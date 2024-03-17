Skip To Content
    Every Celeb Looked Their Absolute Best For The 2024 NAACP Image Awards, And I'm Flummoxed By Their Flawlessness

    In the words of Zendaya's legendary stylist Law Roach, "They did what needed to be done."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards happened last night, and the biggest stars from movies, television, and the arts were honored for their incredible performances last year.

    Quinta Brunson accepting an Image award
    Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

    This year's ceremony was hosted by Queen Latifah (real name Dana Elaine Owens), an award-winning hip-hop trailblazer, actor, and singer.

    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

    Incredible talent from Fantasia Barrino to India Amarteifio were honored for their performances in movies and TV like The Color Purple or Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

    Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

    Here's what the celebrities wore on the red carpet.

    1. Taraji P. Henson

    Taraji P. Henson stands on red carpet in unique yellow gown with large bow at the NAACP Image Awards
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    2. Shameik Moore

    Shameik Moore
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    3. Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    4. Octavia Spencer

    Octavia Spencer at an event wearing a black sequined suit and holding a clutch
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    5. Sheryl Lee Ralph

    Sheryl Lee Ralph
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    6. Nathalie Emmanuel

    Nathalie Emmanuel
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    7. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

    Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    8. Fantasia Barrino

    Fantasia Barrino
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    9. Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    10. Glynn Turman

    Glynn Turman
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    11. Amanda Gorman

    Amanda Gorman
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    12. Vivica A. Fox

    Vivica A. Fox
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    13. Meagan Good

    Meagan Good
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    14. Michelle Buteau

    Michelle Buteau
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    15. Graceyn Hollingsworth

    Graceyn Hollingsworth
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    16. Jabari Banks

    Jabari Banks
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    17. Erika Alexander

    Erika Alexander
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    18. William Stanford Davis

    William Stanford Davis
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    19. Danielle Brooks

    Danielle Brooks
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    20. Deon Cole

    Deon Cole in a double-breasted pinstripe suit posing at the NAACP Image Awards
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    21. Teyonah Parris

    Teyonah Parris
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    22. Andra Day

    Andra Day at an awards show wearing a blue dress with feather details and a matching head wrap
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    23. Usher

    Usher
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    24. Donnie Wahlberg

    Donnie Wahlberg
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    25. Chanté Moore

    Chanté Moore
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    26. Tichina Arnold

    Tichina Arnold
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    27. Robin Thede

    Robin Thede
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    28. John Boyega

    John Boyega
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    29. Quinta Brunson

    Quinta Brunson
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    30. Lisa Ann Walter

    Lisa Ann Walter
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    31. India Amarteifio

    India Amarteifio
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    32. Danielle Pinnock

    Danielle Pinnock
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    33. Naturi Naughton

    Naturi Naughton
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    34. June Ambrose

    June Ambrose
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    35. Eva Marcille

    Eva Marcille
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    36. Terrence J

    Terrence J
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    37. Keke Palmer

    Keke Palmer
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    38. Halle Bailey

    Halle Bailey
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    39. MC Lyte

    MC Lyte
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    40. Damson Idris

    Damson Idris
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    41. Idris Elba

    Idris Elba in a tailored suit posing with hands in pockets at the NAACP Image Awards
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    42. Kyla Pratt

    Kyla Pratt
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    43. Delroy Lindo

    Delroy Lindo
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    44. Jeffrey Wright

    Jeffrey Wright
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    45. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

    Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    46. Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, Bobby Brown, and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition

    Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, Bobby Brown, and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    47. Tisha Campbell

    Tisha Campbell
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    48. And finally, Leslie Jones

    Leslie Jones
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    Do you have a favorite look? Let me know in the comments.