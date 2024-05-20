People Are Pointing Out Things That Were Great Back In The Day But Suck Now, And This Is So True

Earlier this month, we wrote up things that used be awesome back in the day. You know, back in our youth.
And there were so many more listed in the comments that we just had to share those, too! So here are 15 more things that used to be good but suck now:
1. "Politics. Seriously. Not that long ago, you could disagree with someone politically, have a civil discussion about it, and remain friends. Now, it seems like we are all entrenched in an us vs. them mentality."
3. "Concerts. I remember being able to go to shows for $15–$30 to see 3–5 bands in a scummy, poorly lit bar. Everyone had so much fun, just enjoying the music. Now, you’ll never find a show under $50 unless it’s a local unknown band, and everyone’s so aggressive about trying to get to the front and get a photo op for social media that they ruin it for the people who want go and enjoy the music."
4. "Magazines. As a '90s teenager, I was a prolific buyer of each magazine for my interests: Sugar/Just Seventeen, Kerrang!, Q, F1 Racing, and so on. I kept them all for a long time and reread them over and over. Nothing was more exciting than a new feature on one of my favorite bands. Now, there are only a few left and not many for teenage girls, who were once the biggest consumers. Those that are still going are basically all advertisements."
5. "Movies in general. I feel like they used to have substance, but now everything feels like a cash-grab."
6. "Makeup. In the '90s/early 2000s, you needed concealer, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and some lip stuff to get the standard 'attractive' look. Now, social media makes it seem like you need 100 different primers, fixers, gels, mattifiers, creams, eyebrow tools, and contouring equipment, which makes it feel like these fashions (basically the huge eyebrow/eyelash/contoured/glowing looks) are directly a result of companies trying to create new products that nobody actually needed or wanted before."
7. "Country music. Once it was good — Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings — but now, it's guys with hardcore Southern accents talking about losing their wife, tractor, truck, or some other shit."
8. "Driving. I just don't understand how it can be so hard for people to handle the simplest maneuvers such as braking, driving straight forward, and looking through a few windows. Today's drivers suck ass."
9. "American fast food. I grew up in the '70s, and while fast food was never considered healthy, back then it was more real and whole food than the frankenfood it has become."
10. "Streaming. Back when Netflix moved away from sending DVDs in the mail, they turned to streaming. You had everything you wanted in one place, for one small price! Now, there are about 15 different streaming platforms. Might as well pay for cable at this point."
11. "The news. It is so overly sensationalized, and a lot of reporters speak with these odd, frantic voices, like they want you to believe that everything is an end-of-the-world crisis. (A blizzard is not Armageddon, guys! I promise!)."
12. "Theme parks. Rising crowds, rising ticket prices, rising costs for everything. Last time I went to Disney World, there were like, seven vloggers all in everyone's way and acting crazed to get on attractions. I wish they would all go away."
14. "Disney Channel really sucks now. I miss old Disney, when they actually had good quality shows/movies and talented actors."
15. And finally, "Social media. When it started or even as far back as 2012–2017, it was fun. Just a platform to post silly, goofy pictures and stay in touch with people...until the rise of the influencers, content creators, and whatnot! Now, it's just a filtered, carefully curated, negative, toxic wasteland."
What do you think used to be great, but totally sucks now? LMK in the comments below!
Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.