    Fans Are Upset After "Barbie" Was Considered An "Adapted" Screenplay Vs "Original" For The 2023 Academy Awards

    Despite Greta Gerwig's Barbie campaigning for Best Original Screenplay consideration, it was deemed "Adapated" by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and the fans are perturbed.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's no doubt Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie was one of the biggest films of 2023.

    Barbie driving her convertible
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The surprise hit created a shake-up during its run and continues as we enter the height of awards season with the latest news about the film's screenplay and the Academy Awards. Now, fans are frustrated.

    Ken looking at Barbie
    Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Barbie was recently "deemed an adapted screenplay by the Writers Branch executive committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, despite campaigning for original screenplay," according to Variety.

    mattel execs whispering in the ceo&#x27;s ear
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The film's director, Greta, her writing partner, and husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Marriage Story), wrote the screenplay for Barbie.

    closeup of greta and noah at an event
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    The movie based on the 64-year-old Mattel toy has already dominated several upcoming awards shows with 18 nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and nine for the 2024 Golden Globes.

    greta with the actors behind the scenes
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, what's the big deal about this Academy Award category? Variety initially reported Barbie was campaigning for Best Original Screenplay since the film was designated an original by the Writers Guild of America.

    According to the WGA, an adapted screenplay is "assigned material written outside of the Guild's jurisdiction including, but not limited to, previously published material ( e.g., a novel, comic book, graphic novel, play, or article) or literary material not covered by the MBA. Sequels and Remakes are also considered nonoriginal screenplays."

    An original screenplay is "not based on assigned material."

    *One caveat is if the "appointed material is non-fiction and does not contain a narrative or is used as research material for the project (i.e., the screenplay is not an adaptation of the underlying material), the rules for Original Screenplays will apply."

    But, the Writers Branch of the Academy, which decides eligibility in submitted categories and has its own rules, thought differently. And fans are annoyed by the decision.

    Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    what is it adapted from? a toy line? this is beyond stupid
    is the writer's commitee just upset because she's a director too? i'm confused about this one
    so toy story is considered an original screenplay by Oscars in 1995, barbie is being robbed
    Sure, it's interesting to consider Barbie an adapted screenplay since there's no short film, book, or original content remotely close to the hilarious mayhem we saw in Greta's movie.

    barbie fairytopia cartoon
    Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And, no, the animated Barbie movies are nothing close to the 2023 live-action. Trust me.

    And if you argue, well, Barbie is still based on an existing character, and that's why — plenty of previous Original Screenplays are based on existing characters.

    In the Academy Awards past, films like Spotlight, Green Book, and The King's Speech were all campaigned, nominated, and awarded Best Original Screenplay despite being based on historical figures, notable figures, interviews, and other source material — so why do they get a pass?

    Open Road Films / Universal / Weinstein Company / Courtesy Everett Collection

    But remember, there's a caveat! According to the WGA, if "assigned material is non-fiction and does not contain a narrative or is used as research material for the project ( i.e., the screenplay is not an adaptation of the underlying material), the rules for Original Screenplays will apply." While Barbie is a real toy, she's not a real person like The Boston Globe, Don Shirley, and King George VI.

    Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Now that Barbie has apparently shifted to Best Adapted Screenplay, it will most likely go up against movies like Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Oppenheimer — and you know what that means?

    someone weaaring a barbenheimer shirt
    Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

    Do you think Barbie is an "Original" or "Adapted" screenplay? Let's discuss in the comments.

    The official Academy nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024.

    The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 10, 2024.