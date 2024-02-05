Skip To Content
"This Show Isn't The Facts": Drake Called Out The Grammys Hours Before The Awards Show Started

"This show doesn't dictate **** in our world."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

The Grammys are finally here! AKA the most controversial awards show ever.

&quot;The Grammys&quot; graphic
BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Over the years, plenty of artists have called out the Grammys. From The Weeknd tweeting they were "corrupt" for snubbing his record-breaking album After Hours...

The Weeknd / Twitter: @theweeknd

...to Halsey calling out the "handshakes and 'bribes'" she believes are often necessary to snag a nomination.

Screenshot from Halsey&#x27;s Instagram story
Halsey / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/iamhalsey/?hl=en

And we're kicking off the night with Drake once again sharing his opinion on the Recording Academy.

Closeup of Drake on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage

On his Instagram story, the 37-year-old shared a clip from his 2019 acceptance speech when he won Best Rap Song for "God's Plan."

Drake accepting his Grammy
CBS / Via youtube.com

He famously told artists that they actually don't need Grammy awards. "You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown, if there are people who have regular jobs coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this, I promise you. You've already won," he said.

Closeup of Drake accepting his Grammy
CBS / Via youtube.com

Along with the clip, Drake shared a reminder that the Grammys are not the be-all and end-all of music.

Closeup of Drake performing onstage
Prince Williams / WireImage

He wrote, "All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts it's just the opinion of a group of people who's name are kept a secret (literally you can google it)."

Closeup of Drake
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp

"Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn't dictate shit in our world," he concluded.

Screenshot from Drake&#x27;s Instagram story
Drake / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/?hl=en

