showings u can take ur family and not be horrified and embarrassed— K | hump then fall era (@keybrackson) October 13, 2023