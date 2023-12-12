Skip To Content
    Google Released The Biggest Search Trends Of 2023, And Some Of These Surprised Me

    The most searched meme of the year was Kevin James, LOL.

    Morgan Sloss
    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's nearly the end of the year, and you know what that means: Google has released the biggest trends of 2023!

    The Google logo
    Google / Via abcnews.go.com

    Since I'm a nosy gal, I immediately clicked to find out what everyone googled this year. And some of these definitely surprised me!

    Note: I included the top five searches in each category for both global and American trends.

    Most searched actor in the world: Jeremy Renner

    A closeup of Jeremy on the red carpet
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney

    Followed by Jenna Ortega, 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV), Danny Masterson, and Pedro Pascal.

    Most searched actor in the US: Jeremy Renner

    Anna Webber / Getty Images for Disney+

    Followed by Jamie Foxx, Danny Masterson, Matt Rife, and Pedro Pascal.

    Most searched musician in the world: Shakira

    Shakira at the media event
    Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

    Followed by Jason Aldean, Joe Jonas, Smash Mouth, and Peppino di Capri.

    Most searched musician in the US: Jason Aldean

    jason on stage playing guitar
    Joshua Applegate / Getty Images

    Followed by Ice Spice, Oliver Anthony, Peso Pluma, and Joe Jonas.

    Most searched movie in the world: Barbie

    barbie driving a convertilbe with two passengers
    Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Followed by Oppenheimer, Jawan, Sound of Freedom, and John Wick: Chapter 4.

    Most searched movie in the US: Barbie

    barbie and ken in cowboy costumes
    Dale Robinette / Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Followed by Oppenheimer, Sound of Freedom, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

    Most searched TV show in the world: The Last of Us

    teen and adult holding a gun walking outside
    HBO Max

    Followed by WednesdayGinny & GeorgiaOne Piece, and Kaleidoscope.

    Most searched TV show in the US: The Last of Us

    two men holding each other outside
    HBO Max

    Followed by Ginny & GeorgiaQueen Charlotte: A Bridgerton StoryDaisy Jones & The Six, and Wednesday.

    Most searched recipe in the world: bibimbap

    A plate of bibimbap
    4kodiak / Getty Images

    Followed by espeto, papeda, scooped bagel, and pasta e fagioli.

    Most searched recipe in the US: Grimace shake

    A woman is holding a Grimace shake
    @haleyybaylee / Via tiktok.com

    Followed by lasagna soup, chicken cobbler, black cake, and pumptini.

    Most searched celebrity death in the world: Matthew Perry

    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Followed by Tina Turner, Sinéad O'Connor, Ken Block, and Jerry Springer.

    Most searched celebrity death in the US: Matthew Perry

    Michael Buckner / Getty Images

    Followed by Tina Turner, Jerry Springer, Jimmy Buffett, and Sinéad O'Connor.

    Most searched athlete in the world: Damar Hamlin

    closeup of Damar on the field
    Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

    Followed by Kylian Mbappé, Travis Kelce, Ja Morant, and Harry Kane.

    Most searched athlete in the US: Damar Hamlin

    Damar playing in the field
    Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images

    Followed by Travis Kelce, Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts.

    Most searched song in the world: "Idol" (アイドル) by Yoasobi

    Sony Japan / Via youtube.com

    Followed by "Try That In A Small Town" by Jason Aldean, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" by Shakira and Bizarrap, "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY.

    Most searched song in the US: "Try That In A Small Town" by Jason Aldean

    jason aldean singing into a mic
    BBR / Via youtube.com

    Followed by "Rich Men North of Richmond" by Oliver Anthony, "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, and "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress.

    Most searched game in the world: Hogwarts Legacy

    Two Hogwarts students casting spells
    Warner Bros. Games / Via youtube.com

    Followed by The Last of UsConnectionsBattlegrounds Mobile India, and Starfield.

    Most searched game in the US: Hogwarts Legacy

    Warner Bros. Games / Via youtube.com

    Followed by ConnectionsBaldur's Gate 3Starfield, and Diablo IV.

    Most searched news in the world: War in Israel and Gaza

    child sits on a pile of rubble left from the bombings in Palestine
    Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images

    Followed by the Titanic submarine, the Turkey earthquake, Hurricane Hilary, and Hurricane Idalia.

    Most searched news in the US: War in Israel and Gaza

    bombed buildings in palestine
    Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images

    Followed by Titanic submarine, Hurricane Hilary, Hurricane Idalia, and Hurricane Lee.

    And the US report had a few extras that I found super interesting:

    Most searched "how often?" in the US: How often do you think about the Roman Empire?

    coliosseum in rome
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    Followed by how often is the World Baseball Classic?, how often is a blue moon?, how often is the World Cup?, and how often do trains derail?

    Most searched book in the US: My Fault by Mercedes Ron

    Bloom Books

    Followed by Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, Hello Beautiful: A Novel by Ann Napolitano, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann, and Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston.

    Most searched "explained" in the US: The Menu explained

    A closeup of Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu
    Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Followed by No One Will Save You explained, Silo explained, Reptile explained, and Israel-Palestine conflict explained.

    And finally, most searched meme in the US: Kevin James

    Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

    Followed by Ohio, Police girl, Folding chair, and Smurf cat.

    You can check out all the global trends here and the American trends here. What do you think about the most searched stuff of 2023? LMK in the comments below!