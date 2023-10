Sydney laughed off the rumors earlier this year, saying, “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour ... We talk all the time, like, ‘That’s really funny.’” But she left off the conversation with a playful, "They want it. It's fun to give it to 'em."