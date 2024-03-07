Hot Topic
No, I'm not referring to Ariana Debose's viral musical tribute. I'm talking about when Angela had a normal reaction to losing an Academy Award, and the internet went wild.
In an intimate conversation with Orpah Winfrey, Angela talked about that reaction on her big night, and it's the response I would expect from a queen, on and off the screen.
I'll always remember when, last year, Angela became the only actor in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to be nominated for an Academy Award.
That's right. Out of 33 MCU movies, Angela was the only one to receive an Oscar nom for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
In a film universe that includes Oscar winners like Jeff Bridges, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Ben Kingsley, Tilda Swinton, Forrest Whitaker, Jamie Foxx, and more — Angela was the only actor to snag a nomination for her role in the superhero franchise.
Angela was also nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the SAG Awards, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, the latter of which she won. The 911 star became the front-runner for the Academy Award, but everyone was surprised when it came time to announce her name on March 12, 2023.
The award instead went to a well-deserved Jamie Lee Curtis for her role as the IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at One. Surprisingly, it was Jamie's first nomination, highlighting that Angela wasn't the only celebrated actor to be overlooked for many years in multiple incredible roles.
Earlier this year, Angela received an Honorary Academy Award for her legendary acting career. But, regardless if she has a statuette now, it's hard to forget that night at the 2023 Oscars.
In Own Spotlight with Oprah, Angela looked back on that night and how she felt when she didn't hear her name called. "I just knew your name was going to be called, and when they didn't, I was beside myself," Oprah said.
"Were you gobsmacked?" Oprah asked. "People are saying your disappointment showed, but I thought you handled it very well. What do you think?"
"I thought I handled it very well, also. And that was my intention, to handle it very well," Angela said. "It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being."
Oprah referenced the viral "Angela Bassett face," referring to her reaction's popularity on social media, noting that she didn't get it because, sure, Angela was disappointed, but she was "still as gracious as queen would be."
Angela embraced the "gracious" compliment, saying she did it for herself and her children who were there with her. "There are going to be these moments of disappointment that they're going to experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them? Angela added. "So, we're going to smile, we're going to be gracious, we're going to be kind, we're going to party — anyway."
Angela has portrayed the Queen of Rock and Roll, and the mother to both the King of Pop and the King of Wakanda. Now she will narrate a new National Geographic documentary, Queens, for one reason — she's earned her place in Hollywood royalty, and no amount of statuettes or sour faces will ever change that.
All hail the queen!
