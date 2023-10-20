The Trailer For Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell's Steamy Rom-Com Just Dropped, But People Are Confused As To What The Movie Is Actually About

People have more questions than answers, but maybe that's the point of the teaser trailer?

So the trailer to the highly anticipated romantic comedy Anyone but You dropped this week.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney looking at each other at the beach
If you're unsure what I'm talking about, it's a new rom-com starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Do you remember Sydney? If you're Gen Z, you probably know her from Euphoria. If you're a millennial (or older), you probably know her from The White Lotus.

Do you remember Glen? If you're Gen Z, you probably know him from Scream Queens. If you're a millennial (or older), you probably know him as the guy who made us watch Top Gun: Maverick more times than we're willing to admit.

Well, the actors are starring in a new romantic comedy directed by Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends With Benefits), about two people who can't stand each other but pretend to be a couple.

Sydney and Glen in scenes from the movie, including when they&#x27;re both wearing bathing suits
According to the Sony Pictures website, "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice old — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

Months before the teaser dropped, the film received attention after photos of Sydney and Glen together went viral and had people wondering if they would ever date.

Glen and Sydney smiling at each other at a media event
This came amid Glen's then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, reportedly breaking things off with the 34-year-old actor earlier this year. During this time, Sydney was engaged, and still is, to restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

Sydney laughed off the rumors earlier this year, saying, “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour ... We talk all the time, like, ‘That’s really funny.’” But she left off the conversation with a playful, "They want it. It's fun to give it to 'em."

Glen and Sydney smiling at a media event
I'll just leave this slightly unrelated photo here of Sydney accepting the Best Fight Award, for Euphoria, from Glen and Jay Ellis at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Sydney smiling at Glen onstage and holding an award
Now the teaser has dropped for the movie that sparked a dozen scandalous rumors, and the fans are not having it.

View this video on YouTube
I haven't seen this much adverse reaction to a trailer since…well, since any person of color was cast in a leading role in a live-action Disney or Star Wars movie.

Here's what the fans are saying about the Anyone but You teaser:

&quot;Is anyone else confused about the plot? Why are they pretending to be in a relationship? I feel like that would&#x27;ve been a compelling piece of information to include in the trailer but instead it&#x27;s &#x27;these two are pretending to date; can they do it?&#x27;&quot;
&quot;Is this supposed to be a rom com? Why is the movie giving Gone Girl, 50 Shades? Is she a secret spy who&#x27;s gonna kill him? Are they having a secret love affair and their partners will plot to kill them? I&#x27;m really confused about the dark undertones!&quot;
&quot;This is actually driving me up the wall; why do they not like each other? What is their reason for pretending to date? THESE ARE TWO CRUCIAL PIECES OF PREMISE INFORMATION&quot;
&quot;I&#x27;ve been so excited for this movie but what is happening in this trailer? The music choice and the way it&#x27;s cut is not giving rom-com&quot;
&quot;I think it&#x27;s very easy to say &#x27;aw man this movie looks baaad&#x27; but I&#x27;m pretty sure it&#x27;s just the trailer that&#x27;s bad; they think they should be drawing in Fifty Shades just because they&#x27;re hot people, when there&#x27;s clearly some comedy going on here?&quot;
Of course, a trailer doesn't determine whether a full movie is good or not, so we'll have to wait until Dec. 22 to see what the real reception is to the film. Still, did you watch the trailer? If so, LMK in the comments what you thought.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this post misspelled Sydney's name.