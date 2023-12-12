Google Released The Biggest Search Trends Of 2023, And Some Of These Surprised Me

TV and Movies·Posted on Dec 12, 2023Google Released The Biggest Search Trends Of 2023, And Some Of These Surprised MeThe most searched meme of the year was Kevin James, LOL.by Morgan SlossBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail It's nearly the end of the year, and you know what that means: Google has released the biggest trends of 2023! Google / Via abcnews.go.com Since I'm a nosy gal, I immediately clicked to find out what everyone googled this year. And some of these definitely surprised me! Note: I included the top five searches in each category for both global and American trends. Most searched actor in the world: Jeremy Renner Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney Followed by Jenna Ortega, 市川 猿之助 (Ichikawa Ennosuke IV), Danny Masterson, and Pedro Pascal. Most searched actor in the US: Jeremy Renner Anna Webber / Getty Images for Disney+ Followed by Jamie Foxx, Danny Masterson, Matt Rife, and Pedro Pascal. Most searched musician in the world: Shakira Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic Followed by Jason Aldean, Joe Jonas, Smash Mouth, and Peppino di Capri. Most searched musician in the US: Jason Aldean Joshua Applegate / Getty Images Followed by Ice Spice, Oliver Anthony, Peso Pluma, and Joe Jonas. Most searched movie in the world: Barbie Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection Followed by Oppenheimer, Jawan, Sound of Freedom, and John Wick: Chapter 4. Most searched movie in the US: Barbie Dale Robinette / Warner Bos. /Courtesy Everett Collection Followed by Oppenheimer, Sound of Freedom, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Most searched TV show in the world: The Last of Us HBO Max Followed by Wednesday, Ginny & Georgia, One Piece, and Kaleidoscope. Most searched TV show in the US: The Last of Us HBO Max Followed by Ginny & Georgia, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Daisy Jones & The Six, and Wednesday. Most searched recipe in the world: bibimbap 4kodiak / Getty Images Followed by espeto, papeda, scooped bagel, and pasta e fagioli. Most searched recipe in the US: Grimace shake @haleyybaylee / Via tiktok.com Followed by lasagna soup, chicken cobbler, black cake, and pumptini. Most searched celebrity death in the world: Matthew Perry Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images Followed by Tina Turner, Sinéad O'Connor, Ken Block, and Jerry Springer. Most searched celebrity death in the US: Matthew Perry Michael Buckner / Getty Images Followed by Tina Turner, Jerry Springer, Jimmy Buffett, and Sinéad O'Connor. Most searched athlete in the world: Damar Hamlin Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images Followed by Kylian Mbappé, Travis Kelce, Ja Morant, and Harry Kane. Most searched athlete in the US: Damar Hamlin Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images Followed by Travis Kelce, Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts. Most searched song in the world: "Idol" (アイドル) by Yoasobi Sony Japan / Via youtube.com Followed by "Try That In A Small Town" by Jason Aldean, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" by Shakira and Bizarrap, "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, and "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY. Most searched song in the US: "Try That In A Small Town" by Jason Aldean BBR / Via youtube.com Followed by "Rich Men North of Richmond" by Oliver Anthony, "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, and "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress. Most searched game in the world: Hogwarts Legacy Warner Bros. Games / Via youtube.com Followed by The Last of Us, Connections, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and Starfield. Most searched game in the US: Hogwarts Legacy Warner Bros. Games / Via youtube.com Followed by Connections, Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, and Diablo IV. Most searched news in the world: War in Israel and Gaza Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images Followed by the Titanic submarine, the Turkey earthquake, Hurricane Hilary, and Hurricane Idalia. Most searched news in the US: War in Israel and Gaza Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images Followed by Titanic submarine, Hurricane Hilary, Hurricane Idalia, and Hurricane Lee. And the US report had a few extras that I found super interesting: Most searched "how often?" in the US: How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Alexander Spatari / Getty Images Followed by how often is the World Baseball Classic?, how often is a blue moon?, how often is the World Cup?, and how often do trains derail? Most searched book in the US: My Fault by Mercedes Ron Bloom Books Followed by Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, Hello Beautiful: A Novel by Ann Napolitano, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann, and Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston. Most searched "explained" in the US: The Menu explained Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Followed by No One Will Save You explained, Silo explained, Reptile explained, and Israel-Palestine conflict explained. And finally, most searched meme in the US: Kevin James Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images Followed by Ohio, Police girl, Folding chair, and Smurf cat. You can check out all the global trends here and the American trends here. What do you think about the most searched stuff of 2023? LMK in the comments below!