And we're kicking off the night with Drake once again sharing his opinion on the Recording Academy.
On his Instagram story, the 37-year-old shared a clip from his 2019 acceptance speech when he won Best Rap Song for "God's Plan."
He famously told artists that they actually don't need Grammy awards. "You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown, if there are people who have regular jobs coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this, I promise you. You've already won," he said.
Along with the clip, Drake shared a reminder that the Grammys are not the be-all and end-all of music.
He wrote, "All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts it's just the opinion of a group of people who's name are kept a secret (literally you can google it)."
"Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn't dictate shit in our world," he concluded.
